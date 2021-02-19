U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,927.50
    +18.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,544.00
    +113.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,710.00
    +77.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,243.60
    +25.90 (+1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.53
    -0.99 (-1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.70
    -3.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    27.12
    +0.05 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2137
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.05
    +0.55 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3999
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.3390
    -0.3510 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,691.83
    +1,304.12 (+2.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,085.42
    +25.64 (+2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,631.18
    +14.03 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,017.92
    -218.17 (-0.72%)
     

GFL Environmental Awarded 2020 Seal Sustainability Award

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VAUGHAN, ON, Feb. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") today announced that it has been awarded a SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) 2020 Business Sustainability Award, which celebrates outstanding global leaders in sustainability and their commitment to sustainable business practices.

GFL Environmental Inc. Logo (CNW Group/GFL Environmental Inc.)
GFL Environmental Inc. Logo (CNW Group/GFL Environmental Inc.)

GFL's Environmental Innovation Program was awarded a SEAL Environmental Initiative Award for excellence in specific environmental and sustainability initiatives. Key criteria for selection include level of investment, innovation and benchmark metrics demonstrating impact and progress toward a sustainable future.

"From our inception, sustainability has been a core value of GFL and integral to our success. We have a long-standing commitment to investing in and developing the increasingly innovative and advanced environmentally-responsible solutions our customers are looking for," said GFL Founder and CEO Patrick Dovigi. "Our corporate purpose is to enable our customers and the communities we serve to be Green For Life. Receiving this award is incredibly significant in recognizing our commitment to sustainability and the positive impact our programs have in creating value for our business, our customers and our communities."

GFL's Environmental Innovation Program consists of two core components: Sustainability Value Initiatives (SVIs) and the Greenlight Innovation Workshop. SVIs represent key strategic actions GFL is taking to optimize sustainable operations, reduce GHG emissions output and satisfy our customers increasing demand for advanced waste and resource management solutions that help them meet their own sustainability goals.

One of GFL's key SVIs is its investment in state-of-the-art Material Recovery Facilities that employ the latest sorting technologies, including infra-red optical sorters and AI robotics, to optimize resource recovery and end-product purity. The Greenlight Innovation Workshop gathers GFL employees from diverse service lines to share original ideas and develop operational solutions that support future SVIs. For participating employees, it's an opportunity to use their valuable knowledge and expertise to help inform GFL's future sustainability initiatives.

"Sustainability is at the core of BC Partners' investing" said Paolo Notarnicola, Partner at BC Partners. "The SEAL award GFL won is a testimony to our commitment to sustainable practices across our portfolio. A huge thank you to our associates at GFL whose continuous efforts to promote green practices make a difference in our communities every day. We are extremely proud of our continued partnership."

"At Ontario Teachers', our approach to investing is rooted in sustainability and is embedded in the way we do business." said Blake Sumler, Managing Director, Diversified Industrials and Business Services at Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan. "We believe this award is a well-deserved recognition and should be celebrated by the entire GFL team."

More information on GFL's Environmental Innovation Program and our sustainability strategy can be found in our 2019 Sustainability Report at gflenv.com/sustainability.

About GFL Environmental

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 15,000 employees.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gfl-environmental-awarded-2020-seal-sustainability-award-301231663.html

SOURCE GFL Environmental Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/19/c5890.html

Latest Stories

  • Palantir Replaces GameStop As WallStreetBets' Top Interest

    Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is emerging as the new darling of the Reddit investor forum r/WallStreetBets. What Happened: The comment volume on the Peter Thiel co-founded company stood at 2,535 as against 1,465 on GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME), according to SwaggyStocks, a website that monitors WallStreetBets trends. The data analytics firm’s shares fell to their lowest level since late January after it reported disappointing fourth-quarter results with earnings per share of 6 cents per share. On average, analysts estimated a profit of 2 cents per share. On Thursday, the company’s shares extended losses for the sixth straight trading day as a stock lock-up period expired, freeing up 80% or 1.8 billion shares for sale. Since declaring results, Palantir stock has fallen over 16%. Why It Matters: The selloff has attracted the attention of the online crowd who are further enthused by the loose association with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk — who was a former business partner of Thiel, the Wall Street Journal reported. Previously, WallStreetBets targeted heavily shorted stocks such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). Unlike GameStop or AMC, Palantir is not in the crosshairs of short-sellers. The GameStop short squeeze drama has now moved to Congress where on Thursday the House Financial Services Committee held a special hearing on the matter. See Also: GameStop Fame's Roaring Kitty To Congress: 'In Short, I Like The Stock' Price Action: Palantir shares closed nearly 7% lower at $25.17 on Thursday and rose 4.85% to $26.39 in the after-hours session. Photo by Tech.Co on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMusk's Dogecoin Army Recruit Gene Simmons Turns Cardano Adherent — Here's WhyDelay Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine's 2nd Inoculation To Boost Supply? Here's What Research Is Saying© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally Over 100%

