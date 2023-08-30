SIIC Environment Holdings (SGX:BHK) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of CN¥0.005

SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. (SGX:BHK) will pay a dividend of CN¥0.005 on the 28th of September. The dividend yield will be 7.4% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

View our latest analysis for SIIC Environment Holdings

SIIC Environment Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, SIIC Environment Holdings was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 7.8% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 4.8% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

SIIC Environment Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, SIIC Environment Holdings' dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 6 years was CN¥0.0473 in 2017, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CN¥0.0802. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.2% per annum over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

We Could See SIIC Environment Holdings' Dividend Growing

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. SIIC Environment Holdings has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.8% per annum. SIIC Environment Holdings definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Story continues

Our Thoughts On SIIC Environment Holdings' Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about SIIC Environment Holdings' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While SIIC Environment Holdings is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, SIIC Environment Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.