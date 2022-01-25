Signature HealthCARE Facilities Ranked as America’s Best in Newsweek 2022 Survey

Louisville, Ky., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the ever-changing environment of long-term care during our nation’s on-going pandemic, the balance between enduring and thriving is a daunting challenge faced by all in our industry. But thanks to our amazing staff and healthcare family, Signature HealthCARE continues to tilt the scales and make significant strides, and we couldn’t be more humbled or thankful as multiple Signature HealthCARE facilities have been named as one of America's Best Nursing Homes 2022 by Newsweek.

Out of nearly 12-thousand nursing homes surveyed, our selected facilities include:

Signature HealthCARE at Mallard Bay, Cambridge, Maryland

Signature HealthCARE of North Florida, Graceville, Florida

Chautauqua Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, DeFuniak Springs, Florida

Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Chipley, Florida

For more on our rankings, you can view the Newsweek article here: https://www.newsweek.com/americas-best-nursing-homes-2022

We congratulate these facilities and all our facilities in 10 states for the continued efforts to persevere in these remarkable and unyielding times of COVID. The tenacity and greatheartedness of our amazing staff is not often recognized, acknowledged, or realized. We thank Newsweek for taking time to recognize these leaders in our industry.

Newsweek’s yearly America's Best Nursing Homes survey stems from their directive to help ease the strain of selecting a long-term care facility for loved ones. Since 2020, the premier news magazine has partnered with a global data research firm to create an annual ranking of America’s Best Nursing Homes based on three criteria: Overall performance data, peer recommendations, and each facility’s handling of COVID-19 relative to in-state competition.

“It is such an honor that we have been blessed with this accomplishment,” said Jennifer Peterson, Administrator and CEO at Signature HealthCARE of North Florida. “We have all worked hard to stay vigilant during this pandemic, and by working together, staying focused and committed, and encouraging each other, each and every day to get through this stressful and historical time, our team has truly become stronger!”

“Many do not understand or even consider that there are real, extraordinary heroes in long-term care,” said Joe Steier, President and CEO of Signature HealthCARE. “Unfortunately, they do not get the credit or positive attention they truly deserve. They are there, every day, loving and caring for our most vulnerable population, and fulfilling a calling that takes compassion, commitment, dedication, and grit. It’s these kinds of champions that make our facilities the “Best”. There are no words to express our thanks and gratitude. Our amazing leaders and staff keep us, as our hashtag says, #SignatureStrong.”

If you have any further questions, please contact Ann Bowdan Wilder, Media, PR, and Communications Manager of Signature HealthCARE, at abowdanwilder@signaturehealthcarellc.com.

Signature HealthCARE is a family-based healthcare company with integrated services at each point of the continuum of care: skilled nursing, home health, assisted living and in-home care. The company’s organizational culture inspires more than 12,000 employees with three pillars: Learning, Spirituality, and Innovation. A growing number of Signature HealthCARE centers are earning five-star quality ratings, the highest classification from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and 100+ Signature HealthCARE locations have earned QAPI accreditation. Signature HealthCARE was also awarded the Great Place to Work® award for the past five consecutive years.

CONTACT: Ann Bowdan Wilder Signature HealthCARE (502) 216-5099 abowdanwilder@signaturehealthcarellc.com



