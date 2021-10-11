U.S. markets open in 7 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,377.00
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,619.00
    -7.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,778.00
    -30.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.30
    -3.80 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.81
    +1.46 (+1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.60
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.77
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1577
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.77
    -0.77 (-3.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3646
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.6800
    +0.4650 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,454.67
    +896.68 (+1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,337.17
    +31.57 (+2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.43
    +402.49 (+1.43%)
     

SIKA PROPOSES THE ELECTION OF LUCRÈCE FOUFOPOULOS-DE RIDDER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sika AG
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SIKA PROPOSES THE ELECTION OF LUCRÈCE FOUFOPOULOS-DE RIDDER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sika recommends the election of Lucrèce Foufopoulos-De Ridder to the Board of Directors at the next Annual General Meeting, to be held on April 12, 2022.

Lucrèce Foufopoulos-De Ridder has a longstanding career in the chemical industry of more than 20 years. In 2019, she was appointed to the Borealis Executive Board as Executive Vice President Polyolefins and Innovation & Technology. Preceding this appointment, she worked at Eastman Chemical as Vice President & General Manager of the Rubber Additives business unit. Prior to joining Eastman Chemical, Lucrèce Foufopoulos-De Ridder held a variety of positions at multinationals, including Dow Chemical, Rohm and Haas, Dow Corning, and Tyco.

Lucrèce Foufopoulos-De Ridder holds a European master’s degree in Polymer and Composites Engineering from the University of Leuven, a master’s degree in Materials Science & Engineering from the University of Ghent, both in Belgium, and executive business education from INSEAD in Paris, France and IMD in Lausanne, Switzerland. She holds a dual Belgian-Swiss citizenship.

Paul Haelg, Chair of the Board of Directors: “With Lucrèce Foufopoulos-De Ridder we propose a candidate with a strong background in technology, sustainability, and customer focus within global corporations. Thanks to her longstanding industry experience we are confident that she will perfectly complement our Board skills matrix and will be an important contribution to Sika’s Board of Directors. I look forward to working with her in the future.”

CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:
Media Release


Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley is still calling for a 10%-20% crash — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in October

    Two of the three haven't been big winners for Buffett so far this year. But that could soon change.

  • China Tech Stocks Extend Rebound on Relief Over Meituan Fine

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks continued their rebound on Monday after Beijing slapped a smaller-than-expected fine on food delivery giant Meituan.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Int

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • Charlie Munger’s Firm Doubled Down on Its Alibaba Investment

    Daily Journal, which Charlie Munger serves as chairman, bought more Alibaba shares in the third quarter, when they were tumbling.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2021.

    The Dow, meanwhile, is 2.5% off its Aug. 16 record close. Columbus Day, which was made a federal holiday in 1937, is observed on the second Monday of October. In recent years, critics have tied Columbus Day to atrocities committed against indigenous people.

  • 3 Explosive Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

    In other words, think of growth stocks that could potentially be unstoppable if they can make the most of the opportunities ahead. Here are three such growth stocks with explosive potential in the next decade and beyond, each riding an indisputable megatrend. You'd be hard-pressed to find a renewable-energy stock on a list of growth stocks, but Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) has pretty much all the characteristics that a stock with exponential growth potential should have: scale, a huge addressable market, and an underlying secular trend that's changing the world.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • Is ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading At A 41% Discount?

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of ChemoCentryx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CCXI ) by taking the...

  • China Evergrande bondholders brace for Monday's coupon deadline

    Offshore bondholders of beleaguered developer China Evergrande Group were on Monday bracing for news on more than $148 million in looming bond coupon payments after the company missed two coupon deadlines last month. Evergrande's troubles have sent shockwaves across global markets and the firm has already missed payments on dollar bonds, worth a combined $131 million, that were due on Sept. 23 and Sept. 29. Advisers to offshore bondholders said on Friday that they want more information and transparency from the cash-strapped property developer.

  • 3 Dependable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Dividend stocks can help your portfolio thrive through thick and thin. In addition to generating reliable income and helping investors build wealth, high-quality dividend stocks also tend to hold up relatively well amid market volatility. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three high-yield stocks that you can count on to strengthen your portfolio.

  • How Much Can I Take Out of My Retirement Account? Why 4% Might Be Too Much.

    What are the right withdrawal strategies for retirees in today’s low-yield environment? The 4% rule, a popular theory, says one can safely spend down 4% of their portfolio annually, increasing each year with inflation, during one’s retirement. The participants were John Rekenthaler and Hong Cheng of Morningstar, Jonathan Guyton of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, and Michael Finke of the American College of Financial Services.

  • Giant Fund Buys Salesforce, Canada Goose, and Walmart Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    Border to Coast Pensions raised its investment in Salesforce and Canada Goose stock, initiated a position in Walmart, and slashed its Workday holdings in the third quarter.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Tech Stocks Are a Trap. Here’s How to Spot a Good Time to Buy.

    The tech selloff seems to have run its course. But bond yields appear to be rising again, which means tech stocks may not be out of the woods yet.

  • Tesla, GM Lead 5 EV Stocks Near Buy Points

    Tesla is in a buy zone and GM is just below, leading five EV stocks near buy points as electric vehicle demand rises.

  • Stocks Poised to Open Slightly Down on Monday

    STOCK ALERT Here’s what you need to know to navigate the markets today. • U.S. stocks are set to open Monday slightly down. On Sunday night, futures had lost 7 points, or 0.02%, while the futures lost 0.

  • Asia Stocks Climb Amid Japan Rally; Yen Weakens: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks climbed Monday, helped by rallies in Japan and Chinese technology shares, while crude oil surged past $80 a barrel amid a global energy crunch.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble