Significant 900 m long IP anomaly over Badji gold-copper-silver showing from IP survey just completed in northeastern K2, SW of AZM Patwon gold discovery

DIOS Exploration Inc.

MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dios Exploration (“Dios”) (TSX-V: DOS) is very pleased to report ground induced polarization IP survey is completed on northeastern K2 property and reveals significant preliminary results in volcanic rocks intertwined with small gabbro plug series, 9-10 km SW of Patwon discovery, along prospective shear zone gold corridor.

Significant 900 m long PP-5 chargeability anomaly identified gold-copper-silver mineralized drill-ready Badji zone in volcanics as strong IP anomaly.

Dios discovered Badji showing (5.39 g/t gold, 111 g/t silver, 5.05% copper, 93 ppm bismuth) consisting of pyrite-chalcopyrite centimetric stringers in foliated strongly sericitized dacite, a few km NE of a major mineralized system: a gold-copper-silver bearing volcanic dome on top of a large porphyry, itself on top of Kali intrusion.

M.J. Girard, President of Dios, stated:``We are extremely pleased with these IP results and they are released, though preliminary, due to their major significance, specially in association with mineralized in situ rocks.``

Very interesting 400 m long PP-3, very strong in its center part, is also in volcanics but interestingly borders the southern contact of a small gabbro plug.

Strong 400 m PP-1 is associated with sulfidic mineralization in a magnetic gabbro including SDBJ showing (1.08 % copper, 13.8 g/t silver, .410 g/t gold). These gabbro plugs have to be prospected.

Shiva horizon (2.12 g/t Au and 1.35 g/t Au in volcanics) was confirmed by PP-8 & PP-9.

This 16 km-line IP survey with 200 m line spacing helps fine tuning of drill targets for promising mid-September drill program on wholly-owned K2, James Bay, Quebec, 4-5 km north of major Opinaca fault, in same geological formation as is underlying Azimut’s Elmer property.

This time-domain dipole-dipole IP survey was completed for depth levels n = 1 to 8. Processing is ongoing for final results and 3D inversion, further news pending. Preliminary maps will be available on Dios website. This release was prepared by Marie-José Girard, M. Sc. P. Geo, 43-101 Qualified Person.

Story continues

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact information :

Marie-José Girard, P. Geo M.Sc., 43-101 QP

President mjgirard@diosexplo.com

Tel. (514) 923-9123 Website: www.diosexplo.com



