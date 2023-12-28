Signa Unit That Co-Owns Selfridges Files for Insolvency

(Bloomberg) -- The implosion of Rene Benko’s luxury property and retail empire engulfed the unit that holds a stake in the Selfridges department store.

Signa Prime Selection AG, which owns most of the group’s luxury properties including Berlin’s KaDeWe, filed for restructuring under self-administration Thursday, the company said in a statement. Signa Development Selection AG, the other main property-holding unit, will make a similar request Friday.

The closely held companies’ application for creditor protection follows a series of similar moves in recent weeks after their umbrella organization filed for insolvency in late November. Rising interest rates contributed to a cash crunch at the complex group, which relied on frothy valuations to fuel expansion.

Signa’s total real estate assets, which include luxury hotels and malls as well as Germany’s largest department-store chain, were valued at more than €23 billion ($25.6 billion) at the end of last year.

To fund his empire building, 46-year-old Benko gained the trust of Europe’s elite, counting Austrian construction tycoon Hans Peter Haselsteiner, German transportation magnate Klaus-Michael Kuehne and France’s Peugeot family among his investors.

Surging construction costs and financing difficulties have forced Signa Prime to halt work at some key development projects, including the flagship Elbtower high-rise in Hamburg. While there will likely be investor demand for trophy assets, Signa’s development projects may be more complex to unload.

Frothy valuations could leave little room for unsecured creditors to recover funds once project financing is accounted for. And then there will probably be disputes between different parts of the group.

One major co-investor, the Thai Central Group, has already moved to take control of the operating business of Selfridges, after converting a shareholder loan to equity. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund helped finance Signa’s investment in Selfridges, and has an indirect 10% stake in the store.

Under Austrian law, filings by Prime and Development don’t automatically push their subsidiaries into insolvency, making any overhaul a complex task. To stay in self administration, the units must receive consent from a majority of creditors within 90 days for a restructuring plan that pays back at least 30% of liabilities within 2 years.

Signa Prime reported liabilities of about €4.3 billion at book value, with around €2.3 billion owed to other companies within the group, according to a statement from KSV1870, a creditor representative group in Austria. The unit has issued about €1.5 billion of so-called profit participation rights.

In the short-term, Signa Prime needs around €300 million to €500 million in bridge financing, KSV1870 said. Earlier this month, Bloomberg News reported that Signa Prime had been looking for a total of €600 million to finance its restructuring in insolvency.

As well as bank loans secured by its trophy assets, Signa Prime also has a €200 million unlisted bond that fell due at the end of November, which it has been unable to refinance, according to a separate statement from the AKV Europa creditor association.

--With assistance from Alexey Anishchuk.

(Adds background from first paragraph, details on insolvency from eighth.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.