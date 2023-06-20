Signal Says Solar Stock Due for a Bounce

Solar tracking name Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) has been slipping since its 52-week high of $24.99 in May 23, though still up 10.4% year-to-date. The pullback could soon be over, if past is precedent, as the stock has come in contact with a historically bullish trendline.

Per Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, ARRY is trading within one standard deviation of its 160-day moving average of its 160-day moving average for the third time in the past three years. The stock was higher after both of the past signals, averaging a large 24.5% return.

ARRY June20

It's also worth noting that short interest represents 13.8% of the stock's available float. It would take nearly five days for shorts to cover their bets, at ARRY's average pace of trading.