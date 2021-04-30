U.S. markets open in 8 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,191.50
    -12.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,889.00
    -62.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,901.25
    -52.25 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,285.80
    -7.60 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.48
    -0.53 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.20
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2124
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.61
    +0.33 (+1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3937
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8400
    -0.0840 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,095.88
    +203.39 (+0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,287.50
    +12.37 (+0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,961.48
    -2.19 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,843.49
    -210.48 (-0.72%)
     

Signify reports first quarter sales of EUR 1.6 billion, operational profitability of 10.8% and a free cash flow of EUR 168 million

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Signify
·11 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Press Release

April 30, 2021

Signify reports first quarter sales of EUR 1.6 billion, operational profitability of 10.8% and a free cash flow of EUR 168 million

First quarter 20211

  • Signify's installed base of connected light points increased from 77 million in Q4 20 to 83 million in Q1 21

  • Sales of EUR 1,599 million; 12.0% nominal sales growth and CSG of 3.2%

  • LED-based sales represented 82% of total sales (Q1 2020: 79%2)

  • Adj. EBITA margin improved by 290 bps to 10.8%

  • Net income increased to EUR 60 million (Q1 20: EUR 27 million)

  • Free cash flow increased to EUR 168 million (Q1 20: EUR 112 million)

  • Net debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.4x (Q1 20: 2.7x)

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced the company’s first quarter 2021 results.

“Our first quarter performance demonstrates the execution of our strategy, as we report growth driven by our connected businesses and our growth platforms. The adaptive measures we took in 2020, combined with continued pricing discipline, cost and working capital management, resulted in improvements in our operating margin and free cash flow. Our teams have also begun to execute our new 'Brighter Lives, Better World 2025' sustainability program, which aims to double our positive impact on the environment and society in 2025,” said CEO Eric Rondolat.

“While we see signs of an economic recovery, supply chain performance is being challenged by component shortages, which are impacting the first half, and will, to a lesser extent, impact the second half of the year. We expect the continued vaccination rollouts and easing of lockdowns to drive an upswing in demand for our professional portfolio in the second half of the year. We are therefore aiming for mid-single digit full-year comparable sales growth and further year-on-year operating margin improvements, driven by our digital businesses.”

Brighter Lives, Better World 2025

In the first quarter of the year, Signify made its first steps to achieve the ambitious goals it set for the Brighter Lives, Better World 2025 sustainability program, making progress on all four commitments that contribute to doubling its positive impact on the environment and society. In addition, the CDP Awards 2021 recognized Signify's leadership in Climate action, after the company had achieved carbon neutrality for all its operations in the world in 2020.

In Q1 2021, the company has started to make progress against its ambition of doubling its positive impact on the environment and society in 2025:

  • Double the pace of the Paris agreement:
    Carbon reduction over value chain was 18 million tonnes, for which we set a 2025 target of 340 million tonnes

  • Double our Circular revenues to 32%:
    Circular revenues were 19%, versus the 2019 baseline of 16% and the 2025 target of 32%

  • Double our Brighter lives revenues to 32%:
    Brighter lives revenues were 23%, versus the 2019 baseline of 16% and the 2025 target of 32%

  • Double the percentage of women in leadership positions to 34%:
    The percentage of women in leadership positions was 24%, versus the 2019 baseline of 17% and the 2025 target of 34%

Outlook

Following the operational performance in the first quarter and based on current visibility, Signify now anticipates comparable sales growth of 3% to 6% for the full year 2021. In addition, Signify expects to achieve an Adjusted EBITA margin of 11.5% to 12.5% and continues to expect free cash flow to exceed 8% of sales for the full year 2021. The company reassesses its medium-term guidance for the period 2021-2023 after each financial year.

Signify has refinanced EUR 350 million of its long-term debt with short-term loans with a maturity of December 2021 and is therefore fully committed to repaying EUR 350 million of debt in Q4 2021.

