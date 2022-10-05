U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,783.28
    -7.65 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,273.87
    -42.45 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,148.64
    -27.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.54
    -12.23 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.86
    +1.34 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.30
    -5.20 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    20.68
    -0.42 (-1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9892
    -0.0094 (-0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7590
    +0.1420 (+3.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1332
    -0.0143 (-1.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5610
    +0.3620 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,153.95
    -25.89 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.15
    -1.26 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.62
    -33.84 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    +128.32 (+0.48%)
     

SIGNS POINT TO INDUSTRY HEALTH: NEARLY 40% OF PRIVATE BOAT SELLERS REPORT INTENT TO UPGRADE VESSELS

·4 min read

Boat Trader survey finds few sellers are concerned about economic uncertainty

MIAMI, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Even with surging prices at the pump and inflation rates hitting a 40-year high, private boat sellers are optimistic about the overall boat market and plan to increase their spending in the recreational boating industry. In a new survey conducted by Boat Trader, America's largest boating marketplace, 39% of sellers on its For Sale By Owner (FSBO) platform reported that they are listing with the intention of a vessel upgrade and 18% stated they expect to sell their boat for a considerable amount. [1]

Boat Trader's For Sale By Owner survey shows private boat sellers plan to increase their spending in the recreational boating industry.
Boat Trader's For Sale By Owner survey shows private boat sellers plan to increase their spending in the recreational boating industry.

The turbulent economy has most Americans (82%) worried about rising inflation worsening over the next 12 months, according to a recent study by Allianz Life. [2] Boat dealers have also voiced concern about the current economic environment, the significant increase in vessel prices and how those factors will affect sales, as noted in a Pulse Report survey conducted by Baird Research. [3]

However, Boat Trader's private seller survey results convey boaters are not necessarily leaving their on-the-water lifestyle and are less unsettled by a looming recession. Only one in 25 respondents (4%) said economic uncertainty was a reason for selling their vessel, while a mere 3% are selling due to high gas prices.

"As we look towards the future and overall health of the boating industry, the number of boat owners expressing their desire to upgrade is a sign that we are successfully retaining boaters after the 2020 surge," said Courtney Chalmers, Vice President of Marketing, Boat Trader. "Private sellers are very much aware of the current boat market conditions and it's exciting to see their commitment to a lifestyle on the water has sustained."

Boat values soared to a record high during the pandemic, with the average global boat value 29% higher than pre-pandemic levels. [4] Despite the higher-than-expected price tag during the boating boom, only 3% of survey respondents reported selling because they could not afford their boat. Of the more than 3,500 private sellers surveyed, 5% said they plan to downsize.

Unexpected lifestyle and health changes were also reasons for sellers to offload their vessels. Respondents also reported relocating or moving factored into their decision to sell.

Boat Trader's survey also found that among the 434 boat brands listed by private sellers, Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Chaparral, Sea Ray, and Yamaha were the most popular, and nearly half of the boats listed were models newer than 10 years. The top five states with the most boats listed for sale by a private seller were California, Florida, Michigan, New York and Texas.

"The pandemic-driven rush to boating pushed the industry to focus on retention," said Chalmers. "Based on our survey findings and marketplace data, high prices and inventory shortage haven't deterred boat buyers. More private sellers are also listing their boats for sale as inventory levels begin to normalize, with listings up by 65 percent during the summer boating season compared to last year. We're heading in the right direction, which is a positive sign for the long-term health of the boating industry."

About Boat Trader

Boat Trader is the largest online boating marketplace in the United States, creating simple solutions for anyone looking to buy or sell a boat. Founded in 1991, Boat Trader expanded from a weekly classifieds publication found in local markets nationwide to an online marketplace in 1996 and now offers boat dealers and private party sellers comprehensive options for selling their boats online with ease. Boat Trader reaches more than 9 million online boat shoppers and delivers over 170,000 leads each month to its sellers. Boat Trader is based in Miami, FL, and is owned and operated by Boats Group. For more information and to experience the marine industry's leading classifieds marketplace, visit www.boattrader.com or download the Boat Trader app on the iOS App Store and Google Play.

This survey was fielded June 1 through 30, 2022, and included 3,587 sellers ages 18+ who have listed their boat on Boat Trader's For Sale By Owner platform.

2  2022 2Q Quarterly Market Perceptions Study* from Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (Allianz Life) and covered by CNBC.

3  Pulse Report survey conducted by Baird Research in conjunction with the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas and Soundings Trade Only.

4  2022 Boats Group Midyear Market Index published August 1, 2022. The 2022 Boats Group Midyear Market Index is a midyear overview of national and international boat markets. For more information, visit www.boatsgroup.com/news.

Media Contact:
Boats Group | press@boats.com

This release contains disclosures that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements are based upon Boats Group's current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Boats Group has no specific intention to update these statements. As a consequence, current plans, and anticipated actions may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by Boats Group or on Boats Group's behalf.

