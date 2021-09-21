U.S. markets close in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,381.31
    +23.58 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,172.33
    +201.86 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,827.12
    +113.22 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,189.53
    +7.33 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.45
    +0.16 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.70
    +15.90 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.45 (+2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1727
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3160
    +0.0070 (+0.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3665
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3440
    -0.0760 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,091.14
    -796.30 (-1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,079.33
    +15.48 (+1.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,970.24
    +66.33 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Significant Reductions in Panic Disorder and PTSD Symptoms Prompt Children's Community Health Plan to Expand Access to Freespira

·5 min read

Wisconsin health plan increases availability of Freespira digital therapeutic due to strong clinical outcomes and high prevalence of undiagnosed panic disorder and PTSD in member population

KIRKLAND, Wash., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freespira, Inc., maker of the first FDA-cleared digital therapeutic to significantly reduce or eliminate symptoms of panic attacks, panic disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in only 28 days, today announced that Children's Community Health Plan (CCHP) has extended its partnership with the company. Under the expansion, Freespira will continue its outreach to CCHP members diagnosed with these debilitating conditions, and also begin outreach to members that Freespira identifies as likely having undiagnosed and untreated panic disorder or PTSD symptoms.

Freespira, Inc. is the maker of Freespira, the only FDA-cleared digital therapeutic proven to significantly reduce or eliminate symptoms of panic attacks, panic disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in just 28 days by training users to normalize respiratory irregularities. Health plans, self-insured employers and the Veteran&#x002019;s Administration use the company&#x002019;s drug-free solutions to improve quality of life, reduce medical spend and support appropriate use of healthcare resources. (PRNewsfoto/Freespira)
Freespira, Inc. is the maker of Freespira, the only FDA-cleared digital therapeutic proven to significantly reduce or eliminate symptoms of panic attacks, panic disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in just 28 days by training users to normalize respiratory irregularities. Health plans, self-insured employers and the Veteran’s Administration use the company’s drug-free solutions to improve quality of life, reduce medical spend and support appropriate use of healthcare resources. (PRNewsfoto/Freespira)

CCHP, an affiliate of Children's Wisconsin, is an HMO dedicated to providing access to the highest quality healthcare and services to more than 160,000 adults and children living in Wisconsin through both its Medicaid and Marketplace products. According to the health plan's analysis, adult medical and pharmacy claims for members diagnosed with panic disorder and PTSD were two to three times more costly than the general adult population. These metrics align with studies that show that patients who experience repeated, intense panic attacks require two times the doctor visits, five times more emergency room visits and nine times the pharmacy costs of patients who don't suffer from panic attacks, when controlling for overall health status.

When CCHP began its partnership with Freespira in February 2021, the teams launched broad communication to members and providers to create awareness and ensure high engagement and adoption of the 28-day, at-home treatment. Then, they targeted members with a formal diagnosis of panic disorder or PTSD based on CCHP's claims data. The efforts have proven successful with 71 percent of treated members achieving a significant reduction in panic disorder symptoms in 28-days, and 44 percent achieving remission, according to the Panic Disorder Severity Scale (PDSS), the gold standard for measuring symptom severity for this debilitating condition. Fifty-one percent of members treated for PTSD achieved significant reductions in their symptoms, according to the PCL-5 survey, which measures the clinical markers that reflect improvements in life-functioning.

"Only 3 percent of our member population had a specific diagnosis of panic disorder or PTSD. However, further analysis conducted by Freespira's proprietary Impactability Analysis found that 9 percent of our members meet the diagnosis criteria for these conditions and could achieve similarly successful clinical outcomes from the at-home treatment," said Mark Rakowski, chief operating officer, CCHP. "We're excited to work with Freespira to help more diagnosed and undiagnosed members to realize the benefits of this treatment that delivers on its clinical promise, reduces barriers to care, and empowers us to improve the mental and physical health of our communities."

Qualitative feedback from CCHP users has also been compelling. According to one member, "Before using Freespira, I could not drive long distances. It gave me panic attacks. Now, after using Freespira, I can drive again." Other members have reported similar improvements in quality of life, like being able to visit crowded restaurants and attending events that they would have typically avoided.

