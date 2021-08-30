U.S. markets close in 1 hour 27 minutes

Signature Culinary Offerings at Watercrest Columbia Provide Healthy Choices for Resident Seniors

·3 min read

VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The culinary offerings at Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care are not only diverse and delicious, but also provide mindful choices which benefit senior residents in mind health and the aging process.

At Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care, Signature Culinary Offerings include aspects of the DASH, MIND, and Mediterranean Diets, proven to improve heart health, lower the risks of dementia and slow cognitive decline.
Supported by educational and resident engagement activities designed to stimulate the brain, Watercrest Senior Living's total nutrition lifestyle offers chef curated meals based on clinical research showing the MIND, DASH, and Mediterranean Diets can lower risk of dementia and slow cognitive decline associated with aging.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) Diet helps to treat or prevent high blood pressure with foods rich in potassium, calcium and magnesium. This diet has been proven to lower blood pressure in as little as two weeks, lower 'bad' cholesterol, and reduce risks of heart disease and stroke. Watercrest Chefs also incorporate the Mediterranean diet for heart health, a way of eating based on the traditional cuisines of Greece, Italy and countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea. The foundation of this healthy-eating lifestyle incorporates plant-based foods, such as whole grains, legumes, fruits, nuts, seeds, and olive oil.

The MIND Diet, a hybrid of DASH and Mediterranean diets, emphasizes foods that specifically impact brain health. Researchers have found that eating certain foods, such as leafy greens and berries, can slow brain aging by 7.5 years and lessen the chance of developing Alzheimer's disease.

Watercrest Chefs and dining associates incorporate these 'Mindful Choices' as part of Watercrest's Signature Culinary Offerings. Residents enjoy the old-world artisan flare of flatbreads cooked on an open flame oven, the traditional comforts of Sunday Brunch, and the private label Watercrest wines at the wine bistro. As part of Watercrest's Platinum Service, quality living is not compromised when taking residence in senior living.

Ideally located at 1951 Clemson Road, Watercrest Columbia is a signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, upscale amenities and world-class care. Residents enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, aquatic therapy in the resort-style pool, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room. For community information, call 803-771-7500.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group
Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

www.watercrestseniorliving.com (PRNewsfoto/Watercrest Senior Living Group)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/signature-culinary-offerings-at-watercrest-columbia-provide-healthy-choices-for-resident-seniors-301365299.html

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

