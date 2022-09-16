U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Global Market Report 2022

·4 min read
Major players in the signals intelligence (sigint) market are BAE Systems, Elbit Systems, General Dynamics, L3Harris, Israel Aerospace Industries, Lockheed Martin, Mercury Systems, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Rheintmetall, Saab, Thales, Rohde-Schwarz, Rolta India, Systematic, Boeing, Cobham and Leonardo.

New York, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Global Market Report 2022"


The global signals intelligence market is expected to grow from $13.65 billion in 2021 to $14.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.21%. The signals intelligence market is expected to reach $17.88 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.89%.

The signals intelligence market consists of sales of signals intelligence technology by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to collecting foreign intelligence through electronic signals and systems which used by foreign targets, such as radars, communications systems, and weapons systems that provides a critical window for a nation into foreign adversaries’ capabilities, actions, and intentions. It can help used any government in the world, to gather data about international terrorists and foreign persons, organizations, or powers.

The main types of signals intelligence are electronic, communications, and foreign instrumentation signal intelligence.Electronic signal intelligence offers situational intelligence, ELINT (electronic intelligence) records, and analyses of non-communication radio signals, most commonly radar broadcasts.

It uses a chain of analytical modules and a specific passive or active electronic sensor, as well as updating databases of recorded radar signals. Cyber, ground-based, naval, space, and airborne intelligence are the applications of signals intelligence.

North America was the largest region in the signals intelligence market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the signals intelligence market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The signals intelligence market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides signals intelligence market statistics, including signals intelligence industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a signals intelligence market share, detailed signals intelligence market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the signals intelligence industry. This signals intelligence market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The growing defense budget of major countries across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the signals intelligence market going forward.The protection of a country is viewed as a government responsibility.

It encompasses the inhabitants, economy, and institutions of the country.National security is a top concern in many countries around the world, and it necessitates a sizable expenditure to build and maintain.

According to a report published by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, in 2021, the total global military spending in 2020 increased by 2.6 % to $1.98 trillion from 2019. Furthermore, the United States, China, India, Russia, and the United Kingdom accounted for 62% of global military expenditure. Therefore, the growing defense budget of major countries drives the market for signals intelligence

The increasing presence of signals intelligence in the public domain has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the signals intelligence market.SIGINT systems are primarily utilized by the government and the defense industry, but they are also being used more often in other fields, such as cyber-surveillance, marine domain awareness, RF spectrum mapping, eavesdropping, jamming, and hijacking of satellite communications.

Marine domain awareness, which offers a thorough understanding of every vessel or object in the maritime domain that might influence security, safety, economics, or the environment, is the most well-established commercial SIGINT application.SIGINT systems are being employed more often for security and protection in a range of sectors.

For instance, in January 2019, Energean Israel granted Elbit Systems a $15 million contract to provide a comprehensive solution for the offshore Karish-Tanin gas fields Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) platform.The technology package contains a variety of sensors, radars, sonars, a command, and control center, as well as a dedicated sensor suite for interception boats.

The security technology can detect and identify both surface and underwater threats, making it easier for security professionals to respond quickly.

In September 2021, Dover Corporation, a UK-based industrial product manufacturer, acquired The Espy Corporation for an undisclosed amount.Espy Corporation will become a part of the Microwave Products Group (MPG) within Dover’s Engineered Products segment through this acquisition.

This acquisition of Espy positions MPG (Microwave Products Group) to capitalize on long-term growth trends in signal intelligence. The Espy Corporation is a US-based signal intelligence solution company.

The countries covered in the signals intelligence market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.