Financial review

First quarter

in € million, except percentages

2020*

2021

change

Comparable sales growth

3.2

%

Effects of currency movements

-6.4

%

Consolidation and other changes

15.2

%

Sales

1,427

1,599

12.0

%

Adjusted gross margin

545

637

16.9

%

Adj. gross margin (as % of sales)

38.2%

39.8%

Adj. SG&A expenses

-393

-424

Adj. R&D expenses

-67

-72

Adj. indirect costs

-460

-496

-7.9

%

Adj. indirect costs (as % of sales)

32.2%

31.0%

Adjusted EBITA

112

172

53.3

%

Adjusted EBITA margin

7.9%

10.8%

Adjusted items

-42

-57

EBITA

70

115

63.9

%

Income from operations (EBIT)

43

85

97.6

%

Net financial income/expense

-10

-10

Income tax expense

-6

-15

Net income

27

60

123.5

%

Free cash flow

112

168

Basic EPS (€)

0.24

0.47

Employees (FTE)

38,446

37,356

* For comparability purposes please note that first quarter 2020 includes only 1 month of Cooper Lighting performance

First quarter
Sales amounted to EUR 1,599 million, a nominal increase of 12.0%, including a 6.4% negative currency effect. After adjusting for a 15.2% change in consolidation and other changes (mainly related to the consolidation of Cooper Lighting in 2020), comparable sales increased by 3.2%. The return to growth was driven by strong sales in the connected home category, the recovery in China as well as an improved performance in most of Europe, India and the Middle East. LED-based sales accounted for 82% of total sales (Q1 2020: 79%1). The adjusted gross margin increased by 160 bps to 39.8%, largely driven by a positive mix effect from strong connected home sales, pricing discipline compensating the initial impact of material cost inflation, and the consolidation of Cooper Lighting. Adjusted indirect costs as percentage of sales decreased by 120 bps to 31.0%, supported by continued spending discipline and positive operating leverage. Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR 172 million, representing a EUR 60 million increase versus the same period last year. The Adjusted EBITA margin improved by 290 bps to 10.8%, with gross margin and SG&A efficiency equally contributing to the improvement. Total restructuring costs of EUR 47 million mainly related to the restructuring of the central organization. Acquisition-related charges were EUR 14 million and incidental items generated a EUR 4 million benefit. As a result of the higher income from operations, net income improved from EUR 27 million to EUR 60 million compared to the first quarter of last year.

1 This press release contains certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, such as comparable sales growth, EBITA, adjusted EBITA and free cash flow, and related ratios, which are not recognized measures of financial performance or liquidity under IFRS. For a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures, see appendix B, Reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures, of this press release.
2 2020 includes pro-forma Cooper Lighting for January and February.


For the full and original version of the press release click here
For the presentation click here

Conference call and audio webcast
Eric Rondolat (CEO) and Javier van Engelen (CFO) will host a conference call for analysts and institutional investors at 9:00 a.m. CET to discuss the 2021 first quarter results. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investor Relations website.

Financial calendar 2021
May 18, 2021 - Annual General Meeting
May 20, 2021 - Ex-dividend date
May 21, 2021 - Dividend record date
June 1, 2021 - Dividend payment date
July 23, 2021 - Second quarter results 2021
October 29, 2021 - Third quarter results 2021

For further information, please contact:
Signify Investor Relations
Thelke Gerdes
Tel: +31 6 1801 7131
E-mail: thelke.gerdes@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications
Elco van Groningen
Tel: +31 6 1086 5519
E-mail: elco.van.groningen@signify.com

About Signify
Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2020 sales of EUR 6.5 billion, we have approximately 37,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We achieved carbon neutrality in 2020, have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for four consecutive years and were named Industry Leader in 2017, 2018 and 2019. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

Important Information

Forward-Looking Statements and Risks & Uncertainties
This document and the related oral presentation contain, and responses to questions following the presentation may contain, forward-looking statements that reflect the intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections of Signify N.V. (the “Company”, and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), including statements regarding strategy, estimates of sales growth and future operational results.

By their nature, these statements involve risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its Group companies, and a number of important factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement as a result of risks and uncertainties. Such risks, uncertainties and other important factors include but are not limited to: adverse economic and political developments, the impacts of COVID-19, rapid technological change, competition in the general lighting market, development of lighting systems and services, successful implementation of business transformation programs, impact of acquisitions and other transactions, reputational and adverse effects on business due to activities in Environment, Health & Safety, compliance risks, ability to attract and retain talented personnel, adverse currency effects, pension liabilities, and exposure to international tax laws. Please see “Risk Factors and Risk Management” in Chapter 12 of the Annual Report 2020 for discussion of material risks, uncertainties and other important factors which may have a material adverse effect on the business, results of operations, financial condition and prospects of the Group. Such risks, uncertainties and other important factors should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company’s Annual Report 2020.

