U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,431.85
    +105.34 (+2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,725.47
    +564.69 (+1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,770.57
    +417.79 (+3.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.51
    +37.22 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.28
    +0.67 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.70
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    -0.21 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1158
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    -0.0250 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3389
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2400
    -0.0620 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,835.78
    +1,687.90 (+4.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.83
    +21.37 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

In Signing New Tribal Consultation Policy, SBA Administrator Guzman Commits to Continued Equitable Access to Resources and Opportunities to Indian Country Businesses

United States Small Business Administration
·5 min read

Tribal Consultation Policy Signing

From the left: Mark Madrid, Associate Administrator of the Office of Economic Development; Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and Jackson S. Brossy, Assistant Administrator, Office of Native American Affairs.
From the left: Mark Madrid, Associate Administrator of the Office of Economic Development; Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and Jackson S. Brossy, Assistant Administrator, Office of Native American Affairs.
From the left: Mark Madrid, Associate Administrator of the Office of Economic Development; Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and Jackson S. Brossy, Assistant Administrator, Office of Native American Affairs.

Washington, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and the voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet signed the Agency's Tribal Consultation Policy of 2022. The Agreement, which directs the SBA’s coordination with Tribal governments, also recognizes the Federal Government’s unique relationship with Native American governments and its responsibility to ensure small businesses from Tribal communities are fully considered and can equitably benefit from all of the resources offered by the American government, a priority under the Biden-Harris Administration and Administrator Guzman.

Through its Office of Native American Affairs, the SBA has taken proactive steps to honor our Nation’s responsibilities and update policies affecting the Agency’s ability to operate within a government-to-government relationship with federally recognized indigenous Tribes and Alaska Native Corporations (ANCs) and to consult with tribal governments and ANCs before finalizing SBA policies that have implications for these stakeholders. As President Biden said during his first week in office: “History demonstrates that we best serve Native American people when Tribal governments are empowered to lead their communities, and when Federal officials speak with and listen to Tribal leaders in formulating Federal policy that affects Tribal Nations.”

“The SBA is committed to establishing strong nation-to-nation relationships with every Tribe that seeks to engage with the federal government,” said Administrator Guzman. “We’re focused on making Tribal consultation an important component of our broader Tribal outreach and engagement while creating opportunities for meaningful dialogue. We know this will advance our efforts to build bridges to entrepreneurs across Indian Country so that we can better connect them to the funding, market opportunities, and networks they need to start and grow. The SBA understands that supporting Native-owned small businesses is vital to our shared economic interests. We look forward to the dialogues that help inform our policy and programs to begin addressing the systemic inequities that continue to plague Indigenous peoples.

Since taking office, Administrator Guzman has directed the SBA to explore ways to deepen and expand the Agency’s connections to entrepreneurs and continue raising awareness of the wide range of government resources available to help small businesses - a critical element of the American Rescue Plan’s Community Navigator Pilot Program. While work continues to level the playing field for underserved communities and counter the struggles many faced in accessing relief in the early days of the pandemic, under the Biden-Harris Administration Native American entrepreneurs received nearly $700 million in SBA funding. Additionally, there are approximately 4,000 Native American entrepreneurs engaged in federal procurement – a number the SBA is aiming to increase by strengthening its business development programs, such as 8a and HubZone, and helping small business owners navigate new contracting opportunities through recently announced procurement reforms. All Indian Country is HubZone certified.

Jackson S. Brossy, Assistant Administrator, Office of Native American Affairs said, “Supporting Native-owned small businesses is vital to our shared economic future. And that begins with addressing the systemic inequities that continue to plague Indigenous peoples. Along with Administrator Guzman, I am committed to ensuring that all our programs and services help ALL our small businesses gain access to the capital, markets, and networks they need to start and grow.”

The Assistant Administrator/Office of Native American Affairs (AA/ONAA) will be the designated official with principal responsibility for SBA’s implementation of Executive Order 13175 and will lead and coordinate tribal consultations for the Agency. This will be accomplished through the following:

  • Developing an Information Package for Prospective Tribal Consultation Participants

  • Designing the Consultation Process

  • Selecting Appropriate Meeting Sites

  • Providing Notice to Tribal Governments

  • Identifying the Participants in the Consultation Process

For small businesses, connection to and awareness of resources is critical. This is a priority to develop new ways to effectively raise awareness about the wide range of SBA resources available to help small businesses. This effort will counter the struggles so many underserved small businesses faced accessing critical relief early in the pandemic.

Right now, there are 4,000 Native entrepreneurs engaged in federal procurement – the SBA aim to bring that number up by strengthening business development programs such as 8a and HubZone – all of Indian Country is HubZone certified.

Following the consultation, if practicable and appropriate, the written record will remain open for a specified time to allow tribal officials the opportunity to submit additional comments. All follow-up comments should be submitted via e-mail to tribalconsultation@sba.gov or mailed to:

Attn: AA/ONAA

409 3rd Street, SW

Washington DC, 20416

The complete, signed U.S. Small Business Administration Tribal Consultation Policy can be view here: https://www.sba.gov/document/support--us-sba-tribal-consultation-policy

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Attachment

CONTACT: Press Office United States Small Business Administration Press_Office@sba.gov


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Chamber issues rare warning on Fed nominee Raskin, citing oil, gas views

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Thursday sent an unprecedented letter to lawmakers raising concerns about Sarah Bloom Raskin, President Joe Biden's nominee as the Federal Reserve's vice chair for supervision, and her calls for federal regulators to transition financing away from the fossil fuel industry. The U.S. industry lobby group urged leaders of the Senate Banking Committee to question Raskin about those statements and her criticism of the Fed for allowing oil and gas companies to access emergency pandemic funds, among other issues. Tom Quaadman, executive vice president of the Chamber's Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness, said the trade group had never before sent a public letter questioning a Fed nominee, but noted the group had stopped short of opposing her nomination outright, at least for now.

