Signify N.V.'s (AMS:LIGHT) CEO Will Probably Have Their Compensation Approved By Shareholders

Signify's Annual General Meeting to take place on 16th of May

Total pay for CEO Eric H. Rondolat includes €947.3k salary

Total compensation is similar to the industry average

Signify's EPS grew by 26% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 70%

It would be hard to discount the role that CEO Eric H. Rondolat has played in delivering the impressive results at Signify N.V. (AMS:LIGHT) recently. Shareholders will have this at the front of their minds in the upcoming AGM on 16th of May. It is likely that the focus will be on company strategy going forward as shareholders hear from the board and cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. In light of the great performance, we discuss the case why we think CEO compensation is not excessive.

How Does Total Compensation For Eric H. Rondolat Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Signify N.V. has a market capitalization of €3.3b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of €2.0m for the year to December 2022. Notably, that's a decrease of 37% over the year before. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at €947k.

On comparing similar companies from the the Netherlands Electrical industry with market caps ranging from €1.8b to €5.8b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was €2.0m. This suggests that Signify remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Furthermore, Eric H. Rondolat directly owns €6.9m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary €947k €920k 46% Other €1.1m €2.3m 54% Total Compensation €2.0m €3.2m 100%

On an industry level, around 47% of total compensation represents salary and 53% is other remuneration. There isn't a significant difference between Signify and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Signify N.V.'s Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Signify N.V. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 26% per year. Its revenue is up 9.5% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Signify N.V. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Signify N.V. for providing a total return of 70% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put in a relatively good performance, the CEO remuneration policy may not be the focus at the AGM. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. We did our research and identified 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) in Signify we think you should know about.

Important note: Signify is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

