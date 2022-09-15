U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,942.75
    -4.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,161.00
    +12.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,105.50
    -36.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,842.30
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.62
    -0.86 (-0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,695.50
    -13.60 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    19.41
    -0.16 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9989
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.05
    -1.22 (-4.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1491
    -0.0051 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.5150
    +0.4220 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,169.12
    -76.79 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.94
    -3.40 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,307.96
    +30.66 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

SIGO SEGUROS EXCEEDS EXPECTATIONS IN FIRST YEAR IMPACTING THE HISPANIC COMMUNITY

·2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigo Seguros, the insurtech startup enabling mobility for immigrant and working-class communities, has grown exponentially due to demand from the Hispanic community for fair auto insurance. Sigo Seguros has served thousands of drivers this year with transparent pricing directly from their mobile devices.

Left: Ivan Arambula, VP of Engineering &amp; Co-Founder Center: Nestor Hugo Solari, CEO &amp; Co-Founder Right: Júlio Erdos, COO &amp; Co-Founder
Left: Ivan Arambula, VP of Engineering & Co-Founder Center: Nestor Hugo Solari, CEO & Co-Founder Right: Júlio Erdos, COO & Co-Founder

"Our technology has driven underwriting profitability while allowing customers to onboard digitally for the first time."

With their first insurance product launched in Texas through their bilingual platform, Sigo Seguros has reached a mass audience of Spanish-speaking Texan drivers in need of affordable and transparent coverage. "I did everything online, it was really fast, and everything was sent via email. The price was good, and I only paid my first month of coverage, unlike other companies who require a minimum down payment of $250. I recommend [Sigo Seguros]!" - Karen Hernandez

"The positive customer feedback through this hypergrowth period has validated the market," says Nestor Hugo Solari, CEO of Sigo Seguros and the son of Uruguayan immigrants. "Our technology has driven underwriting profitability while allowing customers to onboard digitally for the first time."

Sigo Seguros is the only insurance company in the United States digitally onboarding Spanish speakers and providing a bilingual experience with automated underwriting. Customers with foreign identification can go to the Sigo Seguros site on their phone and leave with proof of insurance, without paying excessive agent fees or being penalized for things like credit score or immigration status. The approach has given thousands of Hispanic families a product they were in desperate need of for decades.

Solari notes that there are several communities beyond Spanish speakers that need better auto insurance, and that Sigo Seguros aspires to serve immigrant and working-class communities across the country. When asked what inspires Solari he answered, "Building the future our communities deserve."

For more information on Sigo Seguros, visit www.sigoseguros.com. "Sigo Seguros está siempre contigo"

 

Sigo Seguros (PRNewsfoto/Sigo Seguros)
Sigo Seguros (PRNewsfoto/Sigo Seguros)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sigo-seguros-exceeds-expectations-in-first-year-impacting-the-hispanic-community-301625110.html

SOURCE Sigo Seguros

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street

    Among six popular stock-split stocks in 2022 -- Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, DexCom, Shopify, and Palo Alto Networks -- is one company that a select Wall Street analyst believes will plummet.

  • It’s a great time to scoop up bargain stocks. Here are 21 examples that could make you a lot of money.

    Stocks of online advertisers have been crushed. But the group may roar back, benefiting committed investors.

  • This is How Much Money You Should Have at Your Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 1 Simple Reason Not to Sell 3M Stock

    This Dividend King has lost its luster as slowing growth and mounting legal troubles threaten the core investment thesis.

  • Cathie Wood Goes on Biggest Dip-Buying Binge Since February

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuesday’s brutal selloff in the aftermath of August’s hotter-than-expected inflation print looked like opportunity to Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management. Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets Wra

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cash Is No Longer Trash; T-Bill Yields Near 4%; Why Warren Buffett Is Happy

    Surging yields don't just benefit seniors and savers. They help companies like Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft sitting on tens of billions in cash.

