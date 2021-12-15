U.S. markets open in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,637.25
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,562.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,913.25
    -11.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,158.20
    +0.70 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.86
    -0.87 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.30
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    -0.11 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1278
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.95
    +1.64 (+8.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3258
    +0.0028 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7900
    +0.0600 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,217.10
    +381.92 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,214.65
    +30.53 (+2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,201.66
    -16.98 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,459.72
    +27.08 (+0.10%)
     

Signal AI, a 'decision augmentation' startup, raises $50M for a platform that extracts insights from the internet and other public content

Ingrid Lunden
·4 min read

Signal AI, an artificial intelligence startup that trawls the vast sea of internet and other publicly available data to provide organizations with sentiment insights and other information to make better business decisions, has raised $50 million. It plans to use the funds to continue building out its AI platform to bring in more diversified data sources, in order to extract insights across an ever-wider range of business questions that a person might ask.

"Organizations still don’t have an effective radar to get ahead of threats and opportunities, and turning challenges into opportunities," said David Benigson, the startup's CEO, in an interview. The aggregate hundreds of sources of data -- from social and news media through to 25,000 podcasts, regulatory filings and other public records -- into a single platform.

It then applies machine learning and other AI techniques to extract insights from it all based on natural language questions posed by Signal AI customers. "We've been diversifying the data that we inject in the platform," he added. Signal AI currently works across some 100 languages.

The funding is coming in the form of a Series D, and it is being led by Highland Europe, with new backer abrdn plus previous backers Redline (which led Signal AI's Series C in 2019), MMC, and strategic backers Hearst and Guardian Media Group Ventures also participating. London-based Signal AI has now raised $100 million. It is not disclosing its valuation, but Benigson -- who co-founded the company with Miguel Martinez, the company's chief data scientist -- said it grew 100% over the last round.

PItchBook estimates that valuation was around $100 million at that point (in 2019), which would put it at $200 million now, if that figure is accurate. In any case, Signal AI itself has definitely grown. Benigson said that the startup now works with 40% of the Fortune 500, with its customer base including Deloitte, Bank of America and Google.

The challenge that Signal has identified and is building to fix is one that we all encounter every day, but feels particularly acute when it involves businesses navigating tricky issues with potentially billions of dollars of investment at stake if they take the wrong turn.

The internet has equipped us with a vast trove of information, but not always the best keys and maps for unlocking and getting around it, especially when the answers we are looking for are not straightforward, as they are in the case of more fluffy questions around sentiment analysis, or "answers" that are actually a collation of information from a number of sources.

There are a number of companies that have also identified this gap and are building to solve it, including Dataminr (which raised a huge round this year at $4.1 billion valuation), Meltwater (publicly traded and also acquiring businesses to build out its technology muscle), and Cision (now privately held and also making big acquisitions to grow).

Much of the emphasis and impetus for these companies started and still sits squarely in the area of media monitoring -- a huge business tapped not just by other media sources but by companies themselves. Indeed, Signal AI itself used to be called Signal Media and focused mainly on this area as well.

That in itself is still a big market that is worth disrupting -- the old school way of approaching this was to collate media clippings, provided to clients; the new approach is not just to collate mentions but to deliver more summarized information and insights gleaned from those clips. The more the internet grows, the more clips there will be, and so in fact simply getting a pile of them becomes untenable for even the most enthusiastic teams of communications specialists.

Even so, that model set up for more intelligent media monitoring also paves the way for applying the same format and algorithms to a much wider set of use cases, which is the premise Signal AI has been building upon.

A large part of its work, thus, still remains focused on providing insights to people working around communications strategy, but it's deepening the types of information it can provide to them by way of its AIQ platform (as Signal calls it).

Benigson notes that this now includes, for example, more information and "insights" for a company on potential business partners; getting up to speed on an aspect of diversity and inclusion and how it's being approached by others; a pending decision on environmental strategy; and data to inform a company's strategy on regulatory compliance in areas like taxes or data protection.

While comparisons to companies like Dataminr are fair, Benigson said, Signal AI differs from these as it provides more context both in the kinds of queries that can be asked by users, and in the responses that are given. Alongside its business growth, that richer experience is another reason why investors are interested in seeing how the startup will grow.

“Signal AI is a stand out category defining business” said Tony Zappalà, a partner at Highland Europe, in a statement. “We are excited to be involved with the next chapter of the company’s innovative growth. David and the leadership team have a clear vision for the decision augmentation category they are helping to define and as Gartner’s research has shown, the opportunity is huge.”

Recommended Stories

  • Get Ready for the 2022 Metaverse Real Estate Boom

    It won’t be confined to Ethereum.

  • Errant quotes made cryptocurrency investors ‘quadrillionaires’ on paper today. Here’s how the crypto community reacted.

    Bitcoin has minted more than a few millionaires in recent years as its value has surged since its inception more than a decade ago, but an apparent display issue made investors substantially wealthier --- at least on paper --- for a time Tuesday.

  • Coinbase and CoinMarketCap briefly display erratic cryptocurrency price action

    Crypto exchange Coinbase and crypto price tracking website CoinMarketCap both briefly showed abnormal prices for several cryptocurrencies Tuesday afternoon.