    Bank of America has a strong reputation for keeping finger on the pulse of the financial world – and one of its key tools is the Global Fund Manager Survey, conducted monthly and seeking opinions from more than 200 hedge fund, mutual fund, and pension fund managers who hold a combined $645 billion in AUM. It’s the largest regularly conducted survey of its kind. And BofA most recent findings show that Big Money is feeling confident. More than 90% of investors surveyed believe that 2021 will show a significant recovery from 2020, that asset allocations to stocks and commodities are at their highest in 10 years, and there’s a general belief that global growth is at an all-time high. So, there is a general consensus that now is the time to invest. The only remaining question is, invest in what? Wall Street pros argue there are early-stage companies that reflect promising opportunities, with the low share prices meaning you get significantly more bang for your buck. What’s more, even what seems like minor share price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. The bottom line? Not all risk is created equal. To this end, the pros recommend doing some due diligence before making an investment decision. With this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to find compelling penny stocks with bargain price tags. The platform steered us towards two tickers sporting share prices under $5 and “Strong Buy” consensus ratings from the analyst community. Not to mention substantial upside potential is on the table. ObsEva SA (OBSV) First up is a clinical-state biopharma company with a sharp focus on women’s health. ObsEva is working to develop and commercialize new therapeutics for women’s reproductive health issues – up to and including pregnancy. The company’s lead drug candidate, linzagolix (branded as Yselty), is an orally administered GnRH receptor antagonist that has completed two Phase 3 studies, PRIMROSE 1 in the US and PRIMROSE 2 in both the US and Europe. The clinical trials enrolled 574 and 535 patients, respectively, and used doses of 100mg or 200mg to treat heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. The results from both studies were positive, supporting Linzagolix's favorable safety and efficacy profile. In an update announced last month, ObsEva reported that, pursuant to Phase 3 results, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had validated for review the company's Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Yselty (100mg and 200mg). Potential MAA approval is anticipated in Q4:21. The drug is also slated to be the subject of a New Drug Application (NDA) that is due to be submitted to the FDA in Q2. With shares changing hands for $3.80 apiece, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos sees an attractive entry point for investors. “In our view, Linzagolix has the potential to achieve best-in class oral GnRH receptor antagonist status based on a flexible dosing regimen either with or without the add-back hormone therapy (ABT)—a key differentiator from other GnRH receptor antagonists… Based on the positive PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2 primary endpoint results for YSELTY®/UF and additional follow-up data, we project annual sales of more than $750 million in 2027 for Linzagolix/UF,” Moussatos opined. To this end, Moussatos rates OBSV a Buy along with a $28 price target. Should her thesis play out, a potential twelve-month gain of ~643% could be in the cards. (To watch Moussatos’ track record, click here.) Overall, ObsEva has impressed its observers, as shown by the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating on the shares, based on 3 recent Buy reviews. With a return potential of 342%, the stock’s consensus price target stands at $16.67. (See OBSV stock analysis on TipRanks) BELLUS Health (BLU) The second stock we’re looking at, BELLUS Health, is also a clinical stage biopharma research company – but the focus here is on an issue that few of us ever think about. Hypersensitivity – the state of being highly, or even excessively, sensitive to environmental or foreign stimuli – can cause a range of conditions from a chronic cough to serious disorders. Sometimes, the less severe chronic symptoms can be the worst. Chronic cough and chronic pruritus (itchy skin) are mild to moderate symptoms that can triggered by a range of factors – but when the symptoms don’t go away, they can have a disproportionately negative impact on the quality of life. BELLUS’ lead drug candidate, BLU-5937, is undergoing studies of its efficacy in the treatment of these symptoms. BLU-5937 is a highly selective PsX3 antagonist, working on the P2X3 receptor in the cough reflex pathway. The current clinical trial is a Phase 2b study, the follow-up to the Phase 2 RELIEF trial. The RELIEF trial enrolled 68 patients in the US and UK, of whom 52 completed two test periods. The trial showed a statistically significant cough count reduction in patients with a higher baseline count. The Phase 2b studies, are now enrolling and dosing patients, with interim results expected by mid-year and top line results expected to be published in the fourth quarter. Singing the healthcare name’s praises is RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza. “With a proven MOA from the clinically successful P2X3 antagonistgefaxipant (MRK), we believe the high selectivity of BLU-5937 could lead to minimal taste effects and drive higher patient compliance and preference than gefapixant, where, if successful, we estimate revenues as early as2024 with over $900M peak global sales potential in RCC with upside from potential label expansion into indications linked to P2X3 hypersensitivity,” Renza noted. ”Despite the PE miss of the ph.II trial in RCC, we believe the stats sig reduction in awake cough frequency in patients with high baseline demonstrated POC and viability of the asset.” It should come as no surprise, then, that Renza joined the bulls. Along with an Outperform rating, the analyst gives the stock an $8 price target. This target conveys his confidence in BLU’s ability to surge ~116% in the next twelve months. (To watch Renza’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts also like what they’re seeing. With 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells, the word on the Street is that BLU is a Strong Buy. At $8.67, the average price target indicates ~134% upside potential. (See BLU stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • When the next stimulus checks go out, how much will your family get?

