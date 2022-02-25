U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,384.65
    +95.95 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,058.75
    +834.92 (+2.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,694.62
    +221.04 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.93
    +44.92 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.94
    -0.87 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.10
    -36.20 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    -0.38 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1271
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0170 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3410
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5600
    +0.0830 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,009.07
    +894.90 (+2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.16
    +22.05 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Significant progress on Iran nuclear deal, but issues remain -U.S. official

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Negotiators have made significant progress in the last week or so on an agreement to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal but very tough issues remain, a senior U.S. State Department official told reporters on Friday.

"There's been significant progress over the last week or two. We have significantly narrowed the areas that still need to be resolved. And so, in that sense, there has been progress that has been moving towards a potential deal," he said. "So we are in a better position than we have been. But at the same time it's important to note that very serious issues remain." (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed in Saint Paul, Minn. and by Humeyra Pamuk in Washington, Editing by Chris Reese)

Recommended Stories

  • Decisions need to be taken by the West to reach nuclear deal, Iran negotiator says

    Western partners in nuclear talks with Iran in Vienna have to make decisions on crucial issues to help reach an agreement, Iranian officials said on Thursday on Twitter. Reuters reported last week that a U.S.-Iranian deal was taking shape to revive the pact, abandoned in 2018 by then-U.S. President Donald Trump, who also reimposed extensive sanctions on Iran. Iran's top security official, Ali Shamkhani, said it was possible to achieve a good agreement after significant progress in the negotiations in Vienna.

  • What’s happens next after officers’ conviction for violating George Floyd’s rights?

    Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were found guilty of all counts of violating George Floyd’s civil rights at their federal trial. Here’s what to expect with their sentencing, their state trial, for Derek Chauvin and for American policing

  • Crop Rally Cools as Traders Weigh Russia-Ukraine Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat and corn futures slid from multiyear highs as uncertainty over what comes next in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spurred a selloff. Most Read from BloombergUkraine, Russia Discussing Time, Place for Talks: Ukraine UpdateTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateKyiv Under Fire as U.S. Prepares to Sanction Putin for InvasionRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisChina State Banks Restrict Financing for Russian CommoditiesGrains initially

  • Brazil cuts industrial tax by 25% for most products

    The tax cut "is a milestone of the beginning of Brazilian reindustrialization after four decades of de-industrialization," said Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. The exception of the tax reduction are tobacco products, he said. Guedes added that the government considered a 50% cut, which was not adopted "out of respect for the industry established in the Amazon rainforest."

  • 3 ex-Minneapolis cops convicted of rights violations in George Floyd killing

    Three former Minneapolis police officers were convicted Thursday of violating George Floyd’s civil rights, as a federal jury rejected their arguments that inexperience, improper training or the distraction of shouting bystanders excused them from failing to prevent Floyd’s killing.

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Posts Video Saying He's Still In Kyiv Amid Russian Attack

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is believed to have ordered troops to find and possibly kill the Ukrainian leader.

  • Why Steel Stocks Went Straight Up Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern Wednesday night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Calls for economic sanctions by the West were immediate -- and they're having an immediate effect on the prices of publicly traded steel stocks today. As of 2 p.m. ET, shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) had surged 9.6%, European steel giant ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) was up 10.7%, and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) -- which used to be AK Steel and Arcelor in the U.S. -- was up 9.7%.

  • LA spending up to $837,000 to house a single homeless person

    A $1.2 billion program intended to quickly build housing for Los Angeles’ sprawling homeless population is moving too slowly while costs are spiking, with one project under development expected to hit as much as $837,000 for each housing unit, a city audit disclosed Wednesday. About 1,200 units have been completed since voters approved the spending in 2016, which was then a centerpiece in a strategy intended to get thousands of people off the streets. In recent years, homeless encampments have spread into virtually every neighborhood, while the population has climbed to an estimated 41,000 people.

