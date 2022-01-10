Sign up for AT&T internet and get a $200 Visa card during this massive sale

Stay connected and save big with top-tier AT&T Fiber internet right now.

Looking to upgrade your home internet? Combat slow connection speeds with fast and reliable plans from AT&T. The customer-favorite internet provider is dishing out $200 reward cards to new customers who sign up for the brand's speedy AT&T Fiber plans right now.

Through Monday, January 31, newcomers can scoop a Visa gift card when they purchase an AT&T Fiber internet plan with speeds of 300 megabits per second or higher. That means, with eligible plans starting at just $35 per month, you can enjoy 12 - months of fast internet for less than $450 and snag a $200 credit, too.

While the deal isn't available for residents of select multi-dwelling units, many new customers in areas served by AT&T can snag the savings—just enter your address to confirm your eligibility. Once you purchase and activate a qualifying plan, AT&T will send you an email with redemption requirements and you'll receive your $200 Visa reward card within four weeks.

Enjoy fast and reliable internet and get a $200 Visa gift card for free when you sign up for an eligible AT&T Fiber plan today.

If you're after the best bandwidth and download speeds, try the AT&T Fiber 1 gigabyte per second internet plan, available for $60 per month. This unlimited-data internet plan is designed to power smart homes with upload speeds that are up to 25 times faster than cable, according to the brand. Better still, the plan also comes with AT&T Internet Security and an included HBO Max subscription—a $14.99 per month value.

Meanwhile, for a budget-friendly option, you can sign up for the AT&T Fiber 300 megabits per second plan for just $35 per month. This plan also includes AT&T Internet Security and is designed to power up to ten devices at once.

Whether you need a fast internet connection to run your home office or quick download speeds to stream the latest trending Netflix series, AT&T has all your browsing needs covered with deals on Fiber internet plans. Shop eligible plans today to stay connected and scoop a $200 gift card for free.

