Significant Revenue Opportunity from Asia Pacific to boost Paints and Coatings Sales Touching US$ 239 Bn by 2031

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a revised study by Persistence Market Research, the global paints and coatings market is expected to accelerate at a healthy CAGR of 5.1% and be valued at around US$ 239 Bn by 2031.

Persistence Market Research Logo
Persistence Market Research Logo

Growing industrial development along with significant rise in construction activities in regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe are expected to fuel demand for paints and coatings over the coming years. Countries in Asia Pacific, such as China, India, and ASEAN, among others, are expected to focus on increasing their infrastructure and construction spending multiple fold.

Key manufacturers are focusing on reducing their carbon footprint to increase sustainability in their products. They are investing substantial amounts in research & development to provide paint and coating products that emit low volatile organic compounds, by providing bio-based and eco-friendly paints and coatings.

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/2788

Companies are also investing in technologies that will keep them ahead of the competition.

  • AkzoNoble invested in Qlayers, which deals in coating application technologies. The company offers automated solutions that are safer, consistent, and faster than manual coating processes.

Opportunities for key players in the market include provision of services along with paint and coating products and special focus on remodel/ repaint businesses.

Some other factors driving sales of paints and coatings include surge in low-cost urban housing projects, increased infrastructural construction across regions, and the introduction of innovative formulation technologies in this space.

Get customized report by asking an expert: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/2788

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

  • Growing demand is being witnessed for protective coatings in the industrial sector.

  • India's paints and coatings sector has been witnessing a gradual shift in terms of consumer preferences from traditional whitewash to quality paints for indoor and outdoor applications.

  • Overall, the market is experiencing a healthy competitive environment across the globe, where key players are focusing on increasing their regional share.

  • The global market for paints and coatings is set to expand over 1.6X across the 2021 to 2031 forecast period.

"Globally, key players are continuously investing in aligning their manufacturing footprint to serve customer demand, especially in the Asia Pacific region, owing to favorable polices, availability of skilled labor at competitive remuneration, and stable raw material availability," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global paints and coatings market has been identified as a fairly consolidated market with the presence of local and regional players. Globally, the top ten key players are estimated to dominate the market with more than 50% market share.

Some of the key players include PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, Valspar Corporation, NEI Corporation, Cabot Corporation, RPM International Inc., K Diamond Vogel, NIC Industries, Inc, Akzo Nobel N.V, Hempel A/S, Steuler-KCH GmbH., Henkel Group, Terraco Group,. Fosroc, Belzona International Ltd, DAW SE, Jotun., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd, Berger Paints Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd, Huisins New Material Technology Co., Limited, GUANGZHOU STRONG CHEMICAL CO., LTD, Furukawa Co., Ltd., KCC Corporation, TerraCo. Group, KCC Corporation, and Belzona International Ltd.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/2788

Conclusion

Key manufacturers of paints and coatings are focusing on value generating and strategically aligned acquisitions. They are also focusing on implementing alternative distribution channels, such as online sales networks, to further strengthen their market presence in regional as well as the global market.

More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a market research report on the paints and coatings market that contains global industry analysis of 2016–2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021–2031.

The report provides in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, technology, base type, application, and region. The report also provides supply and demand trends, along with an overview of the parent market.

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh
Persistence Market Research
U.S. Sales Office:
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York City, NY 10007
+1-646-568-7751
United States
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/significant-revenue-opportunity-from-asia-pacific-to-boost-paints-and-coatings-sales-touching-us-239-bn-by-2031-301365057.html

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

