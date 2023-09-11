Signs and Wonders: Artist finds creative outlet, successful business in hand-painted signs

Levi Dilley, owner of Signs and Wonders, works on a mural at the Epps Bridge Dunkin' Donuts in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Levi Dilley started his business, Signs and Wonders, in 2019 as an outlet for his creative energy. Now, his art can be spotted throughout Athens and Monroe.

Working with local businesses, Dilley helps to create visual landmarks, specializing in hand-painted signs, murals and gold leaf. Some of his latest projects include a vegetable mural for the new Maepole at Epps Bridge and the hand-painted logo on the exterior of the Café Racer on West Broad Street.

After partnering with Polias, the development company behind several properties including Beechwood and Seven Hundred Baxter, work from Signs and Wonders has been springing up all around town. Just last week, Dilley could be found with a paintbrush in hand at the Epps Bridge shopping center, covering the exterior of the Maepole building with an expansive floral mural.

Over the years, Dilley has become a pro at old school sign painting, and every single one of his pieces is hand painted, representing hours of his hard work and eye for detail. However, painting was not always at the heart of Dilley’s artistic talent.

“It’s funny because painting was never my speciality. It honestly intimidated me because fine arts painting is kind of limitless. You can paint whatever you want. That’s what drew me to sign painting because there's more borders and boundaries to what you’re doing. There’s a goal to achieve,” said Dilley.

While Dilley may not have a formal background in painting, creativity runs in his blood. His father, Scott Dilley, has more than 20 years of experience in carpentry and is the founder of Made in Monroe, a cabinetry, furniture, and design company.

“I grew up using my hands. My dad’s a carpenter, and my mom’s a seamstress, and they both went to art school. My whole childhood was filled with creating things,” said Dilley.

After painting a few signs for some of his father’s clients, Dilley fell in love with the work and was inspired to begin his own business, leading him to eventually found Signs and Wonders.

Now every project and every brand brings something new to Dilley, evolving his artistry and keeping him on his toes.

“Really what I love is seeing different companies and their unique identities coming together, growing, and developing,” said Dilley.

To keep up to date with Dilley’s latest work around Athens, follow @_signsandwonders on Instagram, where he posts his projects and the creative processes behind them. You can also visit is website at www.signsandwonders.work.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Levi Dilley of Athens hand paints signs for Maepole, Café Racer, more