  • Bad News Is Piling Up for Chip Makers

    The months follow one another and look alike for the manufacturers of semiconductors. For months, fears of a hard landing in the economy due to aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation at its highest in 40 years have been a headache since the beginning of the year for Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Intel , Micron and Qualcomm . Nvidia shares have lost more than 13% since the end of August, while AMD shares, which had rebounded well after the release of the second quarter earnings, have fallen by 9.2% since the end of August.

  • The next financial crisis may already be brewing — but not where investors might expect

    As the Fed prepares to kick its balance-sheet runoff into high gear, some are worried that thinning Treasury-market liquidity could create a perfect storm.

  • A $3.2 Trillion Option Expiration Seen Worsening Post-CPI Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Another wrinkle in a chaotic stock market where everything from the frenetic activity of quant traders to an ever-hawkish Federal Reserve is making investing harder than usual: A looming $3.2 trillion options expiry played a notable role in the Tuesday selloff.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeNY Judge Who Doesn

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Apple 5 Years Ago, It Would Be Worth This Much Now

    With Apple set to release a new generation of sleek products - including the iPhone 14, new smartwatches and updated AirPods - investors are excited about the pop the AAPL stock might see amid the fanfare. A perennial tech juggernaut … Continue reading → The post If You Invested $1,000 in Apple 5 Years Ago, What Would It Be Worth Now? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I have $950,000 invested with a large financial firm, but they are charging me $1,100 a month in management fees. Is this reasonable?

    “A standard full-service broker-dealer typically charges anywhere between 1% and 2% in management fees, on top of any fund-specific expenses, trading fees and commissions,” explains certified financial planner Jay Abolofia of Lyon Financial Planning. If you like your bank, but want to pay less, open a line of communication with them.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 55% and 94% That Billionaires Keep Buying

    Investors turned bearish as the economy weakened in the first half of the year, setting the stock market on a downward trajectory. Jim Simons of Renaissance Technologies added to his stake in Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) in the second quarter, and Philippe Laffont of Coatue Management started a position. Meanwhile, Ken Griffin of Citadel Advisors and Israel Englander of Millennium Management bought more shares of Elastic (NYSE: ESTC).

  • Shaken Wall Street awaits final capitulation to greenlight buying

    Even as investors crowded the exits on Tuesday, Wall Street's steepest one-day shake out since early in the pandemic in June 2020 carried few of the hallmarks of capitulation that analysts want to see before calling a bottom. While the S&P 500's 4.3% slump on Tuesday extended fractionally in early trade Wednesday, it held about half a percent above the 3,900 technical area that looks pivotal to buffering a decline to the June bear market low around 3,666. The benchmark S&P closed Wednesday up about 0.35%.

  • What will people do after getting $10,000 or $20,000 in student debt forgiven? MarketWatch asked readers — here’s the No. 1 answer.

    Student-loan debt cancellation provides financial relief for borrowers while raising some personal-finance questions for them.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 tech stocks to buy now according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Cohen’s hedge fund history and investment strategy, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Billionaire Steve Cohen, founder, and partner at […]

  • Why CF Acquisition Corp. VI Triumphed Today

    In the run-up to a crucial shareholder vote, special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) traded up sharply on Wednesday. After market hours on Tuesday, Rumble, the company that plans to go public by merging with CF Acquisition, pushed out a reminder to its current shareholders. Of the five other nominees, three are currently directors at pre-merger Rumble.

  • Is Trending Stock Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) a Buy Now?

    Micron (MU) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Why Nikola Shares Soared Today

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares popped nearly 7% Wednesday morning after an analyst gave several reasons to buy the stock. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, the stock was holding onto a gain of 5.4%. Right now Nikola only sells battery-electric trucks.

  • Russia Is Getting Frozen Out As Traders Negotiate Metals Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- The metals world is beginning its annual ritual of hashing out contracts for the upcoming year with one key question in many traders’ minds: What’s going to happen to Russian supplies? Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Whipsaw as Traders Assess Fed’s Next Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Mo