Boat Trader logo (PRNewsfoto/Boat Trader)
Boat Trader logo (PRNewsfoto/Boat Trader)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/signs-point-to-industry-health-nearly-40-of-private-boat-sellers-report-intent-to-upgrade-vessels-301641923.html

SOURCE Boat Trader

Recommended Stories

  • Daniel Jones practices, says ankle feels good

    The Giants worked out quarterbacks on Tuesday, but they didn’t sign anyone and that seemed to be an optimistic sign about Daniel Jones‘ outlook for Sunday’s game against the Packers. Jones injured his ankle in last Sunday’s win over the Bears and left the game before returning at the end of the fourth quarter after [more]

  • Ford Sees Huge Electric Vehicle Growth (Tesla Isn't Scared)

    Manufacturer recalls of electric vehicles aren't discouraging consumers from continuing to buy EVs as sales continue to rise. The earlier recall hasn't affected Tesla sales, and the latest one mostly likely won't hurt either. Ford in June issued a safety recall on 48,924 of its Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles for a software update to prevent overheating of the vehicles' high-voltage battery main contactors.

  • Lordstown (RIDE) Endurance Trucks Roll Off at Foxconn Plant

    Lordstown (RIDE) begins production of the Endurance pickup truck. It expects to deliver almost 50 units in 2022 and the rest in the first half of 2023.

  • Former Apple Car Executive’s Battery Startup Plans $1.6 Billion Factory in Michigan

    Our Next Energy, which involves several former leaders of Apple’s secretive car project, has plans for its factory to produce enough cells annually for 200,000 EVs by the end of 2027.

  • Tesla will remove more vehicle sensors amid Autopilot scrutiny

    Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it will remove ultrasonic sensors from its vehicles starting this month, as it moves ahead with using only cameras in its safety and driver-assistant features. Tesla vehicles now have 12 ultrasonic sensors on the front and rear bumpers, and short-range sound sensors are mainly used in parking applications and to detect close objects. Tesla last year started dropping radar sensors amid a chip shortage.

  • Auto Sales: Ford Joins GM With Q3 Surge On Strong Car Demand

    Ford stock and GM stock both spiked Tuesday. Concern about U.S. auto sales recently expanded from supply to demand.

  • Ford Climbs on Surging Demand for F-150 Lightning Pickup, Other EVs

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. rose after the carmaker’s latest quarterly sales results showed growing demand for its lineup of electric vehicles, including the flagship F-150 Lightning plug-in pickup.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Da

  • Ford’s U.S. Sales Fell 9% in September

    The auto maker said U.S. sales of trucks, which made up nearly half of its U.S. monthly sales, dropped more than 18%, offsetting a surge in sales of its electric vehicles.

  • United Airlines Makes a Major Service Cut

    United Airlines has made it clear they don't make empty threats. In September, United CEO Scott Kirby wrote a letter Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen, requesting additional slots at The John F. Kennedy International Airport. Kirby felt like United wasn't getting enough slots at the airport, which is airline industry terminology for take offs and landings.

  • Iconic shrimp boat removed from Myrtle Beach sand after washing ashore in Hurricane Ian

    The shrimp trawler was on the beach near Williams street and Ocean Boulevard. Watch along as the ship is removed from the Grand Strand beaches.

  • Tesla phasing out ultrasonic sensors as it moves toward a camera-only system

    Tesla has announced that it's phasing out ultrasonic sensors (USS) used in its EVs to detect short-range obstacles.

  • Pure’s new e-scooters are friendlier to novice riders

    It's a next-generation e-scooter from one of the UK's biggest names.

  • Rivian produces over 7,000 vehicles in third quarter, maintains full-year target

    The company also reiterated its full-year production target of 25,000 vehicles, sending shares up 9% in post-market trade. The Amazon.com Inc-backed electric vehicle company produced 4,401 and delivered 4,467 vehicles in the preceding quarter. Rivian's rival and the world's most valuable automaker Tesla Inc missed market expectations for deliveries in the third quarter.

  • Toyota Crown PHEV is coming to the U.S.

    CEO Akio Toyoda said at a dealer conference in Las Vegas that the U.S.-market Toyota Crown will get a plug-in hybrid version.

  • Edmunds compares: 2022 Lucid Air vs. Tesla Model S

    The Tesla Model S has enjoyed a nearly 10-year head start on the premium electric sedan competition, but the gap is beginning to close. There’s a newcomer giving the Model S a run for its money, and it comes from a fellow startup. The 2022 Lucid Air is an all-electric luxury sedan that can compete with the Model S in some areas and surpass it in others.

  • Behind the Scenes: How Toyota dodged disruption in $400M SA reboot

    A strategic shift has put San Antonio in a better spot as supply chain issues remain a concern in the auto industry.

  • U.S. auto sales fall slightly in Q3, but GM is a bright spot

    U.S. new vehicle sales fell slightly in the third quarter, even though some automakers reported improvement in September. But there are warning signs consumers' appetite for expensive new cars, trucks and SUVs may be waning.

  • 2022 Ford GT LM Edition revealed as the supercar's final special theme

    This is the last Ford GT special edition model Ford is introducing for the GT supercar, and Ford is calling it the GT LM Edition.

  • The percentage of electric-vehicle owners in the US who switch back to gas is shrinking

    The share of households who already owned an electric car and switched back to a gas vehicle shrank from 52% to almost 35% between 2021 and 2022.

  • Ford hikes price of F-150 electric truck as inflation bites

    The price of the new model has been set at $51,974 compared to $46,974 earlier, due to "ongoing supply chain constraints, rising material costs and other market factors," the spokesperson said. U.S. automakers including EV giant Tesla Inc and Rivian Automotive Inc have also raised prices for their vehicles this year, squeezed by inflationary pressures and supply chain concerns that have been worsened by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Those who have already scheduled their order, including commercial and government customers, will not be affected by the hike, the Ford spokesperson said.