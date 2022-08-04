SignatureMD Appoints Mark Murrison as CEO

Founder Matthew Jacobson to become Chairman of Signature MD

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2022 / SignatureMD, one of the nation's largest providers of initial conversion and ongoing support services to concierge medicine physicians, announced Monday that Mark Murrison has assumed the role of CEO. Murrison will also continue to serve on the Board of the company. Outgoing CEO Matthew Jacobson, who founded SignatureMD in 2006, will now serve as the company's Chairman.

Murrison and Jacobson will continue to work together to build on SignatureMD's position as the first choice of physicians looking to transition to a personalized medical practice.

"It has been a privilege to serve as CEO of SignatureMD for the past 16 years, and I look forward to continuing to be a part of the company in my new role of Chairman," Jacobson said. "Mark is the ideal person to lead the company into its next chapter. Over the years, I've seen his commitment to this company and his desire to completely engage with our physician network and their members. He is, without a doubt, the right person to grow SignatureMD into an even bigger and stronger advocate for physicians across the country."

After serving one year on the SignatureMD board, Murrison joined the company in 2019 and quickly became an integral part of growing the affiliated physician network to new heights. In that time, the company has seen significant growth in its network of affiliated physicians, with more than 200 physicians in 35 states across the US. He has also overseen the acquisition of two existing concierge medicine companies, Paragon Private Health Partners and Cypress Concierge Medicine.

Murrison was also pivotal in the development of an improved physician engagement process, which provides ongoing support after a physician makes the decision to transition to a personalized practice. Throughout his time at SignatureMD and in previous endeavors, Murrison has made his philosophy clear: the needs of physicians and patients are the first, not the last, consideration in the healthcare system.

"SignatureMD is, at its core, a company dedicated to supporting and bettering the lives of physicians so that they can, in turn, support and better the lives of their patients," Murrison said. "I am extremely grateful to Matt for his leadership and dedication to the company and look forward to continuing to grow his vision of what healthcare should be for both physicians and patients."

"Together, Matt and Mark have created an organization that truly stands out among concierge medicine companies," J.R. Davis, Managing Partner at Blue Sea Capital, said. "Mark's track record and depth of experience made him, quite simply, the perfect choice for CEO. His understanding of the concierge medicine industry will lead the company forward as it caters to the next generation of outstanding concierge physicians. As Mark moves into his new role, we are all deeply grateful for all that Matt has done to get us to this place. Without his vision and his leadership, we would never have achieved this level of success. I am so pleased that Matt will continue to play a central role in the future of SignatureMD."

ABOUT SIGNATUREMD

SignatureMD is one of the nation's largest providers of initial conversion and ongoing support services to concierge medicine physicians, with an expanding network of more than 200 affiliated primary care physicians and specialists across 35 states.

ABOUT BLUE SEA CAPITAL

Blue Sea Capital (www.blueseacapital.com) is a private equity firm based in West Palm Beach, Florida that invests in growth-oriented lower middle market companies valued up to $250 million. The firm has more than $750 million in assets under management and invests across three industry verticals: aerospace & defense, healthcare and industrial growth. Blue Sea Capital's strategy is to partner with talented managers and differentiated companies, typically as the first or second institutional investor, and deliver strategic and operational value-add that drives growth acceleration and business transformation.

Media Contact:

Casey Dixon

cdixon@signaturemd.com | 615-647-9457

SOURCE: SignatureMD





