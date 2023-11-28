Signa’s Benko Hands Stake in Holding Company to Swiss Investor

(Bloomberg) -- Austrian property tycoon Rene Benko transferred an 11.5% stake in Signa Holding GmbH to Swiss businessman Arthur Eugster in a sign of maneuvering around the embattled property and retail group as it holds last-ditch talks to secure emergency funding.

AE Familienholding AG and Eugster/Frismag AG — two companies controlled by the Swiss coffee-machine component maker — acquired the stakes from an entity controlled by the Benko Family Trust, according to a notification to the Austrian corporate registry.

The stake transfer was based on a contract signed Nov. 10, the filing said, without giving further details. Benko’s trust still owns about two-thirds of Signa Holding after the transaction.

A representative for Eugster declined to comment, while a spokesman for Signa didn’t respond to a call and message seeking comment.

While the filing may not give a full scope of any underlying transactions, it reflects jostling among shareholders of the €23 billion ($25 billion) property empire. Signa may file dozens of insolvencies across a complex network of companies unless it can secure fresh cash, according to people with direct knowledge of financing efforts.

As of July, Eugster’s two investment vehicles held a 7.2% stake in Signa Development AG, the smaller property unit majority owned by Benko. The Austrian registry didn’t show any recent filings for Signa Development as of Tuesday.

Bids for Signa Development bonds were as low as less than 10 euro cents, while asks ranged from around 15 cents to near 30 cents, according to runs seen by Bloomberg News.

Shareholders stand to lose most in the case of an insolvency due to their lower ranking in the hierarchy of investors. Signa’s shareholders include high-profile investors from Europe’s elite, including Austrian construction tycoon Hans Peter Haselsteiner, German transportation magnate Klaus-Michael Kuehne and France’s Peugeot family.

Haselsteiner was instrumental in efforts to remove Benko from Signa’s advisory board earlier this month. Kuehne has already taken over a Signa project in Germany and has been considering whether to invest in Signa’s flagship Elbtower project in Hamburg, according to the Handelsblatt newspaper.

Several shareholders in Signa Prime and Signa Development, including German consultancy expert Roland Berger and the U.S. real estate investor Madison International Realty LLC, have put options to offload their shares under certain conditions.