"We commend CCHP for being an innovator and a leader in addressing the mental health needs of members who struggle with panic disorder and PTSD and have not realized relief from traditional therapy or medications, or may be still undiagnosed and suffering in silence," said Dean Sawyer, Chief Executive Officer, Freespira. "CCHP's results are yet another data point to illustrate that Freespira is a much-needed, in-demand new option that delivers real-world clinical results. But even more importantly, CCHP is not alone and their story proves that panic disorder and PTSD are not rare conditions. They are very prevalent in our society and more people need to be both diagnosed and treated to live the lives that they deserve."

Freespira is transforming the treatment of panic disorder and PTSD by addressing the underlying physiological factors of these conditions. As an alternative to medications and therapy, the treatment normalizes breathing irregularities developed in response to underlying carbon dioxide (CO2) hypersensitivity, which contributes to the symptoms of panic disorder and PTSD. Freespira provides users with real-time physiological feedback-based training to regulate their respiration rate and exhaled CO2 levels. Telehealth coaching also guides patients through the care journey to deliver maximum benefits from the twice daily, 17-minute treatments. To learn more about Freespira, please visit freespira.com.

About Children's Community Health Plan (CCHP)
Children's Community Health Plan (CCHP), an affiliate of Children's Wisconsin, is an HMO dedicated to providing access to the highest quality health care and services to our members living in Wisconsin. We are proud to serve over 160,000 members between our two products, Medicaid and Marketplace. Children's Community Health Plan is a member of the Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP), which is a national trade association representing more than 75 nonprofit safety net health plans which collectively provide health coverage to more than 20 million people. ACAP's mission is to strengthen not-for-profit Safety Net Health Plans in their work to improve the health and well-being of lower-income people and/or people with significant health needs.

About Freespira, Inc.
Freespira, Inc. is the maker of Freespira, the only FDA-cleared digital therapeutic proven to significantly reduce or eliminate symptoms of panic attacks, panic disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in just 28 days by training users to normalize respiratory irregularities. Health plans, self-insured employers and the Veteran's Administration provide the company's drug-free solutions to improve quality of life, reduce medical expenditures and support the appropriate use of valuable healthcare resources. Find out how at www.freespira.com.

Media Contact:
Todd Stein
todd@toddsteincommunications.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/significant-reductions-in-panic-disorder-and-ptsd-symptoms-prompt-childrens-community-health-plan-to-expand-access-to-freespira-301381054.html

SOURCE Freespira, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • The Cassava Saga: Here's What You Need To Know About This Embattled Alzheimer's Stock

    Cassava Sciences could hold the holy grail in Alzheimer's treatment. But once-highflying SAVA stock has plummeted this year.

  • Why Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTGX) were plunging 26.3% as of 3:39 p.m. EDT on Monday. The big decline came after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has placed a clinical hold on studies evaluating rusfertide. Protagonist was testing the drug in a phase 2 study targeting treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders.

  • J&J announces promising COVID-19 booster data, delays on kids' vaccine trial

    J&J vaccine data shows lasting durability and strong booster efficacy. However the company has yet to begin trials for a COVID-19 vaccine for children.

  • Top Biotech Stocks for Q4 2021

    The biotechnology industry includes companies that develop drugs and diagnostic technologies for the treatment of diseases and medical conditions. This means that investors may wait for years before knowing whether a drug under development will pay off. Many biotech companies have shifted their focus entirely or added COVID-19 vaccine and treatments to their product pipeline.

  • Is Now the Time to Ditch Pharma Stocks?

    With drug pricing reform on the horizon, investors may want to analyze their allocation.

  • Covid Vaccine Leads To Antibodies In Children — Here's Why BioNTech, Moderna Fell

    Pfizer and BioNTech said Monday their Covid vaccine led to a robust antibody response in young children, but the vaccine stocks toppled.

  • J&J Says Its Booster Shot Works, but Its Vaccine Remains Effective Without a Second Dose

    A dose two months after the first shot of its vaccine offered 75% protection against moderate to severe Covid-19 globally, and 94% protection in the U.S.

  • The Stock Market Is Tanking. These 5 Stocks Are Not.

    Fears of contagion over China’s indebted property market sent U.S. markets tumbling on Monday as investors piled out of some of the riskier stocks. The final decision from the Food and Drug Administration on Covid-19 booster shots is expected later this week and while most of the makers of antiviral treatments received a shot in the arm on Wall Street Monday Atea Pharmaceuticals (ticker: AVIR) stood out with a 13% jump.

