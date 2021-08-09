U.S. markets open in 7 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,416.75
    -12.75 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,010.00
    -81.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,050.00
    -45.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.20
    -15.70 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.63
    -1.65 (-2.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.30
    -16.80 (-0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.38 (-1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.15
    -1.13 (-6.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3881
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1100
    -0.1230 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,378.15
    -1,558.94 (-3.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,055.78
    +66.14 (+6.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sika AG
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO

Sika acquires Bexel Internacional S.A. de C.V., a leading manufacturer of tile adhesives and stuccos in Mexico. The acquisition strengthens Sika’s position in the large, fast-growing Mexican mortar market and significantly extends its manufacturing footprint. In 2020, the acquired company generated sales of CHF 35 million.

Bexel is a family-owned, well-run business which has successfully built up a strong position in the Mexican Building Finishing mortars market. The company enjoys an excellent reputation through its well-known brand and has a strong presence in the distribution channel, mostly focusing on home centers and builders’ merchants.

Bexel operates five strategically located production plants which perfectly complement Sika’s existing geographical footprint and further support the strategic focus on big cities. The new site serving Mexico City adds important production capacity, strengthening Sika’s position in this fast-growing metropolitan area. With the combined presence, Sika now has a nationwide manufacturing coverage for mortars that will enhance its ability to serve and supply customers with its products throughout the country.

The acquisition strengthens Sika’s Building Finishing portfolio and distribution network in Mexico, providing interesting cross-selling opportunities for complementary products such as sealants, adhesives, liquid applied membranes, and waterproofing products.

Christoph Ganz, Regional Manager Americas: “Bexel perfectly complements our geographical footprint and our offering for the large Mexican Building Finishing mortars market. With our combined businesses and the improved market access, we have an excellent platform to further grow and strengthen our position in this market. We warmly welcome the Bexel employees to the Sika family and look forward to growing our business together.”

CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:
Media Release


Recommended Stories

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Gold’s Flash Crash Subsides as Silver Claws Back Morning Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold recovered from a flash crash that saw prices drop $60 in minutes on bets the Federal Reserve may soon start paring back its massive monetary stimulus.Spot bullion fell more than 4% and silver slumped as much as 7% as the selloff following Friday’s better-than-expected employment figures initially accelerated at the start of Asian trading. Both markets swiftly pared losses, and were down less than 2% by midday in Singapore.Gold’s been losing ground on investor concern that an

  • Why China is cracking down on certain publicly-traded companies, according to Carson Block

    Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • AMC Q2 Earnings Preview: Is the Bleeding Done?

    There is some light at the end of the tunnel for the movie theater company. AMC stock is still up over 1,400% in 2021. In its most recent quarter, AMC's cash burn rate was roughly $120 million per month.

  • Best of Barron’s: Retiring on Dividends, ‘the 4% Rule,’ and the ‘529’ Loophole

    Barron's Retirement is taking a summer break. To fill the void, we decided to look back at 10 of our most read stories of the first half, including pieces on how seniors can cut the cord, three-fund portfolios, and the benefits to health and wealth of working in retirement.

  • Third-Largest U.S. Pension Scooped Up EV Stocks, Covid-Vaccine Makers

    The New York State Common Retirement Fund bought EV stocks including Nikola, Lordstown, and NIO, and vaccine makers BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax in the second quarter.

  • Nikola’s Indicted Ex-Chairman Milton Sells $77 Million of Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. founder and former chairman Trevor Milton raised about $77 million selling shares in the electric-truck maker, days after pleading not guilty to charges he misled investors to hype the stock.The disposals were disclosed in a filing late Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Milton indirectly owned the shares through M&M Residual LLC -- a Nevada company he wholly owns -- and his spouse, according to the filing.On July 23, six days before Milton was c

  • Here Are the 12 Best Dividend Stocks I Own Right Now

    Some investors concentrate their portfolios on just a handful of stocks. I like too many businesses to limit my choices. As a result, my portfolio is rather large -- typically between 40 and 50 stocks.

  • Commodity Markets on Tenterhooks as Delta Outbreak Rattles China

    (Bloomberg) -- Global commodity markets are hitting heavy turbulence in August, with fears over Fed tightening and China’s coronavirus outbreaks set to dominate sentiment in coming days after a brutal opening on Monday.Gold tumbled the most since January after U.S. jobs numbers posted bigger-than-expected gains, fueling bets on the central bank reining in stimulus. Investors will be on alert for any other hints at tightening, which only adds to global uncertainties as China and other Asian natio

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • A Big Fund Scooped Up AT&T, Gilead, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    Michigan’s retirement system increased investments in AT&T and Gilead stock, doubled its stake in Qualcomm, and slashed holdings in Verizon.

  • Why Tilray, Sundial Growers, and Hexo All Dropped in July

    An interesting development occurred in the cannabis sector last month with a new proposal from congressional leaders in the U.S. to decriminalize marijuana. For the month of July, shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), and Hexo (NYSE: HEXO) dropped 19.2%, 13.1%, and 31.3%, respectively, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Got $2,000? 3 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in August

    A $2,000 investment in Amazon stock made 15 years ago would now be worth roughly $245,000. With that in mind, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and asked each member to profile a stock that's primed to put up fantastic performance over the long term. Keith Noonan: Mobile video games publisher Zynga's (NASDAQ: ZNGA) stock got crushed after the company recently published its second-quarter results, and the sell-off has presented an attractive buying opportunity.

  • BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Three Days

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    Bank of America Corporation's ( NYSE:BAC ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.21 on 24th of September. Based on the...

  • 2 things are becoming apparent about crypto: Fidelity exec

    The cryptocurrency space continues to be characterized by conversations surrounding its adoption and investment. According to Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop, however, there are two emerging themes that are becoming apparent about cryptocurrency.

  • Plug Power Fueled Up for Rest of FY21

    A societal and cultural shift toward alternative energy has fueled the take-off of several industries over the last few years, from electric vehicles and battery technology to hydrogen fuel cell power sources. Even the current U.S. government has been passing favorable legislature to promote growth for the cleaner and greener energy. Plug Power Inc., (PLUG) falls under this category, and with regulatory support could see considerable upside. (See Plug Power stock charts on TipRanks) Laying out h