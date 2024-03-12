Signa Unit That Owns Selfridges Offers Creditors 30% Repayment

(Bloomberg) -- The Signa luxury unit that co-owns the Selfridges department store in London plans to offer creditors a 30% repayment on their debt under the current restructuring proposal.

Most Read from Bloomberg

According to a document from administrators seen by Bloomberg News, Signa Prime Selection AG will transfer assets to a trustee, who will oversee the sale of properties under the plan.

While the proposal offers an initial 30% of their claims, the creditors may receive further payments if revenue from disposals allow. The insolvency administrator has recognized €3.1 billion ($3.4 billion billion) out of a total €10.8 billion in claims filed by creditors.

A representative for Signa Prime’s administrator declined to comment. A spokesperson for Signa didn’t immediately respond an email seeking comment outside regular business hours.

The proposal comes ahead of a creditor vote in Vienna on March 18, where a majority has to approve the plan. The insolvency administrator estimates rejecting the plan would lead to a recovery value of just 9% in liquidation.

The restructuring of Signa Prime has been complicated by several layers of debt, including some loans offered to companies wedged between the parent and property-owning subsidiaries.

Signa Lenders Push Back Against Deal to Sell Austrian Assets

Signa Prime is the largest unit in the retail and property conglomerate founded by Austrian tycoon Rene Benko, holding about €20 billion of assets at the end of 2022. It owns stakes in Selfridges and the KaDeWe in Berlin. Construction of the Elbtower, once heralded as the largest skyscraper in Germany outside Frankfurt, has been halted due to arrears.

Story continues

Several of its German properties have entered into separate insolvency proceedings, complicating efforts to restructure the parent company.

Billionaire Benko’s Property Woes Risk Leaving Scars in Hamburg

According to the administrator, a more orderly and lengthier sale process would allow property valuations that are about 20% above levels assumed under a current liquidation.

That would allow recoveries in a range of 23% to 32% for creditors, according to estimates cited by the administrators.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.