  • David Lynch addresses Vladimir Putin in his latest weather report

    In today’s weather report from esteemed director David Lynch, the auteur took a moment to share some words about Vladimir Putin and the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Lynch uses some choice phrases including “death and destruction” and “What you sow, you shall reap.”

  • Ukraine, Russia Discussing Time, Place for Talks: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s government said it was discussing with Russia the timing and location of potential peace talks. The diplomatic to and fro comes as fighting continues on the ground with Russian forces moving toward the capital. Most Read from BloombergUkraine, Russia Discussing Time, Place for Talks: Ukraine UpdateTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateKyiv Under Fire as U.S. Prepares to Sanction Putin for InvasionRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Securit

  • EU and Taiwanese Sanctions Ramp Up Pressure on Russia as Invasion Reaches Kyiv

    Sanctions against Russia intensified and support for Ukraine grew Friday as the invasion entered its second day. Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba reported “horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv” and called on the world to isolate Russia and sever ties. As world leaders set out plans for sanctions Thursday and into Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for stronger action.

  • Defense Stocks In Focus As Russian Troops Close In On Kyiv

    Defense stocks Lockheed and Northrop rose Friday as the U.S. shuffled key assets in Europe amid Russia's Ukraine invasion.

  • U.S. Stocks Rally to Finish Turbulent Week

    Major indexes gained after Moscow agreed to talks with Ukrainian leadership; Russian stocks and the ruble jumped.

  • Why Lockheed Martin, General Electric, and Qiwi Stocks Popped Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern Wednesday night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russia's move sparked a sell-off in Russian stocks yesterday -- but an equal and opposite surge in the stock prices of U.S. defense stocks. As of 3:15 p.m. ET Friday, as the war continues to wage across Ukraine, shares of U.S. defense stocks Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and General Electric (NYSE: GE) continue to move higher, up 3.5% and 3.9% respectively -- but Russian electronic payments company Qiwi (NASDAQ: QIWI) is up even more, rising 9.5%.

  • Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s debut appeals court ruling sided with unions

    US president Joe Biden nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court today (Feb. 25)—if confirmed, she would become the first Black woman in the role. Jackson, 51, has served as a federal judge since 2013, and was promoted to the Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit last year. The DC Circuit is viewed as the second most powerful court in the US for its role influencing policy and law.

  • Op-Ed: Sanctions alone won't deter Russia. NATO must step in

    Putin blames NATO for the Ukraine crisis. But NATO could play a role in building ties with Russia and post-Soviet states

  • Barack Obama Releases Statement On Russian Invasion of Ukraine

    As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, former U.S. Presidents such as George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter have spoken up about their concerns and condemned the events that have transpired. According to The Hill, former president Barack Obama has joined voices of the international community stating Russia’s attack is a “violation of international law” and the “basic principles of human decency” in a statement he released.

  • These Countries Have ‘Disgraced Themselves’ in Blocking Russian Sanctions

    Umit Bektas/ReutersAs Ukraine buckles under Russia’s brutal invasion, sparking the worst military bloodshed on European territory since the end of World War II, European leaders are haggling over sanctions, making sure being tough won’t hurt their own economies too much in the process.Hours after the invasion began on Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised “massive” sanctions that would cripple Russia’s financial standing. But it was soon clear that Russia’s tentac

  • Why Ukraine wants to sanction Russia by banning it from SWIFT

    The US and Europe are turning to economic sanctions in an effort to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine without tempting nuclear war. One sticking point has been SWIFT, the 48 year-old Belgian organization that acts as a hub for global money transfers between banks, more formally known as the Society for Worldwide Interbank Telecommunication. Ukraine’s government and critics of the invasion around the world have called on Russia to be banned from the organization, where they are one of the largest participants.

  • The Taliban is calling for peace in Ukraine

    Afghanistan’s Taliban government is the latest to issue a statement about Russia and Ukraine. “The Islamic Emirate calls for restraint by both parties,” said the ministry of foreign affairs on Feb. 25. The Taliban highlighted its “diplomatic neutrality” and stressed the need to resolve the crisis through “dialogue and peaceful means.”