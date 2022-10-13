U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,608.50
    +20.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,425.00
    +164.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,873.00
    +32.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,705.40
    +12.70 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.37
    +0.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.10
    +3.60 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    19.15
    +0.21 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9731
    +0.0023 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.59
    -0.04 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1158
    +0.0059 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8000
    -0.0610 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,705.41
    -438.84 (-2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    421.62
    -12.10 (-2.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,829.24
    +3.09 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

Software stocks: Citi survey shows 'further signs of potential weakening demand'

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·2 min read

Pummeled software stocks may not get much of a reprieve as signs emerge on another leg down in demand from big corporations.

A new survey of CIOs from Citi on Thursday found that IT spending trends continue to trend downward, led by growing weakness out of Europe. IT budget growth expectations ticked down to a 1.8% rate from 2.2% growth in June, when Citi ran the last survey. The increase is well shy of the 5.4% growth rate peak notched in September 2021.

"We believe that the survey indicates further signs of potential weakening demand," Citi analyst Tyler Radke wrote.

IT demand is weakening.
IT demand is weakening. (Citi)

A more cautious tone around software demand reflects the economic headwinds hammering C-suites at the moment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI), S&P 500 (^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) remain stuck in double-digit percentage declines for the year as the Federal Reserve aggressively raises interest rates to beat back inflation.

Economic growth as measured by Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted in the first half of the year, and many Wall Street economists have pegged the U.S. to enter recession by early 2023 if it isn't already in one currently.

A stronger U.S. dollar, meanwhile, has weighed on market sentiment and the top and bottom lines of multinationals, causing many to rethink their investment plants.

Stubbornly high supply chain costs are also doing no favors for corporate budgets.

In turn, software stocks — once a market darling fetching major valuation premiums — have been shredded this year amid the dimming outlook for growth. The Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ) is down 31% year to date, worse than the roughly 25% drop for the S&P 500.

"CFOs have a lot of power right now," Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor told Yahoo Finance Live at the company's Dreamforce conference recently. "People are focused not just on top-line growth, like they were for the past few years, but also bottom-line growth. ... It’s obviously a more measured environment, but I think technology is the solution."

The logo of U.S. software company Palantir Technologies is seen in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. Picture taken May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The logo of U.S. software company Palantir Technologies, which is down 55% so far in 2022, is seen in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. (REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)

Citi's Radke does see a few winners in the more muted demand backdrop that Taylor suggested.

"For consumption-based software solutions, we saw a similar pattern to last quarter with >80% of respondents indicated their spending is tracking consistent to better than last year," Radke explained. "We believe this offers signs of relative cloud consumption stability and could be a slight positive for MSFT, SNOW, MDB, CFLT, ESTC, and DDOG."

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — just issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Moderna Stock Jumps After Cancer Vaccine Announcement

    Shares of Moderna surged more than 11% on Wednesday after the biotech company [announced](https://investors.modernatx.com/news/news-details/2022/Merck-and-Moderna-Announce-Exercise-of-Option-by-Merck-for-Joint-Development-and-Commercialization-of-Investigational-Personalized-Cancer-Vaccine/default.aspx) it would develop and sell a personalized cancer vaccine with Merck. The stock was the biggest gainer on the S 500 around midday. Shares of Merck were little changed. Merck will pay Moderna $250 m

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the most encompassing barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite haven't fared any better, with both indexes mired in a bear market. A "stock split" is a mechanism that allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operations.

  • ‘There Are Signs That a Market Bottom Is in Sight’: Oppenheimer Likes These 2 Stocks for a Comeback Rally

    The big question: Has the market hit a bottom yet? Well, according to Oppenheimer's Head of Technical Analysis Ari Wald, there are signs one is forming, the most notable of which is that the Russell 2000 index – the barometer for small-cap stocks - “held to the June lows in the most recent late Q3 move to the downside." Wald also notes that the signal of a market top is when the S&P 500 makes a “higher high, and small caps make a lower high," and we are currently seeing the opposite scenario pla

  • Ray Dalio Says There’s a ‘Perfect Storm’ Brewing; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The headwinds have piled up for the US economy, and today’s producer price index, coming in well above the forecasts, was just the latest blow. As the PPI reminds us, inflation is stubbornly high, and compounding on last year’s elevated numbers. In addition, we’re facing a 1H GDP contraction, a nosedive in consumer confidence, shaky supplies chains, and the Federal Reserve’s rapid shift to hiking interest rates. And all of that may just be the tip of the iceberg. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio s

  • Yellen Worries Over Loss of ‘Adequate Liquidity’ in Treasuries

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen cited concerns about the potential for a breakdown in trading of US Treasuries, as her department leads an effort to shore up that crucial market.Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as

  • FTSE extends losses as investors await US inflation data

    Housebuilders were amongst the largest fallers during the morning due to recent signs of slowing house prices.

