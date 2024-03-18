Signa Prime Creditors Back Restructuring Dangling 30% Payout

(Bloomberg) -- Creditors of Signa Prime Selection AG backed a proposal by the luxury property firm for the orderly sale of billions of euros in assets, kicking off a restructuring that’s expected to recoup about 30% of their money over two years.

Creditors including banks, insurers and sovereign wealth funds backed the plan at a meeting in Vienna Monday. Signa Prime was the crown jewel of the sprawling conglomerate founded by Austrian tycoon Rene Benko, owning famous properties such as the Selfridges department store in London and the KaDeWe in Berlin.

Its assets will be handed over to a trustee following approval in an Austrian court. A total of 475 creditors have registered combined claims of €12.8 billion ($13.9 billion), according to the statement. Of those, €5.9 billion have been accepted so far.

The decision marks the latest chapter in the dramatic meltdown of Benko’s property empire, which at its peak included assets worth €23 billion. The complex, debt-laden business he built up over two decades collapsed under the pressure of higher interest rates, rising costs and falling valuations, in the largest insolvency in Austrian history.

The deal agreed Monday avoids a fire sale of assets that would have risked adding pressure on already shaky property valuations, according to bank regulators. Despite upheaval in the global property market, buyers have been lining up for the prospect of snapping up some of Europe’s most prominent buildings at a discount.

“At the end of the day there was a large surplus of votes that supported the plan,” said Karl-Heinz Goetze, the head of insolvency at the KSV1870 creditor association. “The next step will be to asses how the necessary financing can be ensured.”

Creditors at Signa Development, a smaller sister unit, also backed a proposal that will see assets sold under the aegis of a trustee, according to a spokesperson for its administrator. The unit is the issuer of the Signa group’s only publicly-traded bond.

The approval will be a relief for Signa Prime’s insolvency administrator, Norbert Abel, and board member Erhard Grossnigg, an Austrian restructuring specialist who was brought in by shareholders at the end of 2023 to come up with a turnaround plan.

According to estimates cited by the administrators, creditors could get back between 23% and 32% of their money over two years. That assumes a 20% premium on current property values as the real estate market recovers. Had creditors rejected the plan, administrators estimated a 9% recovery rate.

The court has until June 30 to confirm that the conditions for the plan are in place. Signa Prime shareholders will appoint a new supervisory board and management following a meeting on April 10, the company said in a separate statement.

The disposal process still faces obstacles, as co-ownership of some buildings, blocking claims by creditors, and a complex corporate set-up may make suitors cautious. Some creditors, including Austrian government representative Wolfgang Peschorn, had argued before that the restructuring plan lacked financing and a clear strategy, and that a liquidation process would have helped shed light on dealings.

The saga also has a political dimension. The downfall of Benko — once among Austria’s richest billionaires before he filed for personal insolvency — and his ties to top politicians are shaping up to be a key topic in the country’s general elections scheduled for the fall.

In the wake of the Signa collapse, Austrian officials are looking at ways to plug loopholes that allowed Benko to build an obscure corporate structure that took administrators and advisers months to untangle. Prosecutors in Vienna and Munich are probing several allegations, including fraud and money laundering. Benko’s lawyers have denied wrongdoing by their client.

--With assistance from Laura Malsch, Arno Schütze and Paula Doenecke.

(Updates with vote at sister unit in seventh paragraph.)

