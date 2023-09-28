Signal Says Buy Puts on This Airline Stock

The shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE:SAVE) were last seen down 2.2% at $16.15 today. A 5.5% weekly pop 10 days ago was stopped short at a key trendline. Now down 13% year to date, this historically bearish trendline could send SAVE even lower on the charts.

Spirit Airline stock is now within one standard deviation of its 50-day moving average, which guided it lower at the beginning of the year and reemerged as pressure earlier this month. Per a study compiled by Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, SAVE saw seven similar signals in the past three years, and was lower one month later 57% of the time, averaging an 3.3% loss. A move of similar magnitude from their current perch would put the shares at around a familiar floor near the $15.50 region.

SAVE Chart September 282023

Now looks like a good time to weigh in on the security's next move with options. The security's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at a relatively high 94 out of 100, meaning SAVE exceeded option traders' volatility expectations during the past year.