Signia Announces Insio Charge&Go AX, The World's First Custom Hearing Aids with Contactless Charging, Bluetooth, And Streaming to Android and Apple iOS Devices

The new Insio Charge&Go AX hearing aid is the latest to feature Signia's ground-breaking split-processing technology.

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding on its mission to enhance human performance, hearing aid innovator Signia today announced the general availability of its Insio Charge&Go AX custom hearing aids, the newest revolutionary device built upon Signia's pioneering Augmented Xperience (AX) platform.

The first of its kind AX platform utilizes Signia's ground-breaking Augmented Focus™ technology, which processes speech and background noise separately—using two dedicated processors—and combines them to deliver outstanding speech clarity in a fully immersive soundscape. Signia AX makes it possible for users to focus on what they truly want to hear.

Signia Insio Charge&Go AX and Signia AX were recently named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honorees in the Wearables and Accessibility categories, recognizing Signia's success in optimizing listening through its iconic innovations.1

The Insio Charge&Go AX is the second family of Signia hearing aids built upon the AX platform, following the successful Spring 2021 launch of the Pure Charge&Go T AX receiver-in-canal (RIC) hearing aids. The Insio Charge&Go AX is the industry's first family of custom-fitted in-the-canal (ITC) and in-the-ear (ITE) hearing aids to feature contactless charging, Bluetooth® connectivity, and the ability to stream from Android and Apple iOS devices. Because they are designed to fit comfortably in the ear, they also deliver the discretion that today's hearing aid wearers demand.

"By taking the Augmented Xperience platform and adapting it for use in our newest custom hearing aids, Signia continues to combine world-class audiology and world's first technologies to enhance human performance," said Dr. Brian Taylor, Senior Director of Audiology for Signia. "The Insio Charge&Go AX hearing aids join the widely acclaimed, ground-breaking Pure Charge&Go T AX rechargeable RIC hearing aids. Users now have a wider range of solutions to fit their unique needs, wants, and styles."

Designed For All Users' Needs

Insio Charge&Go AX custom hearing aids are fully rechargeable and designed to support a broad range of users' needs. They come with a contactless charger for easy operation, meaning wearers don't have to worry about charging positions when ensuring maximum battery life. And they connect seamlessly to iPhones and ASHA-compatible Android devices and feature convenient push-button control of smartphone functions.

All Insio Charge&Go AX custom hearing aids are designed for the best possible fit. They are uniquely small and customized to the wearer's ear canal for all-day comfort and higher satisfaction. They also come in a range of colors including Black, Dark Brown, Brown, Mocha, Tan, and Beige.

"As with all our hearing aids, we're not just looking to help correct a loss," stated Taylor.

"Through iconic innovation and a consumer-centric approach, Signia also aims to give wearers an edge. Our new custom, AX-based hearing aids are the first custom hearing aid with contactless charging that can be tailored to both a person's hearing loss and their ear anatomy."

According to studies, Signia AX results in greater than 25 percent better speech understanding in noise compared to users' own hearing aids.2 And 95 percent of study participants reported exceptional speech understanding in their home environment.3

Backed by the Power of the Signia app

Like other Signia hearing aids, the new Insio Charge&Go AX hearing aids come with the award-winning Signia app, providing on-the-go support and intuitive access to hearing aid controls.

The Signia app provides wearers with streaming capabilities; tinnitus therapy; the AI-based Signia Assistant for a more personalized listening experience and 24/7 digital support; Signia Telecare for remote care support; and much more. It also allows wearers to activate Signia's first-of-its-kind Face Mask Mode, which dramatically improves audibility for wearers communicating with someone in a face mask.

About Signia

Signia is one of the world's leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought world-first hearing solutions to the market and is a pioneer in rechargeable hearing technology.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia, and its hearing care professionals, enable hearing aid wearers to not just correct hearing loss but to gain an edge – to Be Brilliant.

