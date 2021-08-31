Signal Energy Energizes 418 MWp Of Clean Renewable Energy

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signal Energy, an EPC contractor based in Chattanooga, TN, announces the completed construction of the 418 MWp Juno Solar Project in Borden County, TX. The project was delivered on time and is now producing enough renewable energy to power the equivalent of 40,000 homes.

"Building solar projects of this size during a pandemic and the subsequent strains that it created on resources and logistics require a special determination and expertise to deliver a high-quality project safely and on time," said Ryan Johnson, President of Signal Energy. "The Signal team along with our innovative customer, SB Energy, and our great trade partners, did just that."

Signal Energy's mission, We Harness Creative Energy, was exemplified during the entire lifecycle of this project. Perseverance and Stewardship, two of Signal's Core Principles, were clearly demonstrated throughout the construction in a challenging environment and evident to all stakeholders and construction teams at the conclusion of this successful project.

Abhijeet Sathe, Co-CEO of SB Energy, said "We are thankful for our construction partner, Signal Energy, for their creative approach to designing and building the Juno Solar Project, which was completed safely and on schedule. Their perseverance through the pandemic, extreme weather events in Texas, and other obstacles thrown in their way shows their total dedication to safety, quality, and to SB Energy."

ABOUT SIGNAL ENERGY:

Signal Energy is a leading design/build general contractor providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for utility-scale renewable energy projects across North America. Our innovative engineering and project teams are among the most experienced in the renewable energy industry. With more than 8,000 megawatts of utility-scale project experience, Signal Energy possesses a wide range of expertise in the design and construction of solar, infrastructure, battery storage, and other power projects. For more information, please visit us online at www.signalenergy.com.

ABOUT SB ENERGY:

SB Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp., is a leading utility-scale solar, energy storage, and technology platform. We develop, construct, and own and operate some of the largest and most technically advanced renewable projects across the United States. SB Energy's mission is to provide flexible renewable energy at scale, accelerating the global energy transition, and benefiting our planet, customers, communities, and people.

For more information, visit http://www.sbenergy.com

