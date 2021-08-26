U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims inch higher for the first time in 5 weeks

Another 353,000 Americans filed, 350,000 expected

Siguldas CMAS JSC Unaudited interim report for the first six months of 2021

Siguldas CMAS
·2 min read

Company's net turnover in the first six months of 2021 was 661.6 thousand euros, which is by 10.5% higher than in the first six months of 2020, whereas Company's profit before enterprise income tax was 91.7 thousand euros – by 34.3% or 23.4 thousand euros higher compared to the corresponding period in 2020.

PROFIT OR LOSS ACCOUNT

30.06.2021
EUR

30.06.2020
EUR

Net sales

661 608

598 588

a) from agricultural activities

661 608

598 588

Changes in stock of ready-made goods and unfinished products

21 248

20 080

Other operating income

23 181

29 958

Costs of materials:

(312 032)

(269 855)

a) raw materials and auxiliary costs of materials

(260 247)

(219 839)

b) other external costs

(51 785)

(50 016)

Personnel costs:

(237 389)

(239 002)

a) salaries for work

(185 691)

(186 803)

b) state social insurance compulsory contributions

(41 414)

(42 233)

c) other social insurance costs

(10 284)

(9 966)

Depreciation adjustments:

(29 313)

(28 400)

a) depreciation adjustments of fixed and intangible assets

(29 285)

(28 393)

b) depreciation adjustments of current assets which the company considers to be above the normal write-off amounts


(28)


(7)

Other operating costs

(35 631)

(43 108)

Profit or loss before enterprise income tax

91 672

68 261

Enterprise income tax for the reporting year

(3)

-

Profit or loss after enterprise income tax calculation

91 669

68 261

The profit or loss for the year

91 669

68 261

Earnings per 1 share (EPS)

0.217

0.162

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ is one of the largest high-quality breeding bull semen producers and suppliers in Latvia. The second largest field of the Company’s basic economic activities is milk testing services. The Company also provides other breeding related services – consultations on issues of cattle breeding, feeding and keeping, evaluation of cow exterior, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of the monitoring data.

Valda Mālniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv

Attachment


