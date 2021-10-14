Significant Resort Expansion Complete at Club Wyndham Flynns Beach

Port Macquarie resort almost doubles in size with villa accommodation added

GOLD COAST, Australia, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Wyndham Flynns Beach is poised to bring more travellers to the Port Macquarie region, after concluding an expansion that nearly doubles the size of the resort.

The development added 53 one to four-bedroom villas, with 20 designated as Deluxe, 25 as Grand and eight as Presidential. The four-bedroom Presidential villas in particular are designed as an unparalleled product within the region, featuring four spacious bedrooms, four bathrooms, full kitchen, laundry facilities, a private ground floor deck with outdoor spa and a large upper balcony, and superior fittings and finishes.

Over almost two years, the $25 million development provided employment to 220 tradespeople and professionals and expanded the resort's accommodation to 113 apartments and villas. The project also saw the creation of a new café, games area, kids' pool, common area pavilions and car parking, as well as a refreshed gym and remodeled reception.

"Prior to this development and the COVID-19 pandemic, the resort enjoyed occupancy levels of more than 90 per cent on average and contributed an estimated $20 million per year to the local economy directly or indirectly through guest spending – a number which we now expect to increase," said Barry Robinson, President and Managing Director, International Operations of Wyndham Destinations.

"By adding this premium accommodation, creating new resort facilities and enhancing existing ones, we believe it will attract greater demand for our resort and, in doing so, promote the beauty of Port Macquarie, which will provide a boost to the region's post-COVID-19 recovery."

The project began in May 2019 but the developer, Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific, decided to forge ahead with the works during the COVID-19 pandemic with the expectation that the area will experience a full recovery.

The villas are being progressively added to the portfolio of Club Wyndham South Pacific, a leading timeshare club in the Asia Pacific region with close to 60,000 owners. The club is a modern and flexible timeshare program with a network of quality resort accommodation across Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Thailand and Hawaii in the US. The resort also changed its name to Club Wyndham Flynns Beach, to reflect the fact most of the accommodation is owned by the timeshare club.

Henry's Restaurant and Bar recently launched at the resort offering Australian favourites for breakfast, lunch and dinner, a diverse beverage menu that can be enjoyed poolside, and a click-and-collect service for guests. The resort has also enhanced its offerings further by including complimentary hire of bikes, fishing equipment, body boards and a beach cricket set for Club members.

"This development of over $25 million demonstrates the confidence Wyndham Destinations has in the Port Macquarie Hastings as a leading tourism destination in New South Wales," said Mayor Peta Pinson.

"The project has provided an economic stimulus that was greatly welcomed by our community, more local jobs and a new attraction for our visitors. This is a great addition to our region, in conjunction with a number of multi-million dollar projects our region is seeing at this time."

Club Wyndham Flynns Beach is located on the Mid North Coast of New South Wales, just a one-hour flight or four-hour drive from Sydney. It offers an array of amenities, family-friendly initiatives and complimentary hire of a range of outdoor equipment and games.

Club Wyndham South Pacific is managed by Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific, part of the world's largest timeshare company, Wyndham Destinations – a business unit of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

