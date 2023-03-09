U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,006.88
    +14.87 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,954.63
    +156.23 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,610.90
    +34.89 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,879.48
    +0.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.37
    +0.71 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.10
    +11.50 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    20.18
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0581
    +0.0035 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9660
    -0.0100 (-0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1918
    +0.0078 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2720
    -1.0000 (-0.73%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    21,725.09
    -279.61 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.11
    -0.13 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,890.20
    -39.72 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,623.15
    +178.96 (+0.63%)
     

Siita, the world's first zero-waste company

·2 min read

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following announcement covered by Korea Herald, South Korean vegan cosmetics brand Siita said Thursday (Mar 2nd) that it has been recognized as one of the first zero waste companies globally by a sustainable fashion and lifestyle platform affiliated with the United Nations.

The Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network is an UN-hosted online platform for industry stakeholders, NGOs, and governments to seek collaborations and report progress for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Siita was introduced as one of the model cases that have introduced eco-friendly innovations in the fashion and lifestyle sector.

"Siita is the only company in the world that decomposes products made of plastic. All Siita products are fully decomposed and return to nature," the platform said.

This is the first time that a South Korean company has won recognition from the platform, Siita said.

The platform especially highlighted Siita's own plastic decomposition system.

The company collects all product containers that are made of biodegradable plastic to make them into organic compost.

Compared to existing facilities using microorganisms, the technology lowers the costs, while the processing period which usually takes about six months is also cut in half.

The organic compost is supplied to neighboring farmhouses, a win-win between the company and the local community.

Bloomberg and IBTimes described Siita's technology as having "changed the paradigm for solving environmental problems." Vogue even referred to the company as "the Apple of cosmetics."

"It is a great honor to be named as a model case for sustainability," said a Siita official. "We will continue to offer eco-friendly solutions and to invest in sustainability under our goal of 'keeping Earth alive.'"

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siita-the-worlds-first-zero-waste-company-301767760.html

SOURCE Korea Herald

Recommended Stories

  • ‘There’s a Clear Path to Sustainable Energy,’ Says Elon Musk — Here Are 2 Stocks to Take Advantage

    While Tesla’s recent Investor Day might have lacked the punch some investors were hoping for, CEO Elon Musk did double down on the need for a sustainable energy economy and stressed that it doesn’t have to come at the expense of other necessities. “There is a clear path to a sustainable-energy Earth,” Musk said. “It doesn’t require destroying natural habitats. It doesn’t require us to be austere and stop using electricity and be in the cold or anything.” “In fact,” Musk went on to add, “you coul

  • Big Oil Gushes Cash Because It Doesn’t Know Where to Invest

    At an annual gathering in Houston, energy companies talked up an “orderly” transition. But they also seem reluctant to drill more.

  • How Japanese electric car makers took wrong turns while China plotted to rule the roads

    When they were asked to jump-start the UK’s ailing car industry in the 1980s, Japanese car makers helped turn an industry marred by strikes and unpopular vehicles back into an export market for the UK, bringing faster and more efficient car building methods.

  • Century-old NC paper mill that employs 1,100 to abruptly close, mayor says small town's soul being ripped out

    A paper mill that has operated in Canton, North Carolina, for over a century announced it will be shutting down, leaving the local community devastated.

  • Exclusive-Hydrogen firm Thyssenkrupp Nucera says IRA spurring U.S. interest

    German hydrogen firm Thyssenkrupp Nucera has seen customer interest soar in the U.S. as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and may create local production capacity with Italy's De Nora if the market takes off. Thyssenkrupp Nucera held talks about several potential green hydrogen projects "with very concrete timelines" during a trip to the United States last week, Chief Executive Werner Ponikwar said in an interview. Green hydrogen, produced using renewable energy, is seen as key to decarbonising industry and so meeting climate targets.

  • Mercuria leads funding round for engine tech firm ClearFlame

    U.S.-based ClearFlame Engine Technologies has raised $30 million in a funding round led by global energy trader Mercuria and with backing from new investors including miner Rio Tinto, its chief executive told Reuters. ClearFlame, whose technology allows diesel engines to run on more climate-friendly fuels, said the Series B round was also backed by WIND Ventures, the venture arm of Chile's COPEC, and existing investor Breakthrough Energy Ventures. As the world's biggest automakers race to electrify passenger vehicles, the engines most commonly used by trucking companies, trains, farmers and utilities remain largely powered by diesel, a fossil fuel that also causes heavy air pollution.

  • 3 injured in fiery train derailment caused by rockslide

    An empty coal train hit a rockslide along tracks in West Virginia on Wednesday morning, causing a fiery derailment that injured three crewmembers, CSX Transportation said in a statement. The lead locomotive, which carried a conductor, an engineer and an engineer trainee, caught fire and the crewmembers were being evaluated and treated for non-life threatening injuries, the company said.