  • Robinhood Turns to Chainalysis for Data, Compliance Tools

    Crypto tracing firm Chainalysis said it will provide data and compliance tools to Robinhood’s crypto trading service, Robinhood Crypto.

  • Questions Swirl as Solana Loses a Fifth of its Value in Seven Days

    Solana, a DeFi darling that vaulted into the fifth most valuable cryptocurrency, has taken the biggest hit of major tokens in the last seven days.

  • Missed Out on Bitcoin? 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold

    Bitcoin made its debut in 2009, and first achieved a value of $1.00 in 2011. Whereas TPS measures throughput, time to finality measures how quickly the network can incorporate transaction data into blocks on the blockchain.

  • Color Star Tech Forges MOU With Alibaba Cloud; Shares Pop

    Entertainment technology company Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CSCW) forged a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) Cloud. The two parties will be at China Pavilion, World Expo 2020 in Dubai, on December 25 - 26 to join hands and explore potential in-depth cooperation. In the future, Color Star will have further cooperation in technical fields like cloud computing and artificial intelligence. The World Expo is an international expo event with signi

  • Latest Ethereum price and analysis (ETH to USD)

    Ethereum has resumed its downtrend with a woeful daily close below a key level of support. The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at $3,800 following a slight bounce from the $3,680 level.

  • JPMorgan Tells Unvaccinated Workers To Stay Home

    “It seems unfair to require our vaccinated employees to wear masks all day at their desks,” the bank said in a memo to employees.

  • Britain to push back against China and Russia in cyberspace

    Britain said it would push back at what it casts as attempts by Russia and China to establish national sovereignty over the communications arteries and emerging technologies which will shape the 21st Century. Britain depicts China and Russia as strategic rivals whose rush for control of some major technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and microprocessor design could threaten both Western security and a relatively free internet.

  • SEC Takes Rare Court Loss in Insider-Trading Case

    A federal judge said the agency’s case centering on an acquisition by Gartner in 2017 was based too much on speculation.

  • From DOH! to DAO: The Rise of Decentralized Organizations

    ConstitutionDAO was just the start. The range and ambition of DAOs is only growing.

  • Avalanche Adds USDC Stablecoin in Continued DeFi Push

    The volume of USDC currently being bridged over to Avalanche outnumbers that of Tether, the leading stablecoin in terms of circulation.

  • Dyson supplier ATA asks Malaysia to drop charges it violated worker accommodation laws

    ATA was charged with four violations of laws relating to minimum standards for worker accommodation, the labour department said last week. ATA is currently in the spotlight following a decision by British home appliance maker Dyson last month to end its ATA contract within six months after an independent audit of the company's labour practices and accusations by a whistleblower. ATA said in a statement the charges stem from inspections conducted in May by the labour department under the Ministry of Human Resources.

  • Elon Musk Named Time’s Person of the Year, Says Crypto Unlikely to Replace Fiat

    Musk said he finds cryptocurrency interesting and can talk endlessly about the conception of money.

  • Bitcoin hits ‘historical milestone’ amid supply shock price prediction

    Only 10 per cent of cryptocurrency remains to be mined

  • Mozilla expects to generate more than $500M in revenue this year

    The Mozilla Foundation today released its financial report for 2020. As usual, this gives us a good picture of the organization's financial health from a year ago, but for the first time this year, Mozilla also provided us with more recent data. It's no secret that Mozilla recently went through a number of difficult years, with major layoffs in 2020 as it restructured its for-profit arm, Mozilla Corporation. Its flagship Firefox browser, despite a number of technical advances, is also struggling in a marketplace that is now dominated by Chromium-based browsers.

  • Why Are Weibo Shares Trading Lower Premarket?

    China slapped social media platform Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) with a 3 million yuan ($0.47 million) fine by China's internet regulator for repeatedly publishing illegal information, Reuters reports. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) alleged a violation of a cybersecurity law on the protection of minors and other laws. The company, which operates a platform similar to Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), was ordered to "immediately rectify and deal with relevant responsible persons seriously." Beij

  • Carto raises $61 million to help you visualize data on maps

    Spatial analysis platform Carto has raised a $61 million Series C round. Carto lets you display that data on interactive maps so that you can more easily compare, optimize, balance and make decisions. The European Investment Found is also participating, as well as some of the company’s existing investors, such as Accel, Salesforce Ventures, Hearst Ventures, Earlybird and Kibo. First, they adopt a data warehouse to centralize all current and historical data under the same roof.

  • Analyst Report: Alphabet Inc.

    Alphabet is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Google generates 99% of Alphabet revenue, of which more than 85% is from online ads. Google’s other revenue is from sales of apps and content on Google Play and YouTube, as well as cloud service fees and other licensing revenue. Sales of hardware such as Chromebooks, the Pixel smartphone, and smart homes products, which include Nest and Google Home, also contribute to other revenue. Alphabet’s moonshot investments are in its other bets segment, where it bets on technology to enhance health (Verily), faster Internet access to homes (Google Fiber), self-driving cars (Waymo), and more. Alphabet’s operating margin has been 25%-30%, with Google at 30% and other bets operating at a loss.