Additional risks currently not known to the Group or that the Group has not considered material as of the date of this document could also prove to be important and may have a material adverse effect on the business, results of operations, financial condition and prospects of the Group or could cause the forward-looking events discussed in this document not to occur. The Group undertakes no duty to and will not necessarily update any of the forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Market and Industry Information
All references to market share, market data, industry statistics and industry forecasts in this document consist of estimates compiled by industry professionals, competitors, organizations or analysts, of publicly available information or of the Group’s own assessment of its sales and markets. Rankings are based on sales unless otherwise stated.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures
Certain parts of this document contain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, such as comparable sales growth, adjusted gross margin, EBITA, adjusted EBITA, and free cash flow, and other related ratios, which are not recognized measures of financial performance or liquidity under IFRS. The non-IFRS financial measures presented are measures used by management to monitor the underlying performance of the Group’s business and operations and, accordingly, they have not been audited or reviewed. Not all companies calculate non-IFRS financial measures in the same manner or on a consistent basis and these measures and ratios may not be comparable to measures used by other companies under the same or similar names. A reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures is contained in this document. For further information on non-IFRS financial measures, see “Chapter 18 Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures” in the Annual Report 2020.

Change in reporting segments
Effective Q2 2020, to further adapt to the industry transition and strengthen customer centricity, Signify changed the organizational structure, which included changing the previously four business groups (BG’s) to three divisions. Division Digital Solutions (formerly BG Professional, including Cooper Lighting Solutions) offers luminaires, lighting systems and services for the Internet of Things to the customers in the professional segment; Division Digital Products (combines BG LED and BG Home). This division offers LED lamps, LED luminaires and connected products, including Hue and Wiz, and LED electronics to professional customers, OEM partners and consumers. By bringing together its entire consumer LED portfolio, Signify can better manage this lighting category for its channel partners; and Division Conventional Products (formerly BG Lamps) continues to focus on conventional lamps and electronics for professional customers, OEM partners and consumers. It is organized separately to bring a clear distinction between conventional and digital offerings.

In line with this change, effective Q2 2020, Signify's operating segments are Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products. The segments are organized based on the nature of the products and services. ‘Other’ represents amounts not allocated to the operating segments and includes certain costs related to central R&D activities to drive innovation as well as group enabling functions.

Presentation
All amounts are in millions of euros unless otherwise stated. Due to rounding, amounts may not add up to totals provided. All reported data are unaudited. Unless otherwise indicated, financial information has been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies as stated in the Annual Report 2020.

Market Abuse Regulation
This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett will provide a visible clue on his succession strategy at annual meeting

    The presence of Vice Chairmen Greg Abel and Ajit Jain offers a symbolic look toward the company's future and a chance for shareholders to interact with the company's next generation of leaders, Buffettologists told Yahoo Finance.

  • What makes Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway ‘very distinctive in corporate America’: Management expert

    Georgetown University Law Professor Lawrence Cunningham told Yahoo Finance that the "Berkshire magic" stems from the decentralized, hands-off relationship between Buffett and the company's other stakeholders.