  • Novartis buys gene therapy firm Arctos Medical in vision loss treatment push

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Tuesday it has bought gene therapy specialist Arctos Medical for an undisclosed amount, aiming to boost its efforts to find treatments for severe vision loss. Arctos's technology is a potential way to treat inherited retinal dystrophies (IRDs) and other diseases that involve photoreceptor loss, such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Existing gene therapy treatments aim to correct a specific gene, so only a small number of patients can benefit, Novartis said.

  • If You Have This Milk at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says

    Milk has long been heralded as a healthy drink, with popular ad campaigns and parents alike touting its benefits for building strong bones and providing essential vitamins and minerals. Unfortunately, if you've got one particular type of milk in your fridge, drinking it could do more harm than good, according to experts. The U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) is now cautioning against drinking this one kind of milk right now—read on to find out if you should be purging your fridge of this produ

  • 3 reasons why the FDA rejected Pfizer's booster shot for general population

    The FDA rejected booster shots for the general population, while recommending them for 'high-risk' individuals Monday.

  • I Got a ‘Mild’ Breakthrough Case. Here’s What I Wish I’d Known.

    The reality is breakthrough cases are becoming more common.

  • White Striping Disease Hits 99% of U.S. Supermarket Chicken, Study Finds

    (Bloomberg) -- Ten years ago, the poultry muscle disease known as white striping was almost nonexistent. Now, the fat-boosting ailment shows up in 99% of U.S. store-brand chickens, according to a Humane League study to be released Monday.The animal-welfare nonprofit conducted an investigation in 29 states that found the affliction in virtually all grocery-store-brand chickens sampled. The illness is driven by the extreme conditions of factory farming, which turbocharges the raising process to a

  • J&J says booster greatly improves COVID-19 vaccine efficacy as experts await FDA decision

    Johnson & Johnson became the latest COVID-19 vaccine maker to offer an update on booster doses Tuesday, when it said data from a Phase 3 trial and the real world found protection against hospitalization and death is greatly improved by a booster jab of its one-shot vaccine.

  • Psyched: First Active Psychedelics ETF Hits NYSE, Compass Dives Into Novel Molecules, Atai Subsidiary Launches Phase 2a Trial

    AdvisorShares Launches First NYSE-listed Actively-managed Psychedelics ETF On Thursday, AdvisorShares launched the country’s first actively managed ETF covering the psychedelics sector. The AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSE: PSIL), launched on the NYSE Arca market, providing exposure to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and life sciences companies that the firm deems are “leading the way in this nascent industry.” So far, this is the third ETF covering the psychedelics sector in North America. Th

  • 12 Mindless Habits That Are Secretly Exhausting You

    Feeling tired no matter how much rest you get? These behaviors you probably do every day could be to blame.

  • OPSENS Receives Approval from Health Canada to Initiate First In-Man Clinical Study for its New Guidewire for the TAVR Procedure

    OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a cardiology medical device company providing innovative product solutions based on its patented optical technology, announced today that it has received Health Canada approval to commence the first in-man study with its SavvyWire, a guidewire developed specifically for transcatheter aortic valve replacement ("TAVR"). The SavvyWire is the first guidewire intended to both deliver the aortic valve prosthesis while allowing continuo

  • Early tests show Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 is ‘very safe’: Epidemiologist

    Suzanne Judd, Ph.D., Epidemiologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Why Mirati Therapeutics Stock Is Trading Higher Today

    Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) is trading higher Monday after the company announced clinical data with investigational adagrasib as monotherapy and in combination with cetuximab in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated colorectal cancer. "These positive topline data further strengthen our belief in adagrasib as a potentially differentiated therapy for patients with non-small cell lung cancer harboring the KRAS G12C mutation. We look forward to submitting our New Drug Application to the U.S. Fo

  • Texas couple denied service at restaurant for breaking ‘no mask’ rule

    Hang Time owner says rule is part of the restaurant dress code and he reserves the right to refuse business Hang Time owner: ‘I feel the overall reaction with masks is ridiculous in the United States right now.’ Photograph: Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock A Texas couple were denied service at a restaurant because they were wearing masks. Natalie Wester spoke to CBS DFW, a local TV station, about her experience with her husband, Jose, and a few friends. Last week, she said, the Westers went