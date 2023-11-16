Signa Bondholders Probe Whether Debt Rules Broken

(Bloomberg) -- Cracks in the retail and property empire of Austrian billionaire Rene Benko are widening two weeks after the firm revealed its cash reserves were drying up.

Some holders of Signa Development bonds are probing whether the company is in breach of debt rules, while Signa Prime, a separate unit, is approaching potential investors to raise up to €2 billion to keep the business running through to June.

Signa first flagged it was hiring advisers at one of its units on Oct. 31 as it faced a cash crunch. The crisis rapidly snowballed leading shareholders to call for the appointment of a restructuring adviser, Arndt Geiwitz, to take the helm of the group. The German adviser was appointed last week and promised to present a restructuring plan for the different units by the end of November.

Recouping Cash

Holders of Signa Development bonds are assessing whether management acted against the interest of the company and breached terms of its bonds over hundreds of millions of euros owed by other parts of the group, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the details are private. If confirmed, the breach could constitute an event of default, allowing bondholders to demand their money back.

On a call with analysts and investors last week, Chief Financial Officer Manuel Pirolt said Signa Development — specialized in developing commercial and residential estate projects mainly in Germany and Austria — had around €600 million of receivables against other entities in the group as part of the ordinary course of business cash management operations it conducted.

Signa Development, which is now carrying out a review of its capital structure with advisers at Rothschild & Co. and lawyers at White & Case, said total financial receivables rose 45% in the first half of 2023 to €659 million. Management said they will stop similar transactions and will seek to recoup €100 million in the near term to boost liquidity.

Bondholders will hold a call with trustee Deloitte Thursday at 4 p.m. London time. The €300 million notes due July 2026, the group’s only publicly traded instrument, are indicated at about 30 cents on the euro, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Hamza Lemssouguer’s credit fund Arini is one of the largest holders of the bonds.

Signa Prime

Signa Prime, which owns some of the group’s most prized real estate assets, has approached investment firms over the last few days to plug its funding gap. It requires €500 million to meet obligations this year alone and another €1.5 billion of cash in the first half of 2024, according to separate people familiar.

Some of those approached have already turned the company down, while others are still in the early stages of assessing the funding request, the people said. Signa has already been forced to cut its ownership share in the company that operates Selfridges after its partner, Central Group, converted a loan into equity this week. The Thai company is also in discussions to take over a joint department store project in Duesseldorf, Germany, the Rheinische Post newspaper said late Wednesday.

As part of the restructuring plans, Signa Prime may seek to negotiate a standstill on outstanding debt until the end of January, a separate person familiar with the discussions said.

In two decades of rapid expansion, Signa had lured billions of investments from some of Europe’s most richest families, as well as a broad range of banks and insurers and Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

