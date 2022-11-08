Signify proposes to appoint Sophie Bechu as Supervisory Board member

Signify

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announces that its Supervisory Board will propose the appointment of Mrs. Sophie Bechu as a member of the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) to be held in May 2023. Mrs. Bechu will attend Supervisory Board meetings as observer until the AGM vote.

Sophie Bechu (French/American, 61) has been a member of the Board of Directors of Quotient Limited since September 2022. During her long career, she has built up extensive executive experience in operations, services and technology. From 2016 to October 2022, she served as Chief Operations Officer on the Executive Committee of Royal Philips, where she established Philips’ integrated supply chain organization, and optimized the supplier base and manufacturing footprint with cost, efficiency and sustainability in mind. Prior to this, Mrs. Bechu worked for over 30 years with IBM Corporation, where she held various executive positions, most recently Vice President, Strategic Outsourcing, North America Delivery. In these roles, she drove operational excellence in operations, business transformation, service/solutions delivery and IT services delivery.

Mrs. Bechu holds an Automation, Electrical Engineering decree from the École supérieure d’électricité in Paris. Mrs. Bechu has lived and worked in France, Hong Kong, India, US and the Netherlands.

“We are very pleased that Mrs. Bechu is available to join our board,” said Mr. Arthur van der Poel, Chair of the Supervisory Board of Signify. “She has a wealth of experience in operations and a strong connection to the US market, which since our acquisition of Cooper Lighting Solutions in 2020 has become increasingly important for Signify.”

