Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To €1.50

Signify N.V.'s (AMS:LIGHT) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to €1.50 on 5th of June. This takes the dividend yield to 5.7%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Signify's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, based ont he last payment, Signify was earning enough to cover the dividend pretty comfortably. However, with more than 75% of free cash flow being paid out to shareholders, future growth could potentially be constrained.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 0.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 37% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Signify's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. Since 2017, the annual payment back then was €1.10, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €1.50. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.3% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Signify has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 15% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On Signify's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Signify will make a great income stock. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. We don't think Signify is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Signify (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Signify not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

