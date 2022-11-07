U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,804.00
    +33.45 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,824.20
    +420.98 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,561.21
    +85.96 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,814.03
    +14.16 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.02
    -0.59 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,678.90
    +2.30 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    20.89
    +0.10 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0030
    +0.0069 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2090
    +0.0530 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1536
    +0.0159 (+1.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.5160
    -0.1380 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,871.47
    -327.08 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.90
    +1.16 (+0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.99
    -34.85 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

Signal is the latest app to roll out a Stories feature

Aisha Malik
·3 min read

End-to-end encrypted messaging app Signal is rolling out a new Stories feature to all users on Android and iOS, the company announced on Monday. The official launch comes a few weeks after the company first began beta testing the feature with select users. Signal plans to release its Stories feature on desktop soon.

As with other platforms' Stories features, Signal Stories allow users to create and share images, videos and texts that automatically disappear after 24 hours. Signal notes that like everything else in its app, Stories are end-to-end encrypted.

Signal users have the option to choose who can see their Stories by navigating to their settings. From there, you can choose to share your Stories with everyone in your phone's contact list who uses Signal, anyone you've had a one-on-one conversation with in Signal or anyone whose message request you've accepted. You also have the option to manually hide your Story from specific people. If you would rather choose to share your Stories with a smaller subset of people, you can create a custom Story. In addition, you have the option to share Stories to existing group chats.

Like with read receipts for chats, you can decide if you want to send view receipts for Stories you look at and whether you see who's seen your Stories. You can turn view receipts on or off in the Settings menu.

You may be wondering why a messaging app like Signal is adding Stories, but the company says Stories "happen to be one of the most common feature requests" among users, which is why it decided to add them to its platform.

Signal's stories feature

Image Credits: Signal

"Stories have emerged to serve these specific functions and others in the broader communications landscape, and many of us have integrated them as one of the ways that we connect with one another," the company said in a blog post. "That’s why they have a natural place in any messaging app, including Signal. People use them, people want them, so we’re providing a way to do stories privately. And without having to wade through a sea of ads."

Signal is aware that not everyone will see Stories as a welcome addition to the app, which is why it's offering an opt-out setting for the feature. If you're not interested in seeing or posting Stories, you can opt out by going into your settings and selecting the "Turn of stories" option.

The company says although the addition of Stories may seem like a "big shift" for the app, they're just another way for users to privately communicate with people. Signal notes that its Stories feature isn't designed to help people build a following or amplify content for engagement, and that it instead sees Stories as a way to facilitate intimate conversations.

Signal is a little late to game when it comes to Stories, which first rose to popularity through Snapchat. Over the years, the ephemeral feature has been adopted by nearly every popular platform, including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, WhatsApp, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Recommended Stories

  • Cloudflare Sets Ambitious, and Realistic, Growth Target

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were hammered on Friday despite beating analyst estimates on all fronts with its third-quarter report. The edge computing company is feeling no real pain from the current economic environment. Cloudflare grew revenue by 47% year over year and signed up 159 enterprise customers with annual budgets exceeding $100,000.

  • Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity: 2 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low

    At the end of 2021, tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were collectively worth more than $4.4 trillion. Since last peaking, Alphabet and Microsoft have seen their share prices plunge 44% and 38%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low. Alphabet missed Wall Street's guidance across the board in its third-quarter earnings report.

  • Apple warns on iPhone 14 shipments amid COVID lockdowns in China

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the slowdown in shipments for Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max and Max Pro models amid China’s COVID lockdowns.

  • Apple wants to get rid of ‘Hey Siri’, report claims

    Apple wants to get rid of the famous ‘Hey Siri’ phrase, according to a new report. The change would allow people to wake up their phone with just a word, bringing it in line with competitors such as Alexa. The changes could come along with other improvements to Siri, such as better integration with other apps and services.

  • Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Completes Acquisition of Stone Group

    Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce the closing of its previously signed acquisition of Stone Technologies Group Limited ("Stone"). Converge announced the signing of the acquisition of Stone on September 22, 2022.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Wall Street Eyes 2023 Corporate Budgets

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Apple Trims New iPhone Output by 3 Million Units as Demand Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. expects to produce at least 3 million fewer iPhone 14 handsets than originally anticipated this year, according to people familiar with its plans.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestCOP27 Latest: Sunak Says UK to Triple Funding for AdaptationBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global

  • 1 Big Bet Alphabet Is Focusing On for the Long Term

    This multinational technology conglomerate plans to weave artificial intelligence into every aspect of its business.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Is Rival Arista Networks The Better Option?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Cash App Gets the Money

    More people are regularly putting their paychecks into Block’s Cash App, which could be a sign of its durability.

  • InterDigital Bags Grant For 5 Horizon Europe 6G Flagship Projects

    InterDigital, Inc (NASDAQ: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, won funding to support five Horizon Europe 6G Flagship research projects. Specifically, the five flagship projects include 6G-XR, CENTRIC, PREDICT-6G, 6G-BRICKS, and 6G-SHINE, each uniquely dedicated to enabling revolutionary technology advancement and experimental infrastructures in 6G. The flagship projects are part of a portfolio of 35 research, innovation, and trial projects curated by the EU's

  • Software Growth Stocks: How 2023 Guidance Plays Out Will Be Key

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Guidance for 2023 will be key for software stocks.

  • Apple Stock Falls on iPhone Shipment Warning. The Rest of Tech Holds Up.

    The company says iPhone 14 Pro demand remains strong but shipments will be below expectations in the near-term.

  • Streaming Services Raise Prices Again. Here’s How to Avoid Overpaying.

    Netflix’s main plan—high-definition video with two simultaneous streams—was $8.99 a month in 2014, and now it’s $15.49 a month. The company’s competitors, including Disney+, Hulu and Apple’s Apple TV+, are jacking up prices, too.

  • Apple expects iPhone 14 shipments to be delayed by COVID restrictions in China

    COVID-19 restrictions at Foxconn's primary iPhone 14 factory in Zhengzhou, China means shipments will be lower than anticipated,

  • Twitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc., after laying off roughly half the company on Friday following Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition, is now reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs and asking them to return.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestCOP27 Latest: Sunak Says UK to Triple Funding for AdaptationBillions in Ca

  • Starlink is adding a 1TB data cap for usage during peak hours

    Starlink will soon slap a 1TB data cap on its satellite internet service during peak hours.

  • Twitter reportedly asks some laid-off staff to return

    Management reportedly let some workers off by accident or before realizing their value to the company.

  • China Covid Outbreak To Limit Apple iPhone 14 Pro Availability

    A Covid-19 outbreak in China will limit the availability of Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max handsets this holiday season.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.