  • Selling AMC Stock Could Be a Genius Move

    If you bought $1,000 worth of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) stock at its all-time high of $62 in June 2021, you would have roughly $100 today -- a decline of 90%. While the movie theater operator seems to be recovering nicely from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, massive levels of equity dilution could leave investors holding the bag. At the height of the crisis in 2020, AMC's revenue collapsed by 77% to $1.24 billion against the prior year, and it lost $4.59 billion.

  • Dow Jones Closes Lower After Fed Minutes Point To 4.6% Terminal Rate; Solar Stocks Fall; Microsoft's $69 Bil Battle Continues

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended a day of choppy trading with a 0.1% drop. The morning's 0.2% uptick faded early, but the index built momentum after the Fed's minutes release at 11 a.m. ET. The Fed's minutes on Wednesday showed that the path to higher interest rates remains intact.

  • U.S. stock futures advance ahead of CPI release

    U.S. stock futures advanced Thursday ahead of the week's big event, the release of inflation data.

  • Better Growth Stock: SNDL vs. Tilray

    Cannabis stocks have been on fire of late as hopes surrounding marijuana reform in the U.S. have put them back into the spotlight. Tilray is a top cannabis company in Canada, with sales totaling $613.6 million over the trailing 12 months. Although the company is technically still incurring net losses, Tilray is known for being one of the more profitable businesses in the industry, achieving adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) profitability for 14 straight quarters.

  • Carl Icahn Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we shall discuss the top 12 picks in Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio. To skip our detailed analysis of Icahn’s history, his investment strategy, and hedge fund performance, go directly and see Carl Icahn Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American financier and currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer […]

  • Unusual Option Activity in Tesla: Bears Hit it Big

    Tesla bears have been on a roll over the past two weeks — opening increasingly intense bearish option trades against the EV giant in the face of the stock's continued plunge.

  • ‘There Are Many Stocks That Are Already Reflecting a Recession’: Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Names

    Those hoping for the fourth quarter to herald a stock market comeback have been disappointed so far. A late-year rally has yet to properly materialize with the market still factoring further turmoil as the fight against inflation continues and the specter of a recession remains. However, while the prospect of a recession looms, Morgan Stanley’s Investment Management Managing Director Andrew Slimmon points out that many stocks already appear to be taking for granted the likelihood of a recession.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise Ahead Of CPI Inflation Report; Investors Avoid This Mistake

    Stocks were quiet Wednesday, as investors avoided rallying into the CPI inflation report. EV plays Albemarle and Aehr Test Systems dived.

  • TSMC Cuts Capital Spending 10% in a Warning for Tech Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. slashed its 2022 capital spending target by roughly 10%, a dramatic sign of trouble for the technology industry from the world’s most valuable chip company.Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to

  • The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’

    Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,” which described the 2008 failure of Lehman Brothers, expects more turmoil in the bond market, in part, because “there is $50 trillion more in world debt today than there was in 2018.” The bond market dwarfs the stock market — both have fallen this year, although the rise in interest rates has been worse for bond investors because of the inverse relationship between rates (yields) and bond prices.

  • Nissan is selling all of its Russian assets for less than $1 as it pulls out of the country 7 months into the war

    After months of waiting, the Japanese carmaker is taking a big loss as it finally leaves Russia.

  • What's Been Driving the Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Plunge?

    It has been awful time for investors in media company Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD). The potential synergies and economies of scale looked to position the combined company well to compete in the media and entertainment industry. Since the merger was structured so that AT&T would spin off its holding of WarnerMedia and then merge the company with Discovery, AT&T investors  got shares of the new company without doing anything.

  • What stock-market investors will be watching in Thursday’s U.S. inflation report

    Strong U.S. consumer-price index readings were responsible for some of the stock market's biggest one-day selloffs of 2022. Investors are bracing for the next report.