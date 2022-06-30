New Signature Menu Inspired by Chinese Indonesian Culture Debuts at Four Points by Sheraton Four Points Surabaya Pakuwon Indah

SURABAYA, Indonesia, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Djaman Doeloe Resto & Bar proudly unveils a unique culinary experience for Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah. Launching on July 21, 2022. The menu consists of Peranakan cuisine, the Indonesian and Chinese food acculturation that becomes one that are crafted by renowned professional chefs.

Djaman Doeloe Resto and Bar's New Signature Menu with Peranakan Style inspired by Indo-colonial history and special creations by Chef Lukman Santoso

The new signature menu is inspired by a Chinese historical drama about the Ming Dynasty. Back then, they sent their fleet to Malaka and many of them ended up settling and influencing parts of their culture in some parts of the Malaka Peninsula – now Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia. The combination of cultures creates a unique concept involving Indo-Chinese wares as serving equipment and ambiance.

Experience Indo-Chinese Peranakan menu

Djaman Doeloe Resto & Bar, Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah aims to bring out the best and the richness from both the Indonesian and Chinese flavors through the Peranakan-style menu. The new variety of dishes include small bites such as Salted Egg Spring Roll and Crispy Combo Platter, Penang Iaksa soup, variety of rice and noodles, main courses such as Pan Seared Gindara ala Nyonya, and Es Campur Djaman Doeloe.

"Our food and beverage team worked to identify the finest Indonesian and Chinese ingredients to serve the authentic Peranakan dishes. Our focus is to meet the increasing demands and expectations of our beloved customers here at Djaman Doeloe Resto & Bar," said Alamsyah Jo, Complex General Manager of The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah.

Furthermore, guests can enjoy unique dining experience while being served with waiters dressed in Hanfu Chinese Linen and waitresses wearing the Cheongsam Kebaya. The combined Indonesian and Chinese dishes will be complemented with Indo-Chinese ambiance with wooden accent and classic blue vases. The Chinese music in the back provides guests additional experience of the Peranakan culture.

Guests interested in the delicious combination of cultures through the Peranakan-style menu can have a first-hand experience every day from 6 AM to 10 PM. For more information and making a reservation, please contact (031) 99150000 / 0813-3190-0752 (Whatsapp) or visit @fourpointssurabayapakuwon on Instagram. The Peranakan cuisine menu is available at www.djamandoeloeresto.com

About Djaman Doeloe Resto and Bar

Located at M3 Floor at Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah, Djaman Doeloe Resto and Bar now offers a Peranakan-style menu to serve guests the experience of eating the combined flavor Indonesian and Chinese best cuisines. A variety of Chinese traditional ornaments can be found in the venue. All servers and associates wear uniforms that are a combination of Indo-Chinese traditional clothes. Peranakan dish servings are also accompanied by Chinese traditional music in the background to bring out the best eating experience. Opens daily at 6am - 10pm, for more information or reservation, please contact (031) 99150000 / 0813-3190-0752 (Whatsapp) or hit our Instagram at @fourpointssurabayapakuwon

