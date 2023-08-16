SIIC Environment Holdings (SGX:BHK) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of CN¥0.005

SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. (SGX:BHK) will pay a dividend of CN¥0.005 on the 28th of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 6.9%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for SIIC Environment Holdings

SIIC Environment Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, SIIC Environment Holdings' earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 7.8% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 4.8% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

SIIC Environment Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that SIIC Environment Holdings has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from CN¥0.0473 total annually to CN¥0.0762. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.3% per annum over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

SIIC Environment Holdings Could Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. SIIC Environment Holdings has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.8% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Story continues

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, SIIC Environment Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. Is SIIC Environment Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.