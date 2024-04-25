SIIC Environment Holdings (SGX:BHK) Will Pay A Dividend Of CN¥0.006

SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. (SGX:BHK) will pay a dividend of CN¥0.006 on the 31st of May. The yield is still above the industry average at 6.7%.

SIIC Environment Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, prior to this announcement, SIIC Environment Holdings' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 2.5% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 4.8% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

SIIC Environment Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CN¥0.0473 in 2017 to the most recent total annual payment of CN¥0.0583. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.0% over that duration. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

SIIC Environment Holdings May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Earnings have grown at around 2.5% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. While EPS growth is quite low, SIIC Environment Holdings has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

In Summary

Even though the dividend was cut this year, we think SIIC Environment Holdings has the ability to make consistent payments in the future. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for SIIC Environment Holdings (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

