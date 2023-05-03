Signify

May 3, 2023

Signify reports first quarter sales of EUR 1.7 billion, operational profitability of 8.9% and a free cash flow of EUR 51 million

First quarter 20231

Signify's installed base of connected light points increased from 114 million in Q4 22 to 117 million in Q1 23

On track to double the pace of the Paris Agreement

Sales of EUR 1,678 million; nominal sales decline of -6.1% and CSG of -9.1%

LED-based sales represented 82% of total sales (Q1 22: 84%)

Adj. EBITA margin of 8.9% (Q1 22: 10.5%)

Net income of EUR 28 million (Q1 22: EUR 87 million)

Free cash flow of EUR 51 million (Q1 22: EUR -189 million)

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced the company’s first quarter 2023 results.

“Largely in line with expectations, Q1 2023 saw persistent weakness in the consumer segment and in the indoor professional business, as well as a slowdown in OEM sales. At the same time, we made progress with our 2023 priorities, such as continued price discipline and effective COGS management, which resulted in an improvement in our gross margin. The Adjusted EBITA margin performance of our Conventional Products division returned to historical levels. The company’s free cash flow further recovered, driven by working capital improvements. While our adjusted EBITA margin was impacted by lower fixed cost absorption, we remain steadfastly focused on applying our customary cost discipline,” said Eric Rondolat, CEO of Signify.

“While we expect the remainder of H1 2023 to remain challenging, we continue to see the potential for an improved second half. Given the structural improvements in our gross margin and free cash flow generation, as well as our intensified measures to reduce fixed costs, we confirm our guidance for the full year.”

Brighter Lives, Better World 2025

In the first quarter of the year, Signify was on track for all of its Brighter Lives, Better World 2025 sustainability program commitments that contribute to doubling its positive impact on the environment and society.

Double the pace of the Paris Agreement:

Cumulative carbon reduction over the value chain is on track. This is mainly driven by energy-efficient and connected LED lighting, which drive emission reductions in the use phase.

Double our Circular revenues to 32%:

Circular revenues were 29%, stable versus the previous quarter, yet on track to reach the 2025 target. Circular revenues continue to be driven by serviceable and circular luminaires.

Double our Brighter lives revenues to 32%:

Brighter lives revenues were 27%, on track to reach the 2025 target. The main contribution continues to be the consumer well-being and Safety & security portfolios.

Double the percentage of women in leadership positions to 34%:

The percentage of women in leadership positions was 29%, an increase versus the previous quarter and on track to reach the 2025 target. The improvement was mainly driven by new external hires and the internal promotion of women.

Outlook

Signify confirms its guidance for 2023. The company continues to focus its efforts on improving the Adjusted EBITA margin and free cash flow. Signify expects for 2023:

An Adjusted EBITA margin in the range of 10.5-11.5%

Free cash flow between 6-8% of sales

Financial review

First quarter in millions of EUR, except percentages 2022 2023 change Comparable sales growth (9.1%) Effects of currency movements 0.9% Consolidation and other changes 2.1% Sales 1,788 1,678 (6.1%) Adjusted gross margin 684 659 (3.6%) Adj. gross margin (as % of sales) 38.3 % 39.3 % Adj. SG&A expenses -456 -461 Adj. R&D expenses -72 -74 Adj. indirect costs -528 -535 -1.4 % Adj. indirect costs (as % of sales) 29.5 % 31.9 % Adjusted EBITA 187 149 (20.2%) Adjusted EBITA margin 10.5% 8.9% Adjusted items -41 -67 EBITA 146 83 (43.4%) Income from operations (EBIT) 115 61 (47.2%) Net financial income/expense -6 -30 Income tax expense -22 -3 Net income 87 28 (67.9%) Free cash flow -189 51 Basic EPS (€) 0.69 0.20 Employees (FTE) 36,884 34,408

First quarter

Nominal sales decreased by 6.1% to EUR 1,678 million, including a positive currency effect of 0.9% and a positive effect of 2.1% from the consolidation of Fluence, Pierlite and Intelligent Lighting Controls. Comparable sales declined by 9.1%, driven by continued weakness in the indoor professional business, the consumer segment and the OEM channel. In China, the market was still impacted by COVID-related disruptions, but the company started to see increased economic activity following the reopening.

The Adjusted gross margin increased by 100 bps to 39.3%, mainly driven by continued price discipline and effective COGS management. Adjusted indirect costs as a percentage of sales increased by 240 bps to 31.9%, as the reduction of indirect costs was not sufficient to compensate lower sales.

Adjusted EBITA decreased to EUR 149 million. The Adjusted EBITA margin decreased by 160 bps to 8.9%, mainly due to under-absorption of fixed costs and an adverse currency effect from the weakening of emerging market currencies, the strengthening of the US Dollar, and a one-off impact from the implementation of a new hedging policy.

Restructuring costs were EUR 47 million and were mainly related to Conventional Products. These restructuring costs were in line with the strategy to adjust Conventional Products' footprint to declining sales. Acquisition-related charges were EUR 3 million and incidental items were EUR 16 million, mainly related to additions to environmental provisions.

Net income decreased to EUR 28 million, mainly due to lower income from operations and higher financial expenses, partly offset by lower income tax expense due to lower taxable income and a release of tax liabilities. The higher financial expenses were mainly related to a non-cash fair value adjustment of the Virtual Power Purchase Agreements due to lower energy prices, and higher interest costs.

The number of employees (FTE) decreased from 36,884 at the end of Q1 22 to 34,408 at the end of Q1 23. The year-on-year decrease is mostly related to a reduction of factory personnel due to lower production volumes. In general, the number of FTEs is affected by fluctuations in volume and seasonality.





¹ This press release contains certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, such as comparable sales growth, EBITA, adjusted EBITA and free cash flow, and related ratios, which are not recognized measures of financial performance or liquidity under IFRS. For a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures, see appendix B, Reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures, of this press release.

Conference call and audio webcast

Eric Rondolat (CEO) and Javier van Engelen (CFO) will host a conference call for analysts and institutional investors at 9:00 a.m. CET to discuss the first quarter 2023 results. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investor Relations website .

Financial calendar

May 16, 2023 Annual General Meeting

May 18, 2023 Ex-dividend date

May 19, 2023 Dividend record date

June 5, 2023 Dividend payment date

July 28, 2023 Second quarter and half-year results 2023

October 27, 2023 Third quarter results 2023

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2022, we had sales of EUR 7.5 billion, approximately 35,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We achieved carbon neutrality in our operations in 2020, have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for six consecutive years and were named Industry Leader in 2017 , 2018 and 2019 . News from Signify is located at the Newsroom , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram . Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

