Signify Insider Ups Holding By 59% During Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Signify N.V.'s (AMS:LIGHT ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Signify

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CFO & Member of Board of Management Francisco van Engelen Sousa for €330k worth of shares, at about €33.03 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being €27.29). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Francisco van Engelen Sousa.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Signify Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.3% of Signify shares, worth about €11m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Signify Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Signify shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Signify insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Signify. For example, Signify has 3 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

