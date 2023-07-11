Do SIIC Environment Holdings' (SGX:BHK) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like SIIC Environment Holdings (SGX:BHK), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide SIIC Environment Holdings with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

SIIC Environment Holdings' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years SIIC Environment Holdings grew its EPS by 9.5% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note SIIC Environment Holdings achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 14% to CN¥8.4b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check SIIC Environment Holdings' balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are SIIC Environment Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to SIIC Environment Holdings, with market caps between CN¥1.4b and CN¥5.8b, is around CN¥5.8m.

The CEO of SIIC Environment Holdings only received CN¥244k in total compensation for the year ending December 2022. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is SIIC Environment Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of SIIC Environment Holdings is that it is growing profits. Not only that, but the CEO is paid quite reasonably, which should prompt investors to feel more trusting of the board of directors. So all in all SIIC Environment Holdings is worthy at least considering for your watchlist. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for SIIC Environment Holdings (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

