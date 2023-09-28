U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,298.69
    +24.18 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,626.97
    +76.70 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,210.78
    +117.93 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,797.48
    +18.58 (+1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.69
    -1.99 (-2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.40
    -10.50 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6200
    -0.0060 (-0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2199
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.2810
    +0.2820 (+0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,098.04
    +890.37 (+3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    581.89
    +17.10 (+3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.85
    +8.63 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,872.52
    -499.38 (-1.54%)
     

Signal Says Buy Puts on This Airline Stock

Jake Scott
·1 min read

The shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE:SAVE) were last seen down 2.2% at $16.15 today. A 5.5% weekly pop 10 days ago was stopped short at a key trendline. Now down 13% year to date, this historically bearish trendline could send SAVE even lower on the charts.

 

Spirit Airline stock is now within one standard deviation of its 50-day moving average, which guided it lower at the beginning of the year and reemerged as pressure earlier this month. Per a study compiled by Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, SAVE saw seven similar signals in the past three years, and was lower one month later 57% of the time, averaging an 3.3% loss. A move of similar magnitude from their current perch would put the shares at around a familiar floor near the $15.50 region.

 

SAVE Chart September 282023
SAVE Chart September 282023

Now looks like a good time to weigh in on the security's next move with options. The security's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at a relatively high 94 out of 100, meaning SAVE exceeded option traders' volatility expectations during the past year.