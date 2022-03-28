U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

Signing MOU with the American Society for Human Resources Management

·3 min read

DUBAI, UAE, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Human Resources of RAK Government (DHR) signed a cooperation MOU with The American Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) which is considered one of the most prestigious professional societies specialized in human resources management. The MOU aims to enable employees to receive specialized professional certification and benefit from the global best practices and experiences in line with the vision of RAK Government and its strategic orientation towards adopting best practices according to global standards.

Under this MOU, high quality training programs will be provided to RAK government employees working in HR departments to qualify them to receive professional certificates in human capital management which will enable them to cope with future changes. The MOU will facilitate SHRM membership for employees and provide them with the opportunity to attend international conferences held in MENA region. Furthermore, DHR practices and its latest systems and policies will be communicated under this MOU by publishing them in SHRM magazine and industry publications as well as using the assistance of SHRM experts and consultants in transferring their HCM-related knowledge and expertise.

It is worth mentioning that the Advanced HR Management Certification Program has been recently launched in cooperation with SHRM where the first batch included 24 HR units' managers. The program focused on the advanced skills in workforce planning, HR development, talent acquisition, succession planning, employee engagement, HR business partner, and HR strategy among many other topics that aim to develop and refine the talents that serve the area of human resources. In addition, the HR Fundamentals Certification Program has been given to 24 HR specialists to build a solid foundation for professional capabilities in this field.

On this occasion, H.E. Dr. Mohammad Abdullatif Khalifa, the General Manager of DHR, said, "RAK government strives to open doors for cooperation and partnership with leading organizations that contribute to the development of human capital and enhance the work systems in areas that support the strategic plans and the requirements of comprehensive development. This cooperation is undoubtedly considered an important step towards building talents that adopt the latest knowledge and practices in HR management across RAK government entities."

SHRM stated, "This alliance with RAK government will enable both organizations to work hand in hand for shaping and enhancing employees' career in the field of HR management. This MOU will also help establish a sustainable foundation for building a productive and impactful workforce across RAK government entities. SHRM is committed to provide employees with the best knowledge and practices in this field through its educational programs, professional activities, and topics which help put employees at the highest levels of qualification and professionalism. With over 310,000 members in over 165 countries, SHRM is considered one of the world's largest HR management associations as it is the flagship brand for global accredited certifications, professional development programs, and other advisory services as well as hosting world class HR events and conference."

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/signing-mou-with-the-american-society-for-human-resources-management-301510822.html

SOURCE SHRM India

