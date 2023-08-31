U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

Signal Says Buy the Dip on DraftKings Stock

Jake Scott
·1 min read

This commentary first appeared on Forbes Great Speculations on Wednesday, August 23, where Schaeffer's Investment Research is a regular contributor.

The shares of sports betting company DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) were last seen 3.4% higher at $28.16, as part of the broader tech sector rally today. Today's climb could be the beginning of a rebound, given the equity's recent placement near a historically bullish trendline.

Specifically, DKNG in the last week pulled back to its 80-day moving average after spending a significant period of time above it. According to data from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, five similar signals occurred during the past three years, with DraftKings stock notching a 14.6% one-month gain 80% of the time. From its current perch, a similar move would put the equity back near its Aug. 4, year-to-date high of $34.49

DKNG Chart August 232023
The equity is underperforming even the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) 3.4% monthly dip, with DKNG down 11.3% in August. Given this lackluster technical setup, it’s no surprise short-term options traders are more pessimistic than usual. However, an unwinding of this pessimism could bode well for DraftKings stock; its Schaeffer’s put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 1.06 stands higher than 88% of reading from the past year.

Now looks like a good time to weigh in on DKNG’s next move with options. Its Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 49% stands in the low 11th percentile of annual readings, implying options players are pricing in relatively low volatility expectations at the moment.