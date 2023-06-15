Signify N.V.'s (AMS:LIGHT) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) has had a rough three months with its share price down 7.2%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Signify's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Signify is:

15% = €473m ÷ €3.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.15 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Signify's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To start with, Signify's ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 17%. This probably goes some way in explaining Signify's moderate 19% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

As a next step, we compared Signify's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 5.7%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Signify's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Signify Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Signify has a three-year median payout ratio of 46%, which implies that it retains the remaining 54% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Signify is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of six years of paying a dividend. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 46%. As a result, Signify's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 14% for future ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Signify's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