  • Berkshire Hathaway says it has added 12,000 jobs

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc, run by billionaire Warren Buffett, said on Friday its workforce has grown by about 12,000, recovering some jobs it lost earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic. Berkshire had shed more than 31,000 jobs in 2020 as economies slumped and demand for many goods and services fell. Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent to Buffett's assistant.

  • The IRS will stop sending out one type of taxpayer notice to try to cut down on aggravation this tax season

    The IRS said Thursday it is suspending the notices it churns out when the agency’s systems show a person paid a balance due, but there’s no record showing the income tax return has been filed.

  • Electric car maker Lucid Group opens studio dealership in Newport Beach

    The Silicon Valley-based car maker, which builds its cars in Arizona, said the new location is in Fashion Island at 401 Newport Center Drive in Newport Beach.

  • Is Your Social Security Income Taxed?

    The IRS has begun to accept 2021 returns. This start to the tax season sparks an annual boom in taxpayers asking, Is my Social Security income taxed?

  • Mike Lynch Loses $5 Billion Court Fight With HP Over Autonomy

    (Bloomberg) -- After being criticized by a London judge for being dishonest, one of Britain’s most prominent tech tycoons now awaits a final decision by the U.K. government over his extradition to the U.S. to face criminal fraud charges.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s Wonder

  • New York attorney general: No basis for Trump’s lawsuit challenging investigation

    New York’s attorney general wants to put a stop to former President Donald Trump's attempted end-run around a yearslong civil investigation into his business practices, asking a judge Wednesday to dismiss his lawsuit aimed at halting the probe.

  • Peloton's Extreme Sales Quotas Shortchanged Workers, Lawsuit Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. was sued by a former sales representative who says the company forced employees to work off the clock without paying overtime and set sales quotas impossibly high.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster

  • Google bumps up vacation days and parental leaves

    Alphabet Inc's Google on Thursday increased the amount of time employees around the world can take off for vacation or caring for newborns and seriously ill loved ones. Google has long been known as a global trailblazer in workplace benefits. Employees also have grown frustrated during the pandemic about long work hours, without being able to enjoy free meals and other Google office perks.

  • Why Provention Bio Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) were soaring 20.4% as of 11:32 a.m. ET on Friday. The big jump came after the company announced that it plans to resubmit the Biologics License Application (BLA) for teplizumab in delaying type 1 diabetes. In July 2021, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Complete Response Letter related to Provention's BLA filing for teplizumab.

  • Red-Hot Rally in Palm Oil Reveals Dirty Jobs That No One Wants

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil palm planters in Malaysia are confronting a hard truth -- behind the red-hot rally in prices are thousands of jobs that nobody wants. Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayWhile h

  • Wall Street’s Big Bet on Chinese Markets Is Going All Wrong

    (Bloomberg) -- The bar for China’s financial markets to do better this year was so low, virtually everyone on Wall Street was saying the country’s stocks and bonds could only go up.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapMike Lynch Loses $5 Billion Court Fight With HP

  • Ukraine Accuses U.S. of Hurting Its Economy by Sowing Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized the U.S., saying it was damaging his country’s economy by unduly stoking panic that Russia may be planning an invasion.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Stre

  • Inflation: 'The question is: Will it fall enough?' Morgan Stanley managing director

    Michael Kushma, Global CIO of Fixed Income at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how inflation has affected the market.

  • Hawaiian Airlines CEO: 'Conditions are falling into place' for travel to fully recover

    Hawaiian Airlines CEO & President Peter Ingram joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the international and domestic travel recovery.

  • The Fed hasn’t raised rates yet, but the stimulus to spending is already gone

    The party's over: The Fed and Congress pull the support away from both the working class and the investing class.

  • ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming relinquishes another corporate role to firm's China chairman as reorganisation at tech unicorn continues

    ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming, China's richest billionaire under 40, has relinquished another corporate role to Zhang Lidong, the low-profile chairman of the company's mainland business, nearly a month after stepping down as chief executive of the world's most valuable unicorn. Zhang, who is not related to the company's 38-year-old founder, on Wednesday took over as legal representative of Beijing ByteDance Network Technology Co, according to Chinese corporate registry information portal Tianya

  • Fed Risks a Hawkish Policy Mistake, BlackRock’s Thiel Says

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc.’s chief fixed-income strategist warns the Federal Reserve risks a hawkish policy mistake as it strives to extinguish inflation largely caused by the chaos in global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapMegacap Tech Drives

  • 3M hit with $110 million verdict in latest U.S. military earplug trial

    (Reuters) -A federal jury on Thursday awarded $110 million to two U.S. Army veterans who said combat earplugs sold by 3M Co to the military caused them to suffer hearing damage, the largest verdict yet to result from hundreds of thousands of lawsuits over the product. Jurors in Pensacola, Florida, sided with U.S. Army veterans Ronald Sloan and William Wayman, who alleged that 3M's Combat Arms Earplugs Version 2's design was defective, lawyers for the plaintiffs' said.

  • Regeneron, Sanofi Withdraw FDA Application For Libtayo's Expanded Use

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) and its partner Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) have voluntarily withdrawn their application with the FDA for the expanded use of Libtayo in patients with advanced cervical cancer. The application for the monoclonal antibody as the second-line of treatment in the patients was withdrawn "after the companies and the FDA were not able to align on certain post-marketing studies." The FDA had accepted the supplemental application for priority review in September,