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders have created a formula for the IRS.

  • Elon Musk On Why Tesla Invested in Bitcoin, Not Dogecoin

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday gave an indication on why the electric vehicle maker invested in Bitcoin (BTC) and not Dogecoin (DOGE) — a meme cryptocurrency often at the center of his tweets., What Happened: The entrepreneur was responding to a tweet that contained comments by Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance where the latter said while he was “surprised that Elon's so gung-ho on Dogecoin,” it was worth noting Tesla's actual investment came in Bitcoin. Musk said Tesla's investments are not "directly reflective of my opinion." The Tesla CEO added that Bitcoin, which he describes as "simply a less dumb form of liquidity than cash," is "adventurous enough for an S&P500 company," let alone Dogecoin. To be clear, I am *not* an investor, I am an engineer. I don’t even own any publicly traded stock besides Tesla. However, when fiat currency has negative real interest, only a fool wouldn’t look elsewhere. Bitcoin is almost as bs as fiat money. The key word is “almost”. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 19, 2021 Reflecting on his personal stance, Musk noted he is an "engineer" and not an "investor." “I don’t even own any publicly traded stock besides Tesla,” the billionaire entrepreneur wrote. The apex cryptocurrency also came under some criticism from the executive who said “Bitcoin is almost as bs as fiat money. The key word is 'almost.'” Why It Matters: This month Tesla invested .5 billion in Bitcoin and said it expected to accept the cryptocurrency for payments in the near future. Musk said in an appearance on the Clubhouse app that he was a “supporter of Bitcoin.” Comments on Twitter by Musk have at times fueled spikes in the price of the Shiba Inu-themed DOGE. BTC hit an all-time high of $51,335.23 on Wednesday buoyed by Tesla’s purchase of the cryptocurrency and heightened institutional interest from other investors like MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR). BTC traded 1.39% lower at $51,332.92 at press time, while DOGE traded 11.05% higher at $0.058. Price Action: Tesla shares closed 1.35% lower at $787.38 on Thursday and fell 0.54% in the after-hours session. See Also: Elon Musk Asks 'Major Dogecoin Holders' To Sell Most Of Their Coins Photo courtesy: Forbes via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy DODO Cryptocurrency Has Skyrocketed 90% TodayRobinhood To Let Users Deposit, Withdraw Dogecoin And Other Cryptos: What That Means For Investors© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Stocks To Watch: Square Among 7 Stocks Expecting Up To 128% Growth In 2021

    What are the fastest-growing stocks to watch in 2021? Here's a list featuring DocuSign, Square, Daqo and four other stocks expecting up to 128% growth.

