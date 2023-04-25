Sika AG

SIKA SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EUR 2,250 MILLION TRIPLE-TRANCHE BONDS

Sika Capital B.V. in the Netherlands, with a guarantee from Sika AG, today successfully completed a triple-tranche bond offering with a total amount of EUR 2,250 million. The payment date of the bonds is May 3, 2023. The bonds were placed under the global coordination of Citigroup and UBS Investment Bank, with Citigroup, UBS Investment Bank and HSBC acting as Active Bookrunners and Credit Suisse as Passive Bookrunner. The bonds are planned to be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange ("Euronext Dublin").

EUR 500 million bond May 2023 – November 2024 (1.5 years) with a floating coupon of 3mE+20bps payable quarterly.





EUR 1,000 million bond May 2023 – November 2026 (3.5 years) with a fixed coupon of 3.750% per annum. The bond was issued at 99.93% which reflects a yield of 3.777%.





EUR 750 million bond May 2023 – May 2030 (7 years) with a fixed coupon of 3.750% per annum. The bond was issued at 99.451% which reflects a yield of 3.841%.

The net proceeds of the transaction will be used for the financing of the acquisition of the MBCC Group and for general corporate purposes to support the growth strategy of Sika.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its more than 27,500 employees generated annual sales of CHF 10.49 billion in 2022.