  • German heating can't be made 100% electric, suppliers say

    German heating system suppliers said they can roll out electric heat pumps to households on a large scale to replace oil and gas boilers and protect the climate, but lawmakers must be flexible on options to cut the sector's carbon footprint. "The industry is committed to supporting government goals to install 500,000 new pumps each year from 2024," Markus Staudt, managing director of the federation of German Heating Industry (BDH), said on Thursday. "But we must give some 11 million old and inefficient heating systems and those installed in recent years a chance to continue running partly on green gases," he said at a press conference ahead of the trade fair ISH that runs next week.

  • This Tesla Owner Just Made the Ultimate Dad Joke

    Tesla fan Jeremy Judkins usually uses his social media accounts to weigh in on the electric vehicle company's models, features, and news. Since its online debut last week, this coin-covered Tesla video has reached more than 6.8 million views. Fortunately, the owner of this Tesla has come forward, and to absolutely no one's surprise, he is a dad.

  • Kazakhstan Wants Its Oil to Circumvent Russia: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to day two of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston. In the morning, Exxon Mobil Corp. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods slammed Europe’s windfall profit tax on oil and gas producers, while US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry called for finding ways to meet energy demand without undermining the transition to cleaner fuels.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepar

  • Japan’s Nissan slashing EV costs, reduces use of rare materials

    Japanese auto maker Nissan is revving up its electrification shift and slashing costs by using the same components across models and reducing use of expensive rare materials.

  • Tiny Texas County Doubles Wealth In Two Years With Revolutionary Technology

    You probably haven’t heard of Coke County, Texas. Out of thousands of counties in America, it’s one of the smallest, with just 3,300 residents. But it enjoyed the biggest economic boom of any county from 2019 to 2021, according to an analysis from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In those two years, Coke County’s gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 83%, from $128 million to $235 million. The growth is being credited to a surge in wind farm construction and other renewable energy initiatives. Ne

  • Nissan to overhaul electric powertrains for EVs, hybrids in search of cost cuts

    Nissan Motor Co Ltd on Thursday said it will overhaul its approach to powertrains for all-electric and hybrid petrol-electric vehicles as it aims to bring hybrid prices in line with those of petrol-powered cars by 2026. The Japanese automaker said it will use the same components across models to make electric powertrains - the assembly which propels a vehicle - smaller and lighter, and reduce development and production costs by 30% within three years versus 2019. It will also use solid-state batteries with materials that are cheaper than those usually used, such as nickel and cobalt, Senior Vice President Toshihiro Hirai told reporters.

  • US Energy Regains Swagger While Rest of World Gets IRA Envy

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy executives and Biden administration officials in Houston had a simple message for Europe and other regions griping that US climate spending will starve them of investment: Stop complaining and put up the cash to enact measures of your own. Most Read from BloombergBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a F

  • US Energy Chief Extols Oil Industry for Output Boost in Sign of Detente

    (Bloomberg) -- US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm praised oil executives for boosting output and lauded the industry’s “creative visionaries” in an attempt to ease tensions between the Biden administration and fossil-fuel producers.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubSri Lanka Rupee to Re

  • CERAWEEK-US clean energy 'carrots' could put Europe behind in decarbonization race, execs say

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Billions of dollars in clean energy incentives are poised to speed investment on American soil while putting the European Union's energy transition at risk by luring away money and talent, executives at the CERAWeek energy conference said this week. U.S. President Joe Biden's landmark Inflation Reduction Act climate package was signed into law last year and has caused trade tensions between Washington and allies competing for cash and skilled labor to advance a shift from fossil fuels and combat climate change. Europe can ill afford to see a slowing in the energy transition as the continent struggles with soaring gas and power prices since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • ‘Norfolk Southern will pay for the harm it has caused’ in Ohio derailment, says GOP senator

    Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw will testify before the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works on Thursday.

  • UK Urged to Keep Up With US and EU in Race For Green Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK is set to miss its goal for a net zero emissions power system because the government’s lack of urgency will make it struggle to compete with other countries to lure investors.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubSri Lanka Rupee to Reverse and Plummet 23%, Fitch Solutions

  • Entergy (ETR) Seeks Permit for 225 MW of Solar Power Addition

    Entergy's (ETR) arm, Entergy Louisiana, files a request with the Louisiana Public Service Commission to get approval for adding 225 MW of new solar power resources to its renewable portfolio.

  • Dow Jones Rises On Surprise Jump In Jobless Claims; Bitcoin Drops As Crypto Bank Silvergate Crashes 35%

    The Dow Jones rose Thursday after jobless claims data. Bitcoin dropped, as crypto bank Silvergate Capital crashed 50% on liquidation.