  • Bitcoin ETF Roars in Debut With $165 Million of Trading Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- North America’s first Bitcoin ETF got off to a stellar start in its debut, with investors exchanging $165 million worth of shares.After a relentless surge in the world’s largest digital currency, the first Bitcoin product that’s officially labeled an exchange-traded fund debuted Thursday in Toronto. It’s worth noting, though, that Europe has several crypto-tracking products that function like an ETF. The new fund, called Purpose Bitcoin ETF (ticker BTCC), invests directly in “physical/digital Bitcoin,” issuer Purpose Investments Inc. said in a statement.The cryptocurrency has captivated investors from billionaire Elon Musk to hedge-fund moguls including Alan Howard and Paul Tudor Jones. It may well be “the stimulus asset,” DoubleLine Capital LP chief Jeffrey Gundlach tweeted, in a reference to Bitcoin’s rally amid a wave of cash pumped into the financial system during the pandemic. While the digital asset has already surged fivefold in the past year -- spurring concern about a speculative froth in global markets --it’s grabbing more mainstream attention, especially after Tesla Inc.’s recent $1.5 billion purchase.Read: Why a U.S. Bitcoin ETF Could Be a Real Thing in 2021: QuickTakeIt’s unclear how much of the activity in BTCC will result in inflows for the fund, but the trading volumes were well above an ETF’s typical first day in Canada, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart. Although too early to tell, ETF proponents argue that such a fund will trade without the massive premiums plaguing many current Bitcoin trusts in the U.S.“There’s sizable untapped interest for a Bitcoin investment that has the benefits of an ETF,” said Todd Rosenbluth, CFRA Research’s director of ETF research, adding it’s unlikely the fund will trade at a significant premium-to-net-asset-value. “While most ETFs come to market globally with an educational hurdle to overcome, many investors are familiar with what is inside BTCC,” he noted.The U.S. currently has several active filings for a Bitcoin ETF, including the ones from VanEck Associates Corp. and Bitwise Asset Management, but the price swings notorious in cryptocurrenies and allegations of industry manipulation remain hurdles to regulator approval. Still, with the world’s largest digital trading near all-time highs and a change of leadership at the Securities and Exchange Commission, analysts say the prospect of a first American Bitcoin ETF appears to be rising.(Adds more context, current volume.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla Slashes Prices As Rivals Make Big Push In EV Market

    Tesla cut the price of base variants of the Model 3 sedan and Model Y sport utility vehicle as competing EV models proliferate.

  • Is Palantir Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    Palantir (PLTR) surprised the Street in its latest quarterly report. Unfortunately, the surprise was to the downside after the big data specialist failed to live up to expectations. Investors were left disappointed by a bottom-line miss and the company’s guidance and sent shares down 22% in the subsequent sessions. That’s not to say Palantir’s 4Q20 results were all bad. In the quarter, the company generated revenue of $322.1 million, up 40% year-over-year and beating the estimates by $22 million. However, the company delivered an unexpected loss per share of $0.08, while the Street was was anticipating EPS to be positive at $0.02. For the full year, revenue grew by 47% to $1.1 billion, while average revenue per customer reached $7.9 billion, a 41% year-over-year uptick. Looking ahead to Q1, Palantir anticipates top-line growth of 45% which should see revenue land at $348.87 million, higher than the Street’s $309.47 million forecast. For 2021, the company anticipates revenue growth to stay over 30%. In fact, Palantir believes that 30% growth is doable in each of the next 5 years, culminating in 2025 revenue passing $4 billion. In contrast to the negative reaction, overall, RBC analyst Matthew Hedberg views the latest results as “positive” and thinks the company is heading in the right direction. “Palantir delivered another strong quarter and guided up 1Q just as much. While some may lament the unchanged 2021 guidance, we view that as management balancing a relatively aggressive 5-year view with being sure to not overpromise near term,” the 5-star analyst said. “We believe the modularization of the company's offerings has helped it land more broadly, and likely will help it this year to seed future growth and look for the just announced IBM partnership to drive much stronger distribution in the Commercial space.” Investors might have sent shares down following the fourth quarter results, but it is worth remembering the massive run up the shares had prior to the report’s release. Palantir’s lofty valuation is the reason why Hedberg sticks to a Sector Perform (i.e. Hold) rating. However, the analyst boosted his price target to $27 (from $15), which implies a 7% upside from current levels. (To watch Hedberg’s track record, click here) Overall, the majority on the Street remain Palantir skeptics. The stock has a Moderate Sell consensus rating, based on 2 Buys, 1 Hold and 4 Sells. The analysts expect the share price to stay rang-bound in the coming months, given the average price target currently stands at $25.83. (See PLTR stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stress Test Your Portfolio; Apple, Nio Flash Sell Signals; Roku Leads Earnings Movers

