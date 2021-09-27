Signal, the encrypted messaging app, is currently down for many users

Update: In a tweet, Signal said the disruption is due to a hosting outage.

Hold tight, folks! Signal is currently down, due to a hosting outage affecting parts of our service. We’re working on bringing it back up. — Signal (@signalapp) September 27, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Signal is down for many users right now. Its status website says the encrypted messaging app is "experiencing technical difficulties" and many people are getting an in-app error message that says the same thing. The company says it is "working hard to restore service as quickly as possible." TechCrunch has contacted Signal for comment.

Signal's in-app error message

Signal's in-app error message

According to Downdetector.com, users started reporting outages around 11:05 PM Eastern Standard Time this evening, and it appears to be affecting people around the world.

User reports indicate Signal is having problems since 11:05 PM EDT. https://t.co/oKU2RqVtUR RT if you're also having problems #signaldown — Downdetector (@downdetector) September 27, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In January, Signal experienced a surge in downloads on the App Store and Google Play after WhatsApp changed its data-sharing policy.

Over the past few months, Signal has continued to build out its feature set, adding a default timer for disappearing messages that automatically applies the settings to all new conversations.