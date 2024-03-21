Signa Creditors Demand Answers on $700 Million of Missing Funds

(Bloomberg) -- After backing a restructuring plan on Monday, bondholders of one of Signa Holding GmbH’s key property units are still demanding answers over a missing batch of funds worth around €675 million ($737 million.)

The funds, equivalent to about 30% of Signa Development Selection AG’s total assets, were siphoned off in loans to other parts of Austrian tycoon Rene Benko’s business empire, according to a report by the administrator seen by Bloomberg News. Some of the money ended up at majority shareholder Signa Holding and about half went to two structures created to help another unit, Signa Prime Selection AG, avoid incurring German taxes on property transactions.

“It has to be pointed out that large parts of these funds were transferred to Signa Holding via indirect channels and then utilized there,” the administrator said in the report dated March 11.

Recouping the money will be “decisive” to how much creditors can be repaid in the restructuring, according to the report. Bondholders have agreed for Signa Development’s assets to be transferred to a trustee and sold off over time, but they’re still demanding a full investigation into the misappropriated funds, they said in a statement on Monday.

They previously filed a criminal complaint that alleged the transfers were in breach of rules on capital maintenance and to the detriment of creditors. Spokespeople for Signa Development and its administrator EcoLaw didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment about the report.

The Signa companies, all of which are now insolvent, functioned independently, having never been consolidated into one group. Even before the insolvency filings, ratings agencies had warned of a potential conflict of interest from Signa Prime and Signa Development sharing a group of largely identical supervisory board members.

The administrator found that the loan recipients were sister company Signa Prime (€102 million), majority shareholder Signa Holding via an intermediate company (€241 million), and two entities called Laura Holding GmbH and Laura Finance Holding GmbH (€322 million in total,) which are controlled by Signa Holding shareholders.

The loans to the Signa Holding vehicle — named Signa Development Selection Beteiligung GmbH — and to Signa Prime were almost entirely made over the course of 2023, according to the report. Their final destination is opaque, it says.

The Laura entities received loans from Signa Development to fund the acquisition of small 5% and 10% stakes in properties owned by sister Signa Prime, the report said. That allowed Signa Prime to use a clause in the German tax code under which it could escape paying property sales tax. In industry jargon, the Lauras served as RETT (or real estate transfer tax) blockers.

The transaction is standard practice in German real estate, but it’s also a frequent point of contention between companies and the tax office, says Florian Nowotny, a senior adviser at consultancy Alvarez & Marsal.

“German real estate transfer tax is an extremely complex legal matter and the tax authorities are really after it,” Nowotny said. “If sister companies are involved, you run the risk of this being seen as a circumvention offense,” he added, without referring specifically to the Signa case.