    As the market fights a pullback, it's time to stress test your portfolio. Apple and Nio flashed sell signals. Roku rose on earnings.

  • Biden’s $2 Trillion Green Plan Could Send This Stock Soaring

    One massive project changed the face of America in 1935. But now, Biden’s set to continue this plan 85 years later, creating sweeping changes across the nation

  • 9 Utility Stocks to Power Your Income Portfolio

    Defensive utility stocks for incomeIt's hard to know what to expect in 2021 as the disruptions and uncertainties of the pandemic continue to run amok and fears of an economic downturn intensify. just suffered its worst economic contraction since 1709, with a massive 9.

  • The Best 5G Stocks? There Could Be A Boatload Soon When Business Adopts It

    Even if the Apple 5G iPhone supercycle materializes in 2021, it'll eventually wind down. What then? Many companies are building an ecosystem for 5G private networks in the enterprise market.

  • Gold Goes From a Star Commodity to Laggard in Shocking Reversal

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold began the year with lofty expectations on the back of a record high and its biggest annual gain in a decade. Instead, the precious metal is off to its worst start in 30 years.Spot prices touched a seven-month low on Friday, deepening a slump and breaching through a support level that analysts say could portend further losses. Bullion pared some of Friday’s losses as the dollar moved lower, though is already down more than 6% this year.The metal, which surged last year on pandemic-induced haven buying, low interest rates and stimulus spending, is now 2021’s worst performer in the Bloomberg Commodity Index. It’s suddenly facing a host of unexpected stumbling blocks. Chief among those are the surprising resilience in the dollar and a rally in U.S. Treasury yields as economic indicators show recovery from the pandemic is well under way.With “rates going higher and inflation expectations peaking out, we’re seeing a lot of profit-taking in gold and people are going from gold into industrial metals such as copper,” said Peter Thomas, senior vice president at Zaner Group in Chicago. “It’s a perfect storm.”Gold’s start to the year is the worst since 1991, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A gain in Treasury yields is weighing on demand for non-interest-bearing bullion, with the metal extending losses after forming a so-called death-cross pattern earlier this week. Yields on 10-year Treasuries climbed to the highest level in about a year this week.Inflation expectations have also climbed, with 10-year U.S. breakevens touching the highest since 2014 earlier this week. Still, that may not be as supportive for gold as it typically would be, according to Carsten Menke, an analyst at Julius Baer Group Ltd.A “rapid recovery will inevitably lead to higher inflation. This should not be positive for gold as it is a good kind of inflation, reflecting an acceleration of economic activity, and not a bad kind of inflation, signaling a loss of trust in the U.S. dollar,” he wrote in a note. The economic recovery should prompt investors to sell some of their holdings of the haven, he said.There are signs that’s already happening, with holdings in gold-backed exchange-traded funds falling to the lowest since July, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Holdings are down about 1% this year and sustained outflows could prove a serious headwind.Spot gold dropped as much as 0.8% to $1,760.67 an ounce, the lowest since July 2, and was at $1,770.53 by 10:13 a.m. in London. Silver was little changed, while platinum and palladium declined. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index weakened 0.3%.Still, some see prospects for gold to make a comeback, betting that the inability of governments and central banks to normalize stimulus policy will see it climb again. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said in late January that with prospects for additional stimulus and Federal Reserve interest rates on hold, the metal “remains a compelling investment for the medium-to long-term investor.”“For us, the behavior of gold at the moment resembles that of a tsunami: In the first phase, the water recedes (the gold price falls), and then in the second phase it comes back all the more violently,” said Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank AG. “At the end of the year, we now see gold at $2,000 per ounce.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Retirement Balances Hit Records, So Do Ranks Of Fidelity 401(k) And IRA Millionaires

    Millions of retirement savings accounts hit record balances in the fourth quarter. The number of IRA and 401(k) millionaires also set records.

  • GameStop shares jumped as Keith ‘Roaring Kitty’ Gill presented bullish thesis to House committee

    GameStop's stock price jumped on Thursday as Keith 'RoaringKitty' Gill provided testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.

  • Nvidia's New Ethereum Mining Chip: What You Need To Know

    In a bid to capitalize on the run in cryptocurrencies, graphics chip giant NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) unveiled Thursday a new chip to be used exclusively for mining. What Happened: Nvidia unveiled the Nvidia cryptocurrency mining processor, or CMP, product line for Ethereum mining, the company said in a blog post. Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin and is currently perched at a record high above $1,900. The GMP products are meant for professional mining and do not meet the specifications required of a GeForce gaming GPU, Nvidia said. They will be available for sale through authorized partners. These chips, the company said, are optimized for the best mining performance. They lack display outputs, allowing improved airflow and the scope for dense packing. Additionally, they have a lower peak core voltage frequency to improve mining efficiency. "With CMP, we can help miners build the most efficient data centers while preserving GeForce RTX GPUs for gamers," the company said. As part of the initiative, Nvidia said it has taken measures to downgrade the performance of its GeForce RTX 3060 graphic chips, due for launch Feb. 25, so that it's less viable for mining. "RTX 3060 software drivers are designed to detect specific attributes of the Ethereum cryptocurrency mining algorithm, and limit the hash rate, or cryptocurrency mining efficiency, by around 50 percent," the company said. Related Link: What is Cryptocurrency Mining? Why It's Important: Not too long ago, chipmakers such as Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) derived a substantial amount of revenues from mining chips. A lawsuit filed in 2017 alleged that about 60% to 70% of Nvidia's GeForce revenues in China were from sales to crypto miners and not gamers. As these digital currencies fell out of favor with investors in the subsequent years, mining revenues of the chipmakers tapered off. A logical extension of the resumption in crypto rally is increased mining — a term used to refer to adding transactions to blockchain, which entails verifying and securing transactions. It requires a computer with superior processing power and a special program for solving complicated mathematical problems to validate transactions. At last check, Nvidia shares were down 1.35% to $588.19. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat Palantir's Lock-Up Period Expiration Means For InvestorsTesla Bear Gordon Johnson: EV Price Cuts Point To Softening Demand© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why some SPAC investors may get burned

    SPACs raised a record $45 billion in the first two months of the year but investment advisors warn individual investors to be careful they don't get burned.

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxes on Your Social Security

    Social Security benefits can provide an additional income stream in retirement alongside withdrawals from a 401(k), individual retirement account or brokerage account. Part of shaping a retirement plan around Social Security income means planning ahead for taxes. Social Security benefits … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Paying Taxes on Your Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • If you want to get rich with marijuana stocks, you need to know the crucial difference between U.S. and Canadian companies

    U.S. companies are overlooked by many investors. But any state and federal legalization favors them over Canadian rivals, fund managers say.

  • Deere's stock jumps after profit more than doubles, beats expectations by wide margin

    Shares of Deere & Co. jumped 3.5% in premarket trading Friday, after the construction, agriculture and turf care equipment maker reported big profit and revenue beats for the fiscal first quarter, citing "improving conditions" in the farm and construction sectors, and provided an upbeat full-year outlook. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 31 more than doubled to $1.22 billion, or $3.87 a share, from $517 million, or $1.63 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $2.16. Revenue rose 19%, to $9.11 billion from $7.63 billion, while the FactSet consensus was for a decline to $7.21 billion. Production and precision agriculture sales rose 22% to $3.07 billion, small agriculture and turf sales grew 27% to $2.52 billion and construction and forestry sales increased 21% to $2.47 billion. The FactSet consensus was for combined agriculture and turf sales of $5.13 billion and construction and forestry sales of $2.13 billion. For fiscal 2021, the company expects construction and forestry sales of $10.5 billion to $11.00 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $9.7 billion. Production and precision ag sales are expected to be $15.5 billion to $16.5 billion and small ag and turf sales are seen at $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion, while total ag and turf sales are expected at $25.4 billion. The stock has rallied 17.5% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has gained 9.3%.