U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,304.26
    +41.81 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,743.23
    +198.89 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,183.31
    +234.69 (+1.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,012.77
    +43.80 (+2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.33
    -0.11 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.50
    -20.20 (-1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.78
    -0.38 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1000
    +0.0046 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1760
    +0.0160 (+0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3100
    +0.0061 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.5590
    +0.2590 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,207.99
    +1,032.21 (+2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    903.19
    +21.63 (+2.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.68
    +115.98 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Signing of agreements on issuance of treasury securities and market making in the secondary market

Ríkissjóður Íslands - Lánamál ríkisins
·1 min read
R&#xed;kissj&#xf3;&#xf0;ur &#xcd;slands - L&#xe1;nam&#xe1;l r&#xed;kisins
Ríkissjóður Íslands - Lánamál ríkisins

The Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs tasks the Central Bank of Iceland’s Government Debt Management department with concluding agreements on issuance of Treasury securities and market making in the secondary market.

Resident entities that have an operating licence in accordance with Article 4, Paragraph 1, Items 1-3 of the Act on Financial Undertakings, no. 161/2002, that have the equipment needed to participate in Treasury securities auctions and can demonstrate a secure settlement of transactions through the Central Bank of Iceland, may request to be parties to the agreement.

Primary dealers have the exclusive right to submit bids at auctions where benchmark Treasury securities are offered for purchase or sale. They also receive access to special facilities such as repurchase agreements or Treasury securities lending, in accordance with the relevant rules and the applicable terms and conditions.

Primary dealers act as market makers for benchmark Treasury securities. They are obliged to submit bid and ask quotes for a certain minimum amount in each benchmark series of Treasury securities, in accordance with the bid-ask maximum spread specified in the agreement.

Further information can be found in the sample agreement on Treasury securities issuance and market making in the secondary market. Those parties wishing to become primary dealers in Treasury securities are requested to send digitally signed agreements to the Government Debt Management department at the Central Bank of Iceland before 16:00 hrs. Friday 18 March 2022.

Further information can be obtained from Björgvin Sighvatsson, Head of Government Debt Management, at tel +354 569 9600.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • JD.com, Alibaba stocks gain after China pledges to support markets

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down how Chinese stocks are trading.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Hudson's Bay considers bid for Kohl's - Axios

    Kohl's rejected two separate takeover bids earlier this year, but said this month that it was in touch with more than 20 parties and has provided some of them access to more financial data. "The board will measure potential bids against a compelling standalone plan," Kohl's said in an emailed statement on Wednesday, adding the engagement with potential bidders was "robust and ongoing". Hudson's Bay did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Imperial Petroleum Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMPP ) by estimating...

  • Better Growth Stock: Twilio vs. Palantir

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were both beloved growth stocks in 2021, but they lost their luster this year as inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russo-Ukrainian war caused investors to scramble toward more conservative investments. Twilio's stock hit an all-time high of $443.49 last February, but the stock now trades in the $120s. Palantir's stock reached an all-time high of $39 last January, but it's currently worth just over $10 per share.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • Invest in AbbVie? I've Made My Decision

    About six weeks ago, AbbVie posted an earnings beat on a slight revenue miss (+7.4% y/y) for their fourth quarter. AbbVie typically runs with a current ratio above the key "one" level for three quarters and then drops below that level in the fourth quarter.

  • SoFi's Latest Acquisition Showcases How It Plans to Dominate Fintech

    SoFi's acquisition of Technisys could reap long-term benefits as the company continues building a best-in-class tech stack.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before Another Market Dip

    The stock market is in correction territory, and the specter of stagflation (declining economic activity coupled with rising inflation) is suddenly on many people's minds. Protecting our portfolios before the next market crash is always a good strategy. JPMorgan found that missing just the market's 10 best days reduced your portfolio's annual returns by 60%; miss the 20 best days, and your head was barely above water.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Alibaba and JD.com Head for Record Gains. What Sparked the Turnaround for Chinese Stocks.

    Chinese state-run news says the government will stabilize the stock market, which has endured a dramatic selloff, and boost economic growth.

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Block, Inc. (SQ)?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron FinTech Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 2.53% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index, which appreciated 11.03%, and the […]

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/15: Marvell, Amazon, CrowdStrike

    Jim Cramer says investors shouldn't worry too much about when it's safe to go back into the markets, but they should plot their next moves carefully.

  • What an Interest-Rate Increase Will Mean for You

    The Fed is expected to raises rates Wednesday, which can affect how much you pay on your mortgage, credit cards and more.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Now According to Leonard A. Potter’s Wildcat Capital Management

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy now according to Leonard A. Potter’s Wildcat Capital Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Potter’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Now According to Leonard A. Potter’s Wildcat Capital Management. Leonard A. Potter is […]

  • Covid Stops Work at Tesla Plant. But the Stock Rises Because There Is Good News Too.

    A report says Tesla is halting production at its Shanghai plant amid a rise of Covid variant infections in China. But investors have other things on their minds.