  • EU Pushes Back on China With Powers to Thwart State-Backed Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is looking to strengthen its hand against the growing economic threat posed by China, with new powers targeted at foreign state-owned companies.The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, proposed new rules to levy fines and block deals, according to a draft obtained by Bloomberg. While China isn’t specifically mentioned in the proposal, the move follows complaints from European businesses that the Asian nation’s firms get support they can’t match.Chinese business groups have already complained about the latest initiative, which will need support from EU governments before they become final. The document is a draft and could still change before it’s set to be proposed next week.It’s the next step in the EU’s efforts to ward off China, building on a push by member states to protect strategic companies from takeovers by non-European buyers.Amid the steepest recession in almost a century, Europe has shown signs of increasing protectionism. EU governments have been debating the “repatriation” of supply chains after the pandemic exposed the region’s vulnerability to disruptions, while France and Germany say the bloc should allow the creation of “European champions” big enough to compete with the U.S and China.Member states have voiced growing alarm at the prospect of European companies being bought by firms with unlimited credit lines or being forced out of business because rivals can afford to sell below cost.The new rules would run in parallel with oversight on foreign direct investment, which European governments have been ratcheting up in the last few years to give them more power to stop deals over industries or sectors they view as crucial. The increased scrutiny can be imposed even for minority stakes of more than 10%.Germany blocked a Chinese bid for the first time in 2018 by vetoing the potential purchase of machine-tool manufacturer Leifeld Metal Spinning AG. Last year, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government agreed to buy a 23% stake in CureVac AG, at the time a key player in the race for a coronavirus vaccine which had been the focus of takeover speculation from the U.S.Alongside similar moves in other member states, Germany’s cabinet on Tuesday approved more changes to rules on foreign investment to give the government enhanced powers to scrutinize transactions that could impact national security. The new regulations, which need parliamentary approval, are targeted at high-technology sectors like artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and quantum computing.France recently halted the purchase of grocery chain Carrefour SA by Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., citing food sovereignty and the need to secure supply chains amid the pandemic. The country also vetoed the Teledyne Technologies Inc.’s purchase of Photonis, a company that makes night-vision gear for the military, citing strategic interests.In recent weeks, Italy coordinated with France to protect truckmaker Iveco SpA from an takeover by China FAW Group Co. Prime Minister Mario Draghi also sent a message by blocking a bid by China’s Shenzhen Invenland Holdings Co. for the small semiconductor firm LPE SpA.Spain’s government has signaled it could block at least two deals, one involving a utility and another involving a maker of aviation components.Under the draft EU rules, companies that generate at least 500 million euros ($600 million) of revenue in Europe and received more than 50 million euros of support from a foreign state in the last three years will need the bloc’s approval for deals.The EU also wants to be able to fine companies as much as 10% of their yearly revenue if it finds a firm unfairly benefited from a foreign subsidy -- including an unlimited state guarantee or credit line that undercuts European rivals. It warns in the draft that it could cancel government contracts granted to firms that gain an unfair advantage from such subsidies.European officials are seeking the power to inspect companies’ offices outside of Europe, with the permission of the company and the knowledge of the foreign state, according to the draft.Regulators suggest ways that companies could allay concerns over subsidies, including granting rivals access to infrastructure, licensing on fair terms or publishing research. Companies can also reduce capacity or market presence, divest assets or refrain from investment, according to the document.The European Commission declined to comment and the Chinese mission to the EU didn’t respond to a request for comment.Despite the tougher stance, the EU continues to actively build business ties with China, including an investment agreement. The bloc has promoted the deal, which could enter into force early next year, as a way to rebalance economic relations with its second-largest trade partner.The accord expands access to the Chinese market for European investors in industries ranging from cars to telecommunications. It also seeks to tackle underlying Chinese policies deemed to be market-distorting, such as industrial subsidies, state control of enterprises and forced technology transfers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JP Morgan explains why Ethereum is outperforming Bitcoin

    Multinational bank and asset manager JP Morgan has published a note to investors stating that Ethereum is outperforming Bitcoin due to improvements in liquidity and a higher turnover on the public Ethereum blockchain.

  • AMD CEO Lisa Su: 'This is a very unique time in the semiconductor market'

    AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su talks with Yahoo Finance Live about the chip-maker's explosive growth and outlook.

  • US Will Not Race China to Develop CBDC Says Fed Chairman Powell

    The U.S. is biding its time to see whether a CBDC was something that would be a "good thing for the people," Powell said Wednesday.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Near $53K After Major Drop as Ether Tops $2,800 for First Time

    Bitcoin’s dominance is less than half of the crypto market as assets like ether and binance coin captivate traders.

  • China's 2021 gold demand seen reverting to pre-pandemic levels - WGC official

    China's 2021 gold demand will see annual growth and will revert to pre-pandemic levels if there are no dramatic changes to the global economic and geo-political situation, a World Gold Council (WGC) official said on Thursday. "For China we had better first quarter growth even compared to 2019 ... If things are stable, we are sure China can stay in such a positive growth," said Wang Lixin, WGC managing director in China, adding that the jewellery and investment segments would drive China's gold demand.

  • Why Warren Buffett invested in Coca-Cola and its lesson

    Buffett's Coca-Cola trade provides a time-tested lesson for modern investors looking to navigate the pandemic-induced rotation into new sectors and industries

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Main Trend Up, but Momentum has Shifted to Downside

    The key resistance level is still $1788.50. Continue to look for a downside bias as long as gold remains under this level.

  • Proposed Legislation in Germany Could Allow $425B to Flow Into Crypto: Report

    Under the legislation, wealth managers known as Spezialfonds would be able to invest up to 20% in digital assets.

  • Trump tax cut allowed Duke Energy to reduce costs for customers ‘by over a billion dollars’: CEO

    Lynn Good — CEO of Duke Energy (DUK), one of the nation's largest utility companies — did not take a position on a proposed corporate tax hike but cautioned that it may require the company to pass along costs to its customers through higher prices.

  • The U.S. has already cancelled roughly $100 billion in student debt amid the pandemic

    Actions taken by the federal government will lead to roughly $100 billion in total student loan forgiveness between March 2020 and September 2021, according to Education Department (ED) data and analysis from experts.

  • Global Markets: Asian shares slip but economic optimism keeps world shares near record high

    Asian shares slipped on Friday but world stocks held near a record high after strong U.S. economic data and the Federal Reserve's commitment to continue supporting the economy fuelled investors' appetite for risk. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.5% with both Japan and China falling ahead of a long weekend. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.4% while China's CSI 300 lost 0.5% in early trade.

  • China Is Drinking Barely A Drop of Australian Wine After 200% Tariffs

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian exports of wine to mainland China have almost completely dried up after the Chinese government imposed tariffs of more than 200% last year in an escalating trade spat.Shipments in the three months ended March 31 plummeted to just A$12 million ($9.4 million) from A$325 million in the same period a year earlier, Wine Australia said Thursday. China used to be Australia’s biggest wine export market.China last month formalized tariffs of more than 200% on Australian wine for five years, though the higher duties had been in place since November. The tariffs followed a raft of measures barring Australian imports from coal and copper to barley last year.The slump in China was too steep to compensate for increased shipments from Australia to the U.K., Germany and New Zealand: The value of Australia’s total wine exports fell 4% to A$2.77 billion in the year ended March.Duties on Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., the Australian winemaker best known for its Penfolds brand, were set at 175.6%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apple crushes earnings expectations but warns chip shortages could hurt revenue

    Apple easily beat out analysts' estimates in Q2 on the strength of its iPhone, iPad, and Mac sales.

  • Risk management breakdowns over Archegos in Fed focus - Powell

    Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, along with major banks that financed the fund’s trades, lost billions of dollars last month as its leveraged bets on media stocks quickly soured. "It seems as though there were risk management breakdowns at some of the firms, not all of them, and that's what we're looking into," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in response to questions at a press conference following the end of the Fed's two-day policy meeting.

  • GLOBAL-MARKETS-Recovery hopes drive shares, U.S. Treasury yields

    World share indices extended gains and Treasury yields rose on Thursday, after strong U.S. economic data and the Federal Reserve's commitment to continue supporting the economy fueled confidence in a recovery. U.S. economic growth accelerated in the first quarter, fueled by massive government aid to households and businesses, charting the course for what is expected will be the strongest annual performance in nearly four decades.

  • Basildon to Bergamo: Euronext data move seen as headache for traders

    Euronext's decision to move its huge data centre from Britain to Italy because of Brexit could mean a costly headache for banks and other stock traders who measure competitiveness in nanoseconds. The pan-European bourse said on Thursday it would move its data centre from Basildon, a town east of London, to Bergamo near the Italian financial capital of Milan in the second quarter of 2022. Bergamo is where Borsa Italiana has a disaster recovery site, and Euronext completed its acquisition of the Milan exchange on Thursday and is keen to show Italy the takeover's benefits.

  • Using Binance to Trade Coinbase, Tesla, Apple? Here Are the Risks

    Binance’s new venture trading tokenized versions of stocks like Tesla, Apple and Coinbase is bringing unwanted attention from regulators.