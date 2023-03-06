U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,070.94
    +25.30 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,528.21
    +137.24 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.54
    +98.54 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,914.77
    -13.49 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.34
    +0.66 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.10
    +2.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.22
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0687
    +0.0052 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2038
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9220
    +0.0910 (+0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,516.96
    +69.46 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.48
    +268.80 (+110.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,929.79
    -17.32 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

SIKA SUCCESSFULLY PLACES CHF 650 MILLION BOND

Sika AG
·1 min read
Sika AG
Sika AG

SIKA SUCCESSFULLY PLACES CHF 650 MILLION BOND

Sika today successfully placed a bond with a total amount of CHF 650 million through a triple tranche. The payment date of the bonds is April 13, 2023. The bonds were placed under the lead management of UBS with Zürcher Kantonalbank as co-lead. They will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

  • CHF 200 million bond 2023 - October 2024 (1.5 years) with a fixed coupon of 2.125% per annum. The bond was issued at 100.091% which reflects a yield of 2.066%.

  • CHF 200 million bond 2023-2026 (3 years) with a fixed coupon of 2.25% per annum. The bond was issued at 100.338% which reflects a yield of 2.133%.

  • CHF 250 million bond 2023-2029 (6 years) with a fixed coupon of 2.25% per annum. The bond was issued at 100.111% which reflects a yield of 2.230%.


The net proceeds of the transaction will be used for the financing of the acquisition of the MBCC Group and for general corporate purposes to support the growth strategy of Sika.

CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and
production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and
protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101
countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its more than 27,500
employees generated annual sales of CHF 10.49 billion in 2022.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link: 
Media Release

 


Recommended Stories

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • Wall Street Analysts Think Medical Properties (MPW) Is a Good Investment: Is It?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Medical Properties (MPW) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieCredit Suisse Loses One of Its Biggest BackersAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors are discovering a trove of higher-yi

  • Tesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc.-inspired price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s staggering $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieCredit Suisse Loses One of Its

  • Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Oracle, Medtronic, Uber in Focus

    Last week, our time-tested methodologies served investors well in navigating the market. Check out some of our achievements from the past three months.

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Annaly Capital (NLY) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Annaly Capital (NLY) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • ‘2023 Rally Was a Bull Trap,’ Says Morgan Stanley. But These Stocks Still Have Upside

    March has entered the frame and comes in the wake of two contrasting months. The year started off with stocks in a hurry to put 2022’s miserable action to bed, pushing higher right out of the gates. Yet, February proved a wake-up call for those anticipating a full-on bull market, as many stocks pared back a big chunk of those gains. So, what’s next? Morgan Stanley’s Chief Investment Officer Mike Wilson says 2023’s early rally was a ‘bull trap.’ Wilson predicts more pain ahead for investors, call

  • 20 income-building stocks that the numbers say could become elite Dividend Aristocrats

    DEEP DIVE Back in January, we took a deep look into three groups of Dividend Aristocrat stocks to show which ones had increased their payouts most significantly over the past five years. Now it is time for a follow-up on other companies that have the potential to earn the Aristocrat distinction.

  • 'Act of God': The price of eggs keeps soaring due to an 'unprecedented' crisis, warns a trade strategist — here are 2 surging food stocks to help buck the slumping market

    Don’t just consume food, invest in it.

  • Apple Stock Is a Buy, Goldman Sachs Says. The Market Is Missing Something.

    The market should be paying more attention to the tech giant’s installed user base and recurring revenue growth from services, or as Goldman analysts put it, the 'Apple-as-a-Service' opportunity.

  • Is Verizon A Buy Or Sell Amid More Management Changes?

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. When will revenue growth reaccelerate?

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Goldman Says Buy Apple After Years on Sidelines of 300% Advance

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is recommending buying Apple Inc. shares for the first time in nearly six years, after being mostly on the sidelines as the iPhone maker’s stock more than quadrupled in value.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieCredit Suisse Loses One of

  • Top Reasons Not To Roll Over Your 401(k) To an IRA

    Five cases in which keeping your plan in place—or employing another non-IRA strategy—is the better move.

  • 10 S&P 500 Stocks Are Practically Immune To More Fed Rate Hikes

    Is the Fed done jacking up interest rates or not? Angst over that question is torturing the stock market — but a handful of S&P 500 stocks aren't worried.

  • Lordstown Motors’ Sales Were Dreadful. The Stock Is Rising Anyway.

    The electric-vehicles start-up reported a fourth-quarter loss of 45 cents a share from $194,000 in sales. Wall Street was looking for a 32 cent per share loss from roughly $7 million in sales.

  • Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Enphase Energy (ENPH) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Altria to Buy Vaping Company NJOY for $2.75 Billion After Exiting Juul Stake

    Altria agreed to buy e-cigarette maker NJOY for $2.75 billion in cash as the Marlboro maker looks to strengthen its portfolio of smoke-free products. The deal for privately held NJOY, one of the few e-cigarette makers whose products have clearance from federal regulators, includes an additional $500 million in cash contingent on certain regulatory outcomes. “We believe we can responsibly accelerate U.S. adult smoker and competitive adult vaper adoption of NJOY ACE in ways that NJOY could not as a standalone company,” said Billy Gifford, Altria’